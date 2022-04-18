Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-part series profiling the newest additions to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23.
They competed a decade apart, but both share something as Aggies.
Trevor Ball and Lance White were both All-Americans at Utah State. Ball was the first male cross country runner to earn that status, while White was a two-time All-American competing on the Aggie track & field team as a pole vaulter.
Both will be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23. Two classes are being added this spring, making up for missing a year because of COVID. These former Aggies are members of the 18th and 19th classes.
What were their initial thoughts on being selected?
“I was excited, just thrilled,” White said. “It’s a real honor. There are some great people that are part of that group. It’s nice to be part of that.”
“I thought it was neat they elected a cross country runner,” Ball said. “I think that was significant. That touched me. I think that influences and facilitates a precedence for future cross country or distance runners in the program.”
Ball, a Logan native who recently moved to Boulder, Colorado, from New York City, competed at USU from 2002-06 in cross country and track & field. He earned All-American honors in 2005, placing 29th among United States citizens at the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. Ball was also named the 2005 Western Athletic Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year after placing first at the conference meet. He helped the Aggies win the 2005 WAC Championship after setting a meet record for fewest points scored.
“I was married and pretty young, and for my last couple of years had a child,” Ball said. “My general memory was just balancing family, school and athletics.”
As a junior, Ball was named the 2004 Big West Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year after placing first at the conference meet. During his USU career, Ball earned five weekly conference honors.
In most of his photos as a junior and senior, his son Tyler was right there with him. Now 17 years old, Tyler was the state champion in cross country in Colorado.
“He is really coming along,” Ball said of his son. “He is a junior and already running faster than all of my high school times. His goal is to run for Stanford, so we’ll see.”
Ball continues to run and also coaches his son.
In addition to his cross country accolades at USU, Ball also ranks seventh all-time in school history in the outdoor 5,000 meters with a time of 14 minutes, 9.17 seconds, set as a junior in 2005. He also has the 10th all-time time in school history in the indoor 5,000 meters with a 14:23.80, set as a sophomore in 2004.
After his Aggie days, he competed for New Balance for a couple of years. He ran for an Olympic development team based in Ogden for a couple of years.
After getting a masters at USU, Ball went to graduate school at the University of Utah. He did another masters and a Ph.D. there. After being transferred to New York City for a number of years, he is glad to be back near mountains.
The 41-year-old still works for a company based out of New Your City as a director of clinical research for a health care system. He is married and has three children.
“It’s nice that this occurs later in life, then you can reflect and reminisce,” Ball said of the Hall of Fame. “You get busy and life goes on, but this is really nice to have a positive, reflection back on the hard work. It’s nice to reflect back on something that helped form a foundation.”
White was a part of some really good USU teams. He competed from 1992-95.
White, who is from Avondale, Arizona, and now lives in the Phoenix area with his wife and five children, was a two-time All-American in the pole vault for USU. As a junior in 1994, he tied for ninth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a clearance of 5.28 meters (17 inches, 4.50 inches). As a senior in 1995, White placed fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, with a vault of 5.40m (17-8.50).
“Knoxville was just a great event,” White said. “It was a good year with good results. Everything just seemed to fall into place like you think it should. It was a real highlight.”
As a sophomore in 1993, he helped USU to a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Indoor Championship. He also guided the Aggies to Big West Conference Outdoor titles as a junior and senior in 1994 and 1995. White won three-straight MPSF indoor pole vault titles (1993-95) and was the Big West Conference outdoor champion in the pole vault in 1993.
“Getting into the Hall of Fame is a culmination of a lot of hard work,” White said. “Sometimes track isn’t looked at as one of the premier sports, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t working just as hard. It’s a total honor to be part of this.”
White still ranks second all-time in school history in both the indoor (5.45 meters/18-0.50) and outdoor pole vault (5.48 meters/17-9), plus he still holds venue records in the pole vault at both the George Nelson Fieldhouse (5.50 meters/18-4) and at the Ralph Maughan Track Stadium (5.60 meters/18-4).
“I’m honored I still hold those records, but sad it hasn’t been broken,” White said. “You like to see it go on, but also like to see athletes do well. I helped coach Mark Calvin beat the school record, which was exciting. You like to see brothers succeed. It’s nice to have records still.”
Following his collegiate career, White participated in the 1996 Olympic Trials.
The 51-year-old makes it back to Cache Valley often. His wife is a Logan native. He works in sales for a company that repairs industrial gear boxes and pumps.
“I can’t say enough about how I enjoyed my time there at Utah State,” White said. “The people were great.”