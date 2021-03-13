LAS VEGAS -- There will be no three-peat for the Aggies.
For the first time in the Craig Smith era, Utah State lost in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. And it came in the title game.
The Aggies could never really find a rhythm Saturday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center. Missed layups and way too many turnovers (16) led to a 68-57 loss against No. 19 San Diego State. It was the third straight year these two teams met for the championship, and the first time the Aztecs came out on the winning side.
“Congratulations to San Diego State,” Smith said. “We know that feeling, and it’s one of the most amazing feelings you can have in all of athletics. They do a great job, they’re an excellent team, they’re very well-coached. We’ve had some epic battles between Utah State and San Diego State.”
With the win, the Aztecs (23-4) grabbed the automatic berth to the upcoming NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in conference history. The Aggies (20-8) must now play the waiting game to see if they get an at-large invitation or head to the NIT.
“We told the guys after that everything is out of our control,” Smith said. “We did everything we possibly could in one of the hardest seasons you could imagine. I’m incredibly proud of this team. … We had too many turnovers, so now we are in the waiting game to see if we get in. We have been on the bubble for three straight years. That’s where we are at. If we are good enough, we will make it.”
It was the 14th straight win for San Diego State. The Aztecs last loss came back on Jan. 16, at USU.
“First, I want to congratulate Craig Smith and Utah State,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “We finally broke through. I was hoping we could reverse what has been happening the last few years. I told the guys, we beat them twice last year and lost in the championship. This year they beat us twice, and we won the championship.”
The Aggies, who swept the season series with SDSU, had a six-game winning streak snapped. USU was led by Neemias Queta with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Justin Bean was the only other Aggie to reach double digits in scoring with 12. Marco Anthony led the team in rebounds with eight and tied teammate Rollie Worster for the team lead with four assists.
“Today we had a lot of catastrophic turnovers,” Queta said. “When you play a team like San Diego State, where it’s going to be a rugged, defensive battle and hard to score, you have to take care of the ball. I felt they took advantage of our turnovers.”
The Aztecs, who have played in the last four conference tournament championships, were led by tournament MVP Matt Mitchell with 14 points and four rebounds. Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam added 10 points each. Terrell Gomez and Jordan Schakel chipped in nine points each. Mensah grabbed a team-best eight boards and blocked two shots. Pulliam had three assists and three
“This means everything to me,” Mitchell said of winning the title. “These guys came here to win championships, and that’s what we did.”
Joining Mitchell on the all-tournament team were Queta, Bean, Schakel and Nevada’s Grant Sherfield.
Mitchell scored after an Aggie turnover to start the game. There were two lead changes and two ties in the first three minutes of the contest.
The Aztecs used a 8-0 run as the Aggies went nearly four minutes between field goals. San Diego State got back-to-back 3-pointers from Gomez and Schakel as the top seed built a 12-6 lead five minutes into the game and would never trail again.
USU weathered another scoring dryspell as it went 4:25 without scoring. However, A bucket from Queta and a deep 3-pointer from Brock Miller tied the game at 18-18 with 6:36 left in the opening half.
The Aggies struggles on the offensive end continued the rest of the first half. The Aztecs took a 28-24 lead into the break.
USU was not worried as it had trailed last year, 29-21, at halftime and won. But this SDSU team was much more determined.
The Aztecs scored the first six points of the second half to go up 10 points. It was a battle the rest of the way for the Aggies.
“We just never got back into the game,” Queta said. “They made a lot of tough-guy plays and we left a lot of plays on the floor. We will learn from this.”
Both teams had 12 offensive rebounds, but SDSU cashed in on their second chances.
“They (Aztecs) made us pay with 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds, and we didn’t,” Smith said. “Two things stand out. I thought they made us pay when they got offensive rebounds and the turnovers. We just had some senseless, senseless turnovers. Some were unforced and unnecessary. But they (Aztecs) speed you up; that’s what they do. That’s the difference in winning these types of games.”
The Aggie coach also pointed out it was the first game this year his team did not record a kill in the second half. A kill is making three consecutive stops on defense.
“Our effort was tremendous, and they made some tough shots,” Smith said. It just wasn’t our night.”
SDSU built a 50-39 lead with 8:57 to play. But USU fought back with five straight points to get within six. The Aggies could get no closer than six in the second half after falling behind by double figures.
The Aztecs made four straight free throws in the closing seconds to ice the game.
“The mood in the locker room is what you would expect,” Smith said. “They are disappointed, quiet. We are a tight team. … We are truly a family. This is a tight-knit group from senior to freshman and everybody in between. It’s tough when you put this much investment into a season. It’s tough.”
USU was trying to match New Mexico (2012-14) as just the second school in the MW to win three straight tournament titles. It didn’t happen.
“Tonight is tough to swallow, but to finish second in the league is really good,” Smith said. “We gave everything we had, and the guys did everything we asked them to do. But at the end of the day, they (Aztecs) made a few more plays than us tonight.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 37 in the NET rankings, up four spots from Friday, while San Diego State checked in at No. 21. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 34-31, for the 28th straight game this season - which is every game this year. They also had double digits on the offensive end (12) for the 24th time this season. … USU is now 21-5 all-time in conference tournaments as a No. 2 seed and 10-7 in all-time conference tournament championship games. … The Aggies are now 8-1 in the MW Tournament and 12-2 in the month of March under head coach Craig Smith. …With his three blocks Saturday, Neemias Queta broke his own school record for blocks in a season as he now has 90 this year. … The Aztecs lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 14-8.
GAME BALL
Neemias Queta gets the nod. The junior had a game-best 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts. Queta grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in 34 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There was one dunk in the first half, and it is no surprise it was by the team leader. Neemias Queta took a pass from Rollie Worster and finished with a two-hander.
There were no dunks in the second half.
Season dunk count: Queta 44, Trevin Dorius 7, Justin Bean 7, Marco Anthony 5, Alphonso Anderson 3, Szymon Zapala 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Brock Miller 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will play the waiting game to see if there is a postseason for them. They will have to see if an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament comes their way or possibly the NIT. USU will find out their fate Sunday afternoon.