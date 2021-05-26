It didn’t take long for Blake Anderson to start convincing former players from high profile college football conferences to transfer to Utah State.
Shortly after Anderson was named USU’s head coach last December, players from Power 5 conferences started announcing their intent to move to Cache Valley. In February alone, the Aggies signed six transfers from P5 programs in defensive ends Byron Hobbs-Vaughns (Texas) and Patrick Joyner Jr. (Miami), defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee (Georgia Tech), cornerback Kyle Mayberry (Kansas), running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (Oregon State) and offensive lineman Quazzel White (TCU).
That trend has continued into the spring as three former Big 10 Conference athletes have verbally committed to Anderson and the Aggies during the past seven weeks — two of whom were teammates at the University of Michigan.
USU’s latest verbal commit is former Michigan defensive tackle Phillip Paea, who announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram. Paea is following in the footsteps of Hunter Reynolds, who pledged his commitment to the Aggies in mid-April. Paea and Reynolds were both part of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class.
Former Nebraska wide receiver Jamie Nance declared his intention of playing for the Aggies on social media earlier this month. Nance, Paea and Reynolds are expected to be on campus for summer ball.
Paea was highly sought after coming out of Berrien Springs High School in Michigan as he was a high 3-star recruit according to 247sports, plus a 4-star recruit according to ESPN. Paea had scholarship offers from P5 programs Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Washington State, Arizona and Minnesota.
The 6-foot-4, 302-pounder only appeared in four games for the Wolverines from 2017-20 and earned academic all-conference honors in 2019. Paea was recruited as a defensive linemen, but was moved to the offensive line in 2018. He transitioned back to the defensive trenches and saw limited action last fall.
According to his Michigan bio, Paea contributed with 53 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a high school senior, plus 67 tackles, 12 TFL, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a prep junior.
Paea, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced he was entering the transfer portal after Michigan’s most recent spring camp.
Like Paea, Nance was a highly regarded high school player and a high-level 3-star recruit by 247sports.
The track & field star had scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi and Minnesota, among others. He was also recruited by Anderson when he was the head coach at Arkansas State.
Nance, who signed as part of Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class, only played in one game during his two seasons in Lincoln. The 6-foot, 180-pounder was a redshirt freshman this past fall and, thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility freeze, should have four years remaining.
As a senior at Blanchard (Oklahoma) high school, Nance caught 36 passes for 523 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 234 yards for the Lions.
Nance has elite speed and proved it as a junior for Blanchard’s track & field program. Case in point: He was the 4A state runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dash, and the gold medalist in the long jump. According to his athletic.net bio, Nance had personal records of 10.66 seconds in the 100, 21.62 in the 200 and 23 feet, 0 inches in the long jump.
Unlike Nance and Paea, Reynolds was not a highly recruited high school player but, ironically enough, saw more playing time at the P5 level. The native of South Orange, New Jersey, walked on a Michigan and was awarded a scholarship two years later.
The 6-0, 192-pounder played in 20 games over three seasons for the Wolverines. After redshirting in 2017, Reynolds played sparingly on special teams from 2018-19, but saw action in the secondary in all six games last fall. In those six games, Reynolds made 16 tackles, including 11 against Penn State.
Reynolds was a wide receiver in high school — first at Don Bosco (New Jersey) Prep from 2013-15, and then at Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut) as a senior in 2016. He helped lead the Wild Boars to a 9-0 record and a Class A New England Prep School Championship as a senior.
Like Paea, Reynolds has two years of eligibility remaining.