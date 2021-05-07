It’s been just over a month since Ryan Odom was named the 20th head coach for men’s basketball at Utah State.
He has come west from the east coast and is still in the process of getting his family moved to Cache Valley. However, he has been busy assembling a staff, meeting with current Aggie athletes, signing a few future Aggies and getting to know the fan base.
Odom took some time out of a busy day of meeting with prospective players to sit down with The Herald Journal earlier this week and answer some questions.
HJ: How has the first month on the job been going?
Odom: It’s been going great. It’s a great place here. I love Utah State. I love Logan. I’ve had a blast getting to know the current players and just the people in our athletics department. I share offices with Kayla (Ard) and her staff from women’s basketball, and Rob (Neilson) and his staff from volleyball. I’m just trying to get to know everybody and then meeting with people in the community that care deeply with Aggie athletics. ... It’s been a lot of fun. It’s easy to see why this place has had the success it has had. Buildings are buildings, facilities are facilities, but the people are what make programs successful. They care about the athletes here. I’ve been here a month, and it’s not hard to tell that is a priority here.
HJ: What was your first priority after getting hired by Utah State?
Odom: The first priority is always figuring out who is going to stay and who is going to go. This is the third place I’ve taken over and I have never asked a kid to move on. I’ve had kids at every stop that have decided, ‘hey, I want to go try something else.’ That’s OK. Just like it was my choice to come here to Utah State, I feel it is their choice to explore another option. I don’t want to stand in the way of anybody that wants to do that. I told the kids from the very first meeting, ‘you didn’t choose me, I chose you.’ ... It’s the truth. I did have to sit in front of a group of players, that were my players and staff at UMBC and make a choice. I chose to come here.
HJ: How has the transition with the current Aggie athletes gone?
Odom: It really has been smooth. I have enjoyed my time with the guys. ... Part of my job and our staff’s job is to get to know the players. Is that going to happen in one conversation? Not at all. It’s been an effort over time with individual meetings, just spending time with the guys. What I’ve come to find with these guys is there is a maturity level that doesn’t exist in all players.
We’ve got some guys that are committed Aggies, committed to their school work, committed to being really good on the court. That excites me.
HJ: It has been crazy with how many athletes are in the transfer portal. What are your thoughts on the portal?
Odom: It is certainly the most ever (in the transfer portal) and that’s OK. If you really think about it, how many people are really happy in the country no matter what they do with having to stay at home. A lot of people are unhappy. These poor seniors in high school right now are not getting as heavily recruited because of the transfer portal. You have freshmen in college who dream of going to college, and we have COVID and you are wearing a mask and dealing with protocols.
HJ: What is the biggest need for the 2021-22 season?
Odom: We have lost three starters. Rollie (Worster) decided to move on. Marco (Anthony) decided to move on. Neemie (Queta) is going pro. There were others that I never met that left prior. Those are really good players that we need to replace. With the combination of guys in the program that are ready to elevate themselves with the opportunities they have and also through recruiting, we need to make up for those deficiencies.
HJ: Did you get a chance to talk with Alphonso Anderson?
Odom: I did talk to him. He was already, in his mind, moving on. I was impressed with him. He is still an Aggie. He made a mature decision. He will do well (at Pacific).
HJ: Two athletes from UMBC have announced on social media they are coming to Utah State. How many more athletes do you have scholarships for?
Odom: We had four and at this point we have signed three. Those two guys (UMBC forward Brandon Horvath and guard R.J. Eytle-Rock) are very good players. They were both first team in our conference and one was runner-up for Player of the Year. They understand our system and how we play. ... They understand our objectives and goals are to win championships. ... The guard (Eytle-Rock) is a combination of Rollie and Marco. He will be able to help us.
HJ: With a core of athletes like Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Steven Ashworth and Trevin Dorius, will you build around them?
Odom: Justin is a unique player. I’ve coached one other guy that has a motor like him, that plays as hard as he does, different position. ... It doesn’t mean he is the best player or plays extremely well, but you are never going to come out a game and say he was dogging it today. He is always the hardest playing guy. The key for Justin is to continue to elevate his skills, which he is doing. One of the reasons we brought Brandon (Horvath) here from UMBC is that those two can co-exist and play together. Justin is a key player for this team, from a leadership perspective, from confidence perspective, a belief perspective. He’s huge. Brock is the same way. We have spent countless hours talking. He is feeling much better and will be ready to go. He is more than just a shooter.
HJ: How important was it to keep your staff together?
Odom: It’s huge to all be together because we have to implement our culture here. We’ve started that process. I’m not worried about coming out west. I’m going to make new contacts the rest of my life. These guys meet people extremely well. For me, there is a loyalty aspect. We didn’t just win championships because Ryan Odom was the coach at UMBC. We won championships because of the collective effort of everybody involved. The guys on my staff were vital in making that a reality. It was important to me that those guys knew they had an option here if they wanted to come. They all wanted to be a part of this. It makes my job easier with an entirely new team. I’ve been with Bryce (Crawford) seven years, Nate (Dixon) 10 years, Matt (Henry) three years, Billy Bales played and has worked with me, Noah (Ralby) has been with me for two years. It is a true family.
HJ: What has been the nicest surprise you have learned about Utah State and Logan since coming here?
Odom: Here is what I would say, the overall enthusiasm for basketball. Here is an example: I’m down at Smith’s getting flowers for administrative assistants day. I’m wearing a shirt with the Utah State men’s basketball on it and the lady working there asks if I’m the new coach. I said, ‘yeah.’ She said, ‘that’s so cool and guess what, I sit three rows right behind you. We can’t wait to see what you are going to do with the team.’ That’s a small example of the passion that people have for this place.
The real impressive thing to me is the former players that really care about this place. It is not like that everywhere. There is a true brotherhood here at Utah State. From Sam Merrill calling me, to Jalen and Jimmy Moore visiting me, to Quinn Taylor, to Preston Medlin, to Gary Wilkinson, to Brady Jardine, to Jaycee Carroll, to Spencer Nelson and it just keeps going on and on. They care about this place. Then you take it to the next step to the coaches. Stew Morrill, Rod Tueller, Dutch Belnap care deeply about this place, as does Craig (Smith), who has moved on after doing an amazing job. These people care about this program.
There is a tremendous responsibility for our staff to do our best for all those folks.
HJ: What is the schedule like for the summer? Any restrictions like last year?
Odom: The guys will be back the beginning of June and go all the way through August. We will take a little break and start back up when school starts. They are lifting and conditioning and implementing our system through individual workouts.
HJ: What are you most looking forward to when the 2021-22 season starts?
Odom: I just want to get in the gym with those guys, just getting our team together and finishing our roster. I also want to get my family moved out here. My son is out here for the week. My wife will move out in July after we get the house sold and figure out where we are going to live here.