With the start of the college basketball season just more than six weeks away, the Mountain West Conference released its schedule Friday for men’s and women’s action.
The Aggie men will open the league portion of their schedule on the road and end it there as well. Utah State begins its MW slate at Air Force on Dec. 29.
The two-time defending conference tournament champion Aggies play all conference opponents twice, with the exception of Fresno State and San Jose State. USU will play league games on Tuesdays and Saturdays. With 11 members in the MW, there are two byes during the conference schedule.
The non-league portion of the schedule has not been released. The NCAA pushed back the start of the 2020-21 season. Schools can begin the season on Nov. 25.
After opening at Air Force on Dec. 29, the Aggies have their league home opener on Jan. 2, against Fresno State. The rest of the month of January is as follows: At Nevada (Jan. 5), Wyoming (Jan. 9), at San Jose State (Jan. 12), San Diego State (Jan. 16), a bye (Jan. 19), at Boise State (Jan. 23), Colorado State (Jan. 26) and at UNLV (Jan. 30).
The rest of the league schedule for the men is as follows: Nevada (Feb. 2), at San Diego State (Feb. 6), at Colorado State (Feb. 9), a bye (Feb. 13), UNLV (Feb. 16), New Mexico (Feb. 20), at Wyoming (Feb. 23), Air Force (Feb. 27), Boise State (March 2) and at New Mexico (March 6).
The Mountain West Tournament for the men begins on March 10 in Las Vegas.
The Aggie women, under first-year head coach Kayla Ard, actually have to wait a few days to get started in league play. USU begins with a bye and then play at Fresno State on Jan. 2. The Aggie women are scheduled to square off against UNLV and San Diego State just once and all of the rest of the MW schools twice.
USU will play conference games on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday during the league portion of the season. The Aggies complete MW play at conference tournament champion Boise State on March 2, before heading to the tournament.