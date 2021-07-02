Last weekend was a very fruitful one for Utah State’s football program on the recruiting trail as six soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment.
Of those six athletes, three are linebackers, two are skill position players and the other excels as a defensive tackle.
The Aggies were able to address their recruiting needs in the offensive trenches this week as they secured a pair of verbal commitments on back-to-back days. Current Timpview High star James Aloisio announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, while current Bingham High standout Weylin Lapuaho followed suit one day later.
A total of 16 class of 2022 high school athletes have now declared their intention of playing for the Aggies, including eight from the Beehive State.
“It’s pretty cool,” Aloisio told The Herald Journal when asked about the influx of in-state recruits. “A lot of the boys that are coming in with me, I’ve played with them and they’re really cool guys, so I’m glad (this staff) is recruiting a lot of kids from the state.”
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Lapuaho referred to this as “a very powerful recruiting class.”
Aloisio competed in last week’s Big Man Camp at USU and certainly caught the attention of the Aggie coaching staff as he was offered a scholarship that day. The left tackle didn’t even need a full week to decide he wanted to become an Aggie.
“All of the coaches are really welcoming,” Aloisio said. “They have a lot of coaching experience and they coached me at the camp right before I was offered. And I could relate to a lot of the coaches about life and stuff like that, so I really liked that about the coaches.”
Aloisio was offered a scholarship by Nebraska last April and also said he was being recruited by Utah, BYU, UCLA, Oregon State and UNLV over the past couple of months. Aloisio plans on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder helped propel the Thunderbirds to the 5A state championship game last fall, where they lost to Orem. A balanced Timpview offensive attack averaged 185.5 yards passing per game and 220.6 yards rushing an outing. Aloisio was instrumental in helping Timpview’s quarterback and running backs average an impressive 7.0 yards per carry.
Aloisio’s primary goal as a senior is a state championship. Perfecting his rushing and pass blocking skills is also high on the priority list, as is “having fun with the boys.” Aloisio would also like to score “a big-man touchdown.”
What is Aloisio’s biggest strength on the field?
“Probably my pass protect game and just my (football) IQ ... and how I see the field,” he said.
Aloisio is a three-sport athlete for the T-birds as he also plays baseball and competes as a thrower for the track & field. Being a well-rounded athlete is something the 3-star recruit takes a lot of joy in.
“I take a lot of pride in that, you know, representing my school in multiple sports and just being that guy that people can look up, especially the younger kids,” Aloisio said. “It makes me really humbled to be that guy.”
Likewise, Lapuaho is looking forward to the opportunity of playing his college ball close to home.
“It means a lot and I’m very grateful,” Lapuaho said. “To be close means a lot to so my family can attend too.”
Like Aloisio, Lapuaho garnered the attention of a Power 5 conference program prior to his junior season as he was offered by Utah last June. The 6-4, 280-pounder was offered by USU and New Mexico in May, and by fellow Mountain West program UNLV just a few days ago.
Lapuaho has also received some attention from BYU — he went on an unofficial visit last month — Cal and Boise State, although he said Utah State was definitely recruiting him harder than anyone else.
“To be honest I wasn’t recruited by the old staff, so being recruited by the new staff says a lot,” said Lapuaho, who earned honorable mention 6A all-state honors from the Deseret News as a junior. “Also they just have a lot of love and I know we are gonna do big things with them as coaches.”
Lapuaho is related to current USU defensive line coach Al Lapuaho, who was a star defensive lineman for the Aggies from 2011-12. Al Lapuaho was a first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection in 2012 for an Aggie team that went 11-2.
“He is my cousin, but I really think of him as my uncle,” Weylin Lapuaho said.
Lapuaho left a big impression at the TCU offensive and defensive line mini-camp last month. Jeremy Clark of HornedFrogBlitz referred to Lapuaho as the “alpha dog” performer at the one-day camp, and said he “got reps at every offensive line spot” during one-v-ones and “never lost a rep.”
That versatility is something Lapuaho takes a lot of pride in.
“I can play all five positions and have a lot of knowledge of the game,” Lapuaho said when asked about his strengths as a player.
Lapuaho and 4-star recruit George Maile anchored a strong Bingham offensive line last fall. The Miners rushed for 2,647 yards — 220.6 yards an outing — and 25 touchdowns, plus averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Bingham went 8-4 and lost to undefeated Corner Canyon — arguably one of the best teams nationally — in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs.
George Maile has an offer from USU, plus offers from several Power 5 programs. George’s older brother Tupou, a defensive lineman, signed with the Aggies as part of their 2021 class.
Lapuaho and Aloisio are two of three offensive linemen to commit to the Aggies as part of their current class. The other is Green Canyon star Bryce Radford, who announced his desire to join the Aggie fold in March.