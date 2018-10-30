Last weekend was a good one for Utah State’s football program in more ways than one.
Not only did the Aggies roll past New Mexico, 61-19, at Maverik Stadium, a pair of 3-star recruits verbally committed to them. Linebacker Christian LaValle and offensive lineman Ashton Adams pledged their commitment on Twitter.
Both players were on hand for the Aggies’ beatdown of the Lobos last Saturday.
“Extremely blessed to be a part of the Aggie Brotherhood! I cannot wait to call Logan Utah home,!” LaValle posted on Twitter.
LaValle was actually part of Arizona State’s 2018 recruiting class, but since he grayshirted with the Sun Devils he was able to reopen his recruiting process. The former Mission Viejo (California) High School star announced his decision to leave ASU’s program a couple weeks ago on Twitter.
“First off I would really like to thank the coaching staff at ASU for giving me an opportunity to further my college career there,” LaValle posted. “All the support you have given me over the past two years has been great but after long thought, prayer and discussion with my family I have discovered that ASU is not the right place for me anymore and God is taking me on another path. I will be reopening my recruiting and looking elsewhere. I hope you all can respect my decision.”
LaValle was having another memorable season at Mission Viejo when he suffered a Lisfranc injury — a serious foot injury — during the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs last November. In 11 games for the Diablos, LaValle racked up 98 tackles, including 9.0 for a loss, intercepted a pass, recovered three fumbles and forced another.
LaValle was also an impact performer offensively as he rushed for 41 yards on six carries and caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He committed to the Sun Devils in June of 2017.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder also had a good junior season at Mission Viejo as he finished with 108 tackles and hauled in 11 receptions for 207 yards and five TDs. All of these statistics were available on maxpreps.com.
Additionally, LaValle shined in track & field as he was a state champion in the discus with a very impressive mark of 182 feet, 7 inches.
LaValle will be reunited with first-year Utah State defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, who recruited LaValle to Arizona State.
Adams is currently a senior at South Salem High School in Salem, Oregon. The 6-4, 290-pounder is listed at the 10th-best overall class of 2019 recruit from Oregon.
Adams, who recently made unofficial visits to Pac-12 Conference programs Oregon and Oregon State, had scholarship offers from USU, Air Force and Nevada, in addition to a few FCS programs. Adams was offered by the Aggies in May.
“That’s a wrap... #Committed,” Adams posted on Twitter with a picture that included a U-State logo.
An athlete at one of Adams’ rival schools, West Salem’s Simon Thompson, verbally committed to USU a couple weeks ago. Thompson, who was recruited by the Aggies as a linebacker, was recently selected at his conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. The senior is West Salem’s quarterback.
No KJZZ
Unfortunately for Aggie fans, Saturday’s road game at Hawaii will not be broadcast by KJZZ.
Fans who want to watch the game will need to download the Stadium app, which is available on phone or tablets.
CFP rankings
USU was not one of the 25 teams included in the first College Football Playoff poll, which was released Tuesday. Only two Group of 5 Conference squads secured a spot in the first poll. UCF came in at the No. 12 position, while Fresno State is ranked 23rd.