The 2020 college football season has been one of redemption so far for Nevada.
After all, the Wolf Pack started the season by beating Wyoming and UNLV — two teams they lost to a year ago. Nevada is hopeful that trend will continue when it welcomes Utah State to Mackay Stadium on Thursday for a scheduled 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Wolf Pack struggled against the Aggies last season in Logan as they punted 10 times and gave up 244 yards rushing en route to a 36-10 loss. Even with those setbacks to USU, Wyoming and UNLV, Nevada still won seven games during the 2019 campaign and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“This is another team that we didn’t play well against last year,” UNR head coach Jay Norvell said during his Monday press conference. “These first three opponents, we’ve worked hard to kind of correct some of our errors that we made a year ago, and we’re still working on that. And we did not play well against (USU) a year ago, so we have a lot of work to do and we have to play much better, obviously, that we did a year ago to beat this team, so it’s a big challenge ahead.”
To their credit, the Wolf Pack (2-0) have been prepared for every challenge they’ve faced so far in ’20. Nevada struggled at times offensively last season as it only averaged 21.3 points and 365.3 yards an outing, but that hasn’t been the case this fall.
In fact, Nevada’s offensive attack has been downright potent so far and it starts with quarterback Carson Strong, who has thrown for 300-plus yards in four straight games spanning the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore racked up an impressive 420 passing yards in a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory against Wyoming, and followed that up with 350 yards in a 37-19 win at UNLV.
For his effort against the Cowboys, Strong was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. Strong, who didn’t play against USU last season, has attempted 230 straight passes without an interception, which is the second-longest streak in MW history and currently ranks first among FBS signal callers.
“Just great awareness within the offense,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said when asked about what makes Strong so good. “His ability to get the ball out quickly in all directions (is impressive). I mean, he throws the ball hard on the screens and his development from a year ago has been impressive with his ability to throw and his ability to get the ball out, have the touch on the deep throws. ... I do not see a weakness within his arm and within his mind, and I always say a great quarterback has the ability to beat you with his arm and his legs and his mind, and this young man has been able to do that within his scheme very well this year. And it’s been crazy to watch how productive he’s been, and he’s a special player.”
Indeed, Strong has gotten off to a magnificent start, despite not really having his best weapon from a year ago. Wide receiver Elijah Cooks has only played in one game this fall, won’t be available for Thursday’s game and will likely undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Norvel said during his press conference. The 6-4 Cooks finished with 926 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 receptions last season.
Even without Cooks, Strong has a proven go-to target in Romeo Doubs, plus Cole Turner, who moved from receiver to tight end, has really emerged in ’20. The 6-2 Doubs already has 336 receiving yards in just two games this season, while the 6-6, 240-pound Turner burned UNLV for 119 yards and a pair of TDs on seven catches. Doubs contributed with 649 yards on 44 receptions last fall.
Strong, Doubs and Turner are roommates.
“I kind of call them the three amigos, but they all kind of have the same personality and they don’t say much, they just love to practice, they love to play and have great chemistry together, so it’s fun to see those guys all kind of mature together and we’re anxious to get out and play again,” said Norvell, who is in his fourth season at the helm of UNR’s program.
Norvell has been very pleased with the performance of his offensive line, which he said has been “the biggest difference on the team” this season. Nevada has two returning starters in the offensive trenches in senior right guard Nate Brown and junior right tackle Aaron Frost. Brown has started since he was a sophomore.
The Wolf Pack also have a proven commodity at the running back position in junior Toa Taua, who rushed for 1,677 yards during his first two seasons in Reno. Taua, who was heavily recruited by the Aggies, was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2018.
Taua, who gained 88 yards in 12 carries last week, has a very similar skill set to USU senior tailback Jaylen Warren.
“I’ve actually mentioned that within our discussions through preparation,” Andersen said. “I think the thing that shows for both of those kids is just their passion and they are very talented, both of them. They run very hard, they’re physical, they’re powerful, they can make you miss, but they play with a tremendous passion and a tremendous energy, and that shows up on tape.”
In addition to Taua, Nevada has another physical presence at tailback in 235-pound junior Devonte Lee, who has churned out 110 yards on 22 carries this season.
The Wolf Pack have gotten off to a pretty good start defensively as they have allowed 26.5 points and 354.5 yards an outing so far. Nevada has arguably the best pass rusher in the conference in three-year starting defensive tackle Dom Peterson, who finished second in the MW in tackles for loss (15.0) and sacks (9.0) a year ago.
“First of all, he has a very good skill set, obviously, and I think that he plays really hard,” Andersen said of Peterson, who was a first-team all-league honoree last season. “He’s all over the field and he’s a kid that expects to make big plays for his team, and he’s done it for a long time. And he’s a mature kid. You know, he’s played a lot of ball.”
Peterson is one of only four returning starters for Nevada on the defensive side of the field, but all but two of the current starters are juniors or seniors. The Wolf Pack have been balanced so far defensively as nine of their players have recorded 8-13 tackles. Junior safety Tyson Williams leads the way with 13 tackles, while senior linebacker Lawson Hall is second with 12.
Williams was Nevada’s leader a year ago in tackles (85) and passes broken up (eight). Additionally, Hall and senior defensive back EJ Muhammad tied for second on the team with 58 tackles last season. Senior cornerback Berdale Robins has the Wolf Pack’s lone interception so far during the ’20 campaign.
The Wolf Pack came up with two sacks against Wyoming and three more against UNLV, and those five sacks were by different athletes.
“They have a good blitz scheme that will (require) some studying and good coaching to guys, to make sure that we can pick that up and protect the passer, USU offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder. “On the back end, they don’t disguise a lot, but they’re going to play their coverages and they do a nice job of blanketing those wide receivers. I think they’re a very talented group. They play really hard and their schemes complement their skill sets.”
Nevada has a new defensive coordinator in Brian Ward, who was the D-coordinator for Syracuse from 2016-19.
The Wolf Pack have one of the best kickers in the nation in Brandon Talton, who was successful on 21 of 25 field goals attempts last season as a true freshman. Talton booted a game-winning 56-yard field goal in Nevada’s ’19 season opener against Purdue and was immediately awarded a scholarship for his heroics.
Nevada’s punter is a first-year starter in senior Julian Diaz, who has averaged a whopping 50.5 on six punts, with a long of 76 yards. True freshman Jamaal Bell has returned nine kickoffs for an average of 22.3 yards.