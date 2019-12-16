It was certainly a productive day for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint.
A pair of junior college players pledged their commitment to the Aggies Monday on Twitter. Xavion Steele, a cornerback at Fullerton (California) College has committed to USU, as has Riverside Community College defensive end James Hansen.
Steele went on his official visit to Utah State last weekend and evidently was impressed by what the Aggies had to offer. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder had scholarship offers from seven other Group of 5 FBS teams, including Mountain West programs Hawaii and San Jose State.
“After an amazing visit @USUAthletics I would like to announce that I am 100% committed to @USUFootball and I’m super excited to be an Aggie,” Steele posted.
Steele, a 3-star recruit according to 247sports.com, had a solid sophomore season for the Hornets as he led the team in passes broken up with 12 and ranked second in tackles with 59 — 44 of which were of the solo variety. The native of San Jacinto, California, also recorded 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions — one in which he returned for a touchdown against Palomar College — and blocked a field goal.
For his efforts, No. 25 garnered first-team all-conference accolades.
As a freshman at Fullerton, Steele finished with 48 tackles, four interceptions and seven PBUs.
Steele spent a semester at Golden West College, where he grey shirted and then transferred to Fullerton.
Hansen has three years of eligibility left as he was a freshman at Riverside CC this past season. The 6-4, 275-pounder contributed 25 tackles, including 4.0 for a loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one PBU in 11 games for the Tigers.
The Fontana, California, native also had a scholarship offer from Dixie State.
“Prayed and GOT an Answer!!” Hansen posted. “Blessed to announce I’m 100% committed to Utah State University and will be signing this Wednesday.”
Last week the Aggies received a verbal commitment from high school senior safety Luke Marion. Marion is the son of former NFL safety Brock Marion, who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion, and played a combined 11 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.
Luke Marion, a 3-star recruit, also had a scholarship offer from Nevada, his father’s alma mater, and was being recruited by Oregon and Oregon State. The Tualatin (Oregon) High School star was offered by the Aggies back in June and went on his official visit earlier this month.
In addition to being a first-team all-conference selection as a safety, Marion was also a valuable contributor on the other side of the ball for the Timberwolves. In Tualatin’s first 11 games this past season, No. 7 scored 11 touchdowns — six on receptions and five via the run.
The college football early signing period starts this Wednesday.