With the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament just days away from starting, the title really is up for grabs.
Sure, Boise State (24-7) won the regular season title, but only by a game over Colorado State, which moved into the AP Top 25 Monday at No. 23. The Rams (24-4) swept the season series against the Broncos, handing them two of their three league losses. Boise State, which is the top team in others receiving votes, also dropped a game at Wyoming (24-7), which finished fourth in the MW.
Colorado State was swept by UNLV, which finished fifth. The Rebels (18-13) ended the regular season with a loss at New Mexico (12-18), the ninth seed, who also beat the Cowboys.
San Diego State (21-7), the third seed, was swept by Boise State and also dropped games at Colorado State and Utah State (17-14). The Aggies are the seventh seed, having lost to Wyoming twice by a combined four points — with one of the setbacks in overtime — and three points to Boise State. In fact, of USU’s 10 conference losses, six were a one-possession game with a minute to play.
When the tournament begins Wednesday in Las Vegas, most of the 11 teams competing will be thinking they can make a run. Nevada (12-17) and New Mexico get things started at noon (MT), followed by USU and Air Force (11-17). Fresno State (18-12) and San Jose State (8-22) wrap up the first day. The Wolf Pack beat the Lobos by nine way back on Jan. 1, in their only meeting this year. The Aggies and Falcons split during the season, with Air Force winning at home by two and USU winning in Logan by 27. The Bulldogs swept the Spartans during the season.
It really should be a wild first day.
“I think it’s going to be a great tournament, one that folks around the country are really excited about,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Monday. “I know all the teams and players and coaches and fans are fired up about our tournament. There are a lot of great teams this year. It’s going to be really competitive.”
Awaiting the Wednesday winners are three teams many prognosticators have penciled in to make the NCAA Tournament. The Nevada/New Mexico winner gets Boise State. The USU/Air Force victor faces Colorado State, while the Fresno State/San Jose State winner meets San Diego State. Wyoming and UNLV already know they are playing each other.
“It’s been a tremendous league this year,” Odom said. “Hopefully, we are able to get four teams into the NCAA Tournament and more in postseason past that. I think there are some other teams that are deserving of NIT berths as well.”
There may not be a dominant team, but that will make for some close, exciting games in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“From top to bottom, it’s as deep as it’s probably ever been,” Odom said of the MW. “Now, do we have that one team like a few years ago when San Diego was a one seed? No, we don’t have that, but we have really good squads. I think we will see some really close games.”
MEDIA ALL-MW POLL
The media who cover men’s basketball in the Mountain West Conference released its all-league teams and specialty awards Monday.
Aggies Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath were recognized. Bean made the second team, while Horvath was an honorable mention selection.
Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West oversight by media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. In markets where more than one outlet covers a team closely, beat reporters from competing outlets submitted a joint ballot, giving each market one vote.
Voters ranked players 1 through 15 for first-, second- and third-team All-Mountain West with the top player getting 15 points and on down to the 15th ranked player receiving one point.
Colorado State forward David Roddy was named the Player of the Year as he received eight votes. UNLV’s Hamilton, Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Boise State’s Abu Kigab each got a vote. Roddy, Hamilton and Ike were joined on the First Team by Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado.
Boise State’s Leon Rice was voted the Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to their first outright MW championship. Wyoming’s Jeff Linder received the other three votes for the league’s top coach.
Unanimous selections included Newcomer of the Year in San Diego State’s Matt Bradley and Freshman of the Year going to Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart.
San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah is the Defensive Player of the Year. Mensah received nine votes for top defender, with Fresno State’s Robinson collecting the other two.
UNLV’s Donovan Williams was selected as Sixth Man of the Year, receiving six votes. New Mexico’s K.J. Jenkins picked up two votes, followed by Colorado State’s Chandler Jacobs and John Tonje and San Diego State’s Adam Seiko each getting one.
The second team consisted of Bradley, Kigab, Bean, BSU’s Marcus Shaver Jr., and CSU’s Isaiah Stevens.
The third team consisted of Nevada’s Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge, Jr., New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr., and Jaelen House and Mensah.
The honorable mention list included Horvath, Air Force’s A.J. Walker, BSU’s Emmanuel Akot and Degenhart, San Jose State’s Omari Moore and Fresno State’s Anthony Holland .
The MW will release its awards on Tuesday as voted on by the coaches.