PROVO – Halting a long losing streak will have to wait another year for the Aggies.
No. 24 BYU was just too much for the Utah State men’s basketball team Wednesday night in the Marriott Center in the 238th meeting between the two schools. The Cougars trailed briefly in the early going, but then shot lights out from the field, including from behind the arc to build a big lead.
BYU had to hold on at the end as the Aggies made a late charge. The Cougars made more than enough free throws to seal the 82-71 win in front of 15,600 fans.
“Credit to BYU,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They played extremely well right out of the gates. They put a lot of pressure on us and were getting the ball up the court really fast. … We did not play good defense in the first half at all. They (Cougars) had a lot to do with that. Their offense certainly challenged us.”
Missed free throws and turnovers hurt the Aggies (6-3), who lost their 10th straight game against the Cougars (8-1). USU was 9 of 20 from the foul line – a season-low 45 percent – and had 17 turnovers.
“We had too many turnovers,” Odom said. “... Sometimes it (free throws) can be contagious. It happens. Don’t underestimate the fatigue when you are down 20 and chasing them around. We got to hammer it home and knock those (free throws) in.”
BYU was 19 of 22 from the free throw line and had 14 turnovers.
Trailing 66-46 with 11:30 minutes to play, it was not looking good at all for the Aggies. Then USU turned up the defense and got after it on the offensive end.
“We regrouped in the second half, and our guys did a much better job,” Odom said. “... Our guys kept fighting. That’s what Aggies do.”
Over a stretch of eight minutes, the Cougars had one field goal – a 3-pointer. The Aggies started chipping away at the 20-point deficit.
Sean Bairstow hit a fall-away shot as the shot clock was winding down to trigger a 8-0 run. After the trey by BYU, USU reeled off another eight straight points as Brandon Horvath hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored all eight of the points. The Aggies were within 69-62 with 6:25 to play.
“Our goal was to get it inside of 10 and try to put some game-pressure on them,” Odom said. “I think our guys did that. We had it right to where we wanted it.”
USU could have made it even tighter, but missed five free throws, including the front end of a 1-and-1.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t finish it,” Odom said. “We had a few turnovers mixed in with missed free throws. It takes so much energy sometimes when you come back from a deficit like that, you run the risk of missing some things.”
Neither team scored for three minutes as the Aggies kept hanging around. Horvath hit his fourth trey of the game to keep USU within seven points, and Rylan Jones made a pair of free throws to also keep it a seven-point game. But the Aggies could never get any closer.
BYU was able to make all six free throws it attempted over the final 45 seconds as USU had to resort to fouling.
Justin Bean led the Aggies with 20 points. Joining him in double-figure scoring were Horvath (14) and Bairstow (11).
“We missed free throws that could have flipped the game, but I’m still proud of how we played and how we fought.,” Bairstow said.
The Cougars were led by Alex Barcello with 17 points. Joining him in double digits was Te’Jon Lucas (14), Fousseyni Traore (14) and Trevin Knell (13).
Brock Miller started the scoring with a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the contest. Bean kept the Aggies in front, 5-2, with his first bucket of the contest.
Then the Cougars got loose. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Barcello and Knell sparked a 10-0 run. BYU took a 12-5 lead less than three minutes into the game.
After going more than four minutes without a field goal, the Aggies showed some life with an 8-0 surge. Bean made a pair of free throws to pull the visitors within 15-14 with 13 minutes left in the opening half. Bean then tied the game at 17-17 with a 3-pointer at the 12:14 mark of the first half.
Then the Aggies went cold again from the field and point guards Jones and Steven Ashworth each picked up their second fouls .USU went more than five minutes without scoring.
“Having Rylan and Steven pick up two fouls early in the game certainly wasn’t the best of scenarios for us,” Odom said. “We still were within striking distance though.”
Meanwhile, the Cougars took advantage by scoring 12 unanswered points, building a 29-17 lead with 7:27 left in the first half. BYU’s largest lead in the first half came at the 5:52 mark, 34-21, when Lucas hit a 3-pointer.
BYU shot 57.1 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes, including 46.2 percent from long range (6 of 13). The Cougars took a 45-33 lead into the break. It was the first time in six games the Aggies trailed at halftime.
“Bean kept us in it with 16 points in the first half,” Odom said.
BYU came out firing from long range to start the second half with a trio of treys to build a 63-44 lead with 12:05 left in the game. It soon became 20 points.
USU made it interesting late in the game with its 16-3 run, but could never get closer than seven points.
“I am proud of the guys' effort in that second half,” Odom said. “... I wish we had played a little bit better than we did. But you have got to give BYU credit.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 61 in the Kenpom rankings, while BYU checked in at No. 23. ... For the second straight game the Aggies were outrebounded, 31-26. … It was the first time this season USU has scored 70 points and lost. … Brock Miller moved into a tie for 22nd with Julion Peare for career games played at 110. … Rylan Jones finished with a team-best six assists. He has led the team in assists in all but one game. ... The Cougars lead the all-time series 146-92. BYU is the most played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
The honor goes to Justin Bean as he had a game-high 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting. The senior also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with three steals in 39 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Justin Bean drove the baseline and threw down a two-handed jam with four minutes left in the first half for the lone dunk in the opening half by the Aggies. Bean threw down his second dunk of the game early in the second half off a nifty pass from RJ Eytle-Rock. Late in the game Sean Bairstow took a pass from Rylan Jones and dunked.
Jones took the first charge early in the second half. Steven Ashworth stood his ground midway through the second half for his first charge of the season.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 5, Bean 5, Brandon Horvath 3, Szymon Zapala 2, Bairstow 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Jones 13, Max Shulga 1, Horvath 1, Bean 1, Ashworth 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back home on Saturday to host New Orleans in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff against the Privateers (3-6) is 7 p.m. New Orleans has not played since Dec. 3
USU WOMEN
Kaylin Randhawa buried a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel the Aggies to a wild 66-65 victory over Arkansas State at the Spectrum. The Red Wolves had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but an off-balance shot came up well short.
USU (5-3) jumped out to a 16-6 lead, but was outscored 51-31 over the middle two quarters and trailed by 10 points (57-47) heading into the final 10 minutes of action. However, the Aggies turned things around defensively and limited the Red Wolves (4-6) to nine points in the fourth quarter.
Adryana Quezada had a big game for the Aggies as she recorded a double-double, plus dished out a team-high five assists. No. 32 finished with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds — an honor she shared with ASU’s Morgan Wallace, who also posted a double-double. Wallace chipped in with 12 points and was one of four ASU players who scored in double figures.
Four Aggies also netted 10 or more points. Randhawa was next with 15 points, followed by Shyla Latone with 11 and Olivia Wikstrom with 10. Wikstrom also pulled down nine rebounds, as did teammate Emmie Harris.
In the process, the Aggies extended their winning streak to three.