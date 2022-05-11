As Utah State prepares for its final Mountain West Conference softball series of the 2022 regular season, the league announced end-of-the season awards on Wednesday.
A pair of Aggies were recognized as all nine schools that compete in the league were represented. The MW All-Conference teams are voted on by the nine head coaches.
USU catcher Gabriella Jimenez was among the 15 athletes that made the first team. Aggie pitcher Kapri Toone made the second team, also made up 15 players. There were no honorable mention honors.
No. 24 San Diego State is currently atop the MW standings at 18-3 in conference play, followed by Boise State (16-5), UNLV (15-6), USU (11-10), Colorado State (9-12), Fresno State (9-12), Nevada (7-17), San Jose State (6-15) and New Mexico (5-16). The Aggies host San Jose State for a three-game series, beginning on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Johnson Field. Senior Day will be held Saturday as six seniors in Jimenez, Toone, Bri Lerma, Lexi Orozco, Sydnee Smith and Emily Tidd will be honored. The game on Saturday is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Headlining the MW awards is San Diego State sophomore catcher Mac Barbara, who was named the 2022 MW Player of the Year, while her teammate Maggie Balint was tabbed as the MW Pitcher of the Year. UNLV senior Samantha Diaz picked up the MW Defensive Player of the Year. Nevada’s Aaliyah Jenkins earned MW Freshman of the Year honors. San Diego State’s Stacey Nuveman Deniz was selected as the 2022 MW Coach of the Year.
Jimenez leads the Aggies and ranks seventh in the MW with a .686 slugging percentage in conference play. She has hit nine home runs in league play in 2022, good for first on the team and tied for first in the MW. She also leads the Aggies and is tied for fifth in the league with 20 RBIs, and is first on the team and third in the MW with 48 total bases in league play. Defensively, Jimenez is tops in the league in gunning down runners stealing with 12 putouts in MW action. In MW play, Jimenez has batted .271, including nine homers and two doubles, and has drawn four walks. Defensively, she has recorded 74 putouts and 23 assists.
Toone leads the Aggies in conference play and ranks third in the MW with a 1.83 ERA. She has held opponents to a .251 batting average, good for eighth in the league. She is third in the MW with 76.2 innings pitched in league action, and her seven conference wins rank fourth in the league. She has also recorded one save in her 19 MW appearances. In league action, Toone has pitched five complete games, including one shutout, and has struck out 24 MW batters.
BYU GAME
On Tuesday, the Aggies ventured south to face the Cougars in a non-league contest. BYU jumped ahead early with four runs in the bottom of the first and went on to win, 9-1, in six innings.
USU (26-27) scored its lone run in the top of the fourth. Zaia Castruita singled up the middle, advanced to second on a ground out and move to third on a single by Tidd. Castruita scored on a BYU error.
The Cougars (39-10) added three runs in their half of the fourth and ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with a 2-run homer to invoke the 8-run mercy rule.
Tidd was perfect at the plate for the Aggies, going 2-for-2. Lerma was hit by a pitch in both of her appearances at the plate and now holds the program single season record for being hit by a pitch. Lerma has been hit 13 this so far this season.