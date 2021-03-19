BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Was Friday the last game in an Aggie uniform for Aggie center Neemias Queta?
If it was, he sure went out with a bang. But it shouldn’t be a surprise as the junior has been on a tear of late.
In Utah State’ s 65-53 loss in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 21 Texas Tech at Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University, Queta did something that has only been done once before at the Big Dance since 1986 — he finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots.
It was the 16th double-double of the season for Queta and the 30th of his Aggie career. He is just the second player in the NCAA Tournament since 1986 to finish with 10-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and five-plus blocks.
“We lean on him heavy,” USU head coach Craig Smith said of Queta. “He's a star player, and your star players have to deliver when, especially when the pressure is on, and he did. And he's done that all year. He's taken the onus upon himself and the guys believe in him to do that and be ready to go.”
After the game the 7-footer from Portugal was asked about his future.
“I really don’t now, I couldn’t tell you,” Queta said. “We just lost a tournament game. This is all we wanted to do is win. You never know when you will get a chance to come back. I just want to get better from this.”
Another question was posed to the big man about if the Aggies have the potential to return the whole team.
“I really can’t tell you,” Queta said. “After the season you never know who is coming back, who is getting recruited. You never know. I know one thing for sure, coach Smith has the right culture, for sure. I know the Aggies will compete for another Mountain West championship. That’s what we do.”
Perhaps No. 23 will be back, but he has tested the NBA waters before.
LOVE OUR CITIES
Both USU and Texas Tech are located in smaller cities, compared to those around them. As one person put it, Logan, Utah, and Lubbock, Texas, are geographically isolated.
“Lubbock isn’t for everybody, Logan’s not for everybody,” Smith said. “Chris Beard loves Lubbock, Craig Smith loves Logan. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You have to recruit under the rocks, you have to be open to a lot of different avenues, whether it’s international recruiting, transfer recruiting, high school recruiting and anything in between. And you really have to know who you are and look for those traits that fit your program.”
LOYALTY TESTED
Matt Mooney’s loyalty is being tested. He played a huge role for Beard and Texas Tech during the Red Raiders' run to the national championship game in 2019. He might not have been in position to do so if he hadn’t developed into a prolific scorer for Smith at South Dakota the previous two seasons.
Mooney was in attendance Friday.
“I love those guys,” Mooney said. “I’ve got to pull for Tech. That’s where I ended up playing. No matter who wins, I’ll be sad for one and happy for the other.”
Mooney played two seasons at South Dakota after transferring from Air Force. He moved to Texas Tech as a graduate transfer in 2018, the same year Smith left South Dakota for USU.
NOT FORGOTTEN
When San Diego State practiced at Hinkle Fieldhouse for its first round game against Syracuse, the Aztecs posed for a team picture while displaying jerseys from the players who left the program after last season, when the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
Among the jerseys were those of three players who helped form the core of last season’s 30-2 team — senior transfers Yanni Wetzell and KJ Feagin, and Malachi Flynn. Flynn left after his junior season and was drafted in the first round by the Toronto Raptors. The Aztecs also displayed the jerseys of Nolan Narain, who graduated in the spring, and Joel Mensah and Caleb Giordano, who transferred.
The Aztecs tweeted a team picture with the message: “To the guys who deserved a chance at the dance — we brought a piece of you to Indy with us. You all are building blocks of this program and helped bring us to where we are today.”
SITES AND FANS
Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host the Final Four along with games over the first and second weeks, will hold 6,900 fans on one court and 8,500 on the other. That’s 22 percent of capacity, which is the largest capacity of any of the six arenas.
Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or three percent of capacity. Games at Purdue will be limited to 1,350 fans (nine percent). Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18 percent), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14 percent) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19 percent), depending on the time of the games and postgame clean-up.
The NCAA had earlier said no arena would hold more than 25 percent of capacity.
Fans will sit in pods of two, four or six, depending on their living situation. Family members will be barred from walking down to the court to talk to players.
COVID-19 TESTING
NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests among the more than 9,100 performed since teams started arriving in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Those include tests performed on all individuals affiliated with the schools, not just players, coaches and staff who are part of the schools' Tier 1 group and get tested daily.
Gavitt said any player who tests positive must isolate for 10 days. They have the choice to stay in the NCAA’s “controlled environment” or be transported back to campus.
“If they decide to stay, they will be isolated in their hotel room, not moved,” Gavitt said.
The NCAA has taken over four hotels being used to house 68 teams and their up-to-34-person Tier 1 travel parties. Each person gets their own hotel room.
———
The Associated Press contributed to this story.