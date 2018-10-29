It’s shaping up to be a historic season for Utah State’s football team, which shattered the school record with 704 yards of total offense in last Saturday’s 61-19 demolition of New Mexico at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies have now won seven straight games for only the seventh time in program history, and many people around the country have taken notice. For starters, USU is ranked in both major polls for the first time since finishing the 2012 campaign in the No. 16 spot in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches’ Poll.
Both polls were released Sunday, and the Aggies (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) are ranked 18th in the AP Poll and 20th in the Coaches’ Poll. This is only the fourth time USU has ever cracked into the Top 25 in the AP Poll, a feat that was accomplished by the 1960 and 1961 squads, in addition to the 2012 team.
Mountain West rival Fresno State also made its first appearance this season in both polls. The Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0) are 20th in the AP Poll and 23rd in the Coaches’ Poll.
“The polls are nice and the rankings are nice,” USU head coach Matt Wells said during Monday’s press conference. “It’s for my wife and her friends, my mom and her friends, all of you guys and for all the students up on campus. Mr. (John) Hartwell loves it. The bottom line is this: We don’t go through offseason in January and February and break every team huddle down by saying, ‘Top 25 ranking on three. One-two-three.’ Yeah, it’s nice, it’s recognition, but I want to be ranked there at the end of the year.
“If we continue to strive and take steps toward our number one goal, there’s a chance for that at the end of the year. Is it nice? Yeah, I get that. I recognize that. We’re done with the retweets and the pats on the back and all of that stuff. That ended this morning.”
USU’s sole focus now is on beating Hawaii (6-4, 3-2) this Saturday on the road. The 10 p.m. game be will broadcast on KJZZ, much to the delight of Aggie fans.
The Warriors will have to contend with an Aggie offense that got back on track in a huge way against the Lobos. USU racked up 557 of its record-breaking 704 yards in the first half against New Mexico. The Aggies took an eye-popping 52-5 lead into halftime.
Jordan Love threw touchdowns passes to four different targets — Jordan Nathan, Ron’quavion Tarver, Carson Terrell and Dax Raymond — and scored on a fourth-and-goal quarterback keeper in the second quarter. Darwin Thompson had a 3-yard touchdown scamper and Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards to the house, meaning seven different Aggies found paydirt in the game. An impressive 20 different Aggies have scored a touchdown in 2018.
USU struggled mightily in the passing game in its 24-16 road victory over Wyoming on Oct. 20. Love only completed 12 of 28 passes for 53 yards, with the longest one being a 9-yard pass play to Aaren Vaughns.
Unfortunately for the Lobos, the Aggies re-established their ability to throw the ball down the field as Love completed nine passes of 20 or more yards in the first half against the Lobos. Additionally, a 40-plus-yard reception by Ron’quavion Tarver was waived off due to a penalty. In their first seven games this season, the Aggies had 20 pass plays of 20 or more yards.
“We came out aggressive,” Wells said. “(Offensive coordinator) David Yost came out and did a nice job of mixing some completions with some aggressiveness in terms of the down-field throws. (Ron’quavion) Tarver, especially (and) Jalen Greene a couple of times. They made some contested catches early in the game. Any time you do that and you’re getting protection, it gives the quarterback more confidence. Certainly, they all thought on offense that they needed to come out and prove that the week before wasn’t our best.”
It was another memorable performance from Love, who threw for 448 yards and four TDs in just two quarters. It was the fourth-most passing yards in program history, and the redshirt sophomore surely would have shattered the record of 561 had the game not been a blowout.
Love was rewarded accordingly Monday as he was selected as the Mountain West Offense Player of the Week for the fourth time this fall. No. 10, who is averaging 257.2 passing yards per game, has 18 TDs vs. only four interceptions in 2018. Love, who quarterbacked the Aggies to six consecutive TD drives against the Lobos, was also named the American First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the fifth time this year.
“Jordan is special,” USU senior linebacker/safety Jontrell Rocquemore said Monday. “He’s a special quarterback and there has been a lot of growth since he got here.”
Rocquemore and the Aggie defense also got the job done against the Lobos. In addition to Bond’s pick-six — the team’s fourth this season — USU got interceptions from DJ Williams, Kevin Meitzenheimer and Logan Lee, a fumble recovery from Chance Parker on special teams and a combined 8.0 tackles for loss from six different players.
USU currently ranks third among all FBS programs with 21 turnovers forced and tied for first nationally in non-offensive touchdowns with eight. Only one team has more defensive TDs than USU’s four.
“Almost every single game we’re getting (a TD) from either the defense or the special teams,” Wells said. “That usually creates momentum and our offense has fed off of it. Certainly, that was the case again on Saturday.”
The Aggies limited the Lobos to 291 total yards — 120 below their season average — and 19 points, which was 14 below their average. New Mexico’s normally solid rushing attack only managed 71 yards on 30 attempts — the longest run being a 11-yarder by standout senior tailback Tyrone Owens.
“Our defense played lights out against the run,” said Wells, whose team scored at least 60 points for the third time this season and became only the 10th FBS team to amass at least 700 total yards this year.
Other MW awards
San Jose State cornerback Dakari Monroe was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week after finishing with six tackles, two INTs and two pass breakups in his team’s first win of the season — a 50-37 triumph over UNLV at home. The senior returned his first pick of the contest 50 yards to paydirt.
Nevada punter Quinton Conaway was tabbed the conference’s Special Teams POTW after averaging 51.1 yards on nine punts in the Wolf Pack’s 28-24 win against visiting San Diego State. Four of the junior’s punts were downed inside the Aztec 20-yard line and five went at least 50 yards.
Bond injury
Bond, who has started all eight games for the Aggies this season, was injured early in the third quarter against the Lobos and did not return. Following the game, Wells told Scott Garrard, USU’s play-by-play radio announcer, the junior college transfer’s injury “doesn’t look good.”
Bond appeared to suffer either a knee or lower leg injury. The sophomore safety is currently in a tie-way tie for the top spot on the team with six PBUs and ranks sixth with 37 tackles.
“I don’t have an update on him today,” Wells said when asked about Bond on Monday.
USU’s secondary has already been without starting cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram the past two games. Ingram is nursing an undisclosed injury.