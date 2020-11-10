For the first time in recent memory and possibly ever, a Utah State home football game will be contested without any fans.
The decision to not allow any fans at Saturday's game against Fresno State was announced Tuesday by USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell. The Aggies will host the Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on Fox Sports 2.
This will be USU's second of four games at Maverik Stadium this season. The first one, a 38-7 loss to San Diego State on Oct. 31, will contested in front of 5,116 fans.
Tuesday's announcement was made due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Utah.