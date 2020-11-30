The best week of the 2020 college football season for Utah State so far ended up being extra memorable for a trio of Aggies.
USU put together a breakthrough performance offensively and defensively — the Aggies have shined on special teams ever since their game against San Diego State — in last Thursday’s 41-27 triumph over reeling New Mexico at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies were rock solid in all three phrases of the game and were rewarded accordingly. The Mountain West announced its weekly awards Monday morning, and it was a clean sweep for USU. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Peasley was selected as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, senior linebacker/defensive linemen Nick Heninger was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Week and junior placekicker Connor Coles was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Utah State was one of seven Mountain West teams in action last week. It’s the first time an Aggie has been honored this fall.
“That just goes back to all the work these guys are putting in and the focus they’re putting in,” USU interim head coach Frank Maile said during Monday’s press conference. “Regardless of what’s happening, these guys stay hungry and they’re still getting after it.”
Peasley gave the Lobos fits with his arm and his feet as he racked up 357 yards of total offense in his first career start. The native of Le Grande, Oregon, completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, vs. no interceptions, plus accumulated 118 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
No. 6 caught fire in the third quarter as he tossed TD passes to Justin McGriff (36 yards), Savon Scarver (26) and Carson Terrell (25). Peasley then proceeded to give the hosts a two-touchdown lead with 4:03 remaining on the fourth quarter on a sensational 62-yard scoring scamper. Peasley, the first Aggie signal caller to rush for more than 100 yards in a game since Kent Myers in 2015, showcased the same kind of speed he did on a 59-yard TD run against Stony Brook last fall.
Peasley played sparingly in USU’s first three games this season and only completed 6 of 16 passes for 29 yards. Having a full week to prepare as the starter certainly helped last week.
“Coming off the bench, it’s a little tougher, obviously,” said Peasley, who was also selected as the College Sports Madness Mountain West Offensive POTW and the American First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. “... (When I came in during those other games) I wasn’t warm, I didn’t feel comfortable, but having the whole week knowing that I’m getting the start, I just felt more confident and ready to go.”
With Peasley quarterbacking the offense, the Aggies shattered their previous season-best tallies in total offense (452), passing yards (243), rushing yards (209), first downs (22) and yards per play (7.5). USU also scored 28 points in a single quarter for the first time since a 62-24 beatdown of San Jose State on Nov. 10, 2018.
A handful of Aggie freshmen made their presence felt defensively against the Lobos, but it was a senior who was the glue. Heninger matched his career high in tackles (eight), tackles for loss (3.0) and sacks (2.0), plus forced a career-best two fumbles. In the third quarter, Heninger’s skillful strip sack of UNM quarterback Trae Hall resulted in a 16-yard fumble return to the house by teammate Kina Maile.
Heninger has made an impact as a defensive lineman and linebacker this fall. The University of Utah graduate transfer currently leads the Aggies in tackles for loss (7.0) and forced fumbles (three), is tied with linebacker AJ Vongphachanh for the top spot in sacks (3.0) and ranks third in total tackles (28).
Heninger has already recorded only four fewer tackles than he did a year ago for the Aggies, and that was in 13 games. In all fairness, No. 42 came off the bench in 2019, yet still ranked first on the team in TFLs (9.5) and matched two-time all-conference performer Tipa Galeai for first place with 5.0 sacks.
The coach gushed about Heninger during his Zoom call.
“He checks all of the boxes,” coach Maile said. “When you’re recruiting a kid, not just ability wise and skillsets, but the character of a kid, his mentality, his work ethic, just doing things the right way, handling his business on and off the field, Nick’s all of those things and more. I mean, if we could have 50 of Nicks, then so be it, man. ... I love Nick, man, everything about him.”
Maile was a bit blown away by how dominant Heninger was despite only practicing once last week. The former Bingham High star tested positive for COVID-19 and would have missed the game against Wyoming on Nov. 19 had it not been canceled.
“For him to perform the way he did and be our defensive player of the game (not only) on our team but also in the conference, speaks volumes to who he is mentally and who he is right in his heart, so I love the kid,” Maile said, who referred to Heninger as a “program-changing” type of a player.
Heninger, who referred to his experience with the coronavirus as “a mild cold,” was able to make up for lost time on the practice field by watching a lot film and FaceTiming with his position coach.
“I honestly felt like my body was able to recover well,” Heninger said. “I mean, middle of the season everybody’s got something nagging them, and it was good to get kind of a bye week for me and to be able to come out feeling fresh.”
Heninger anchored an Aggie defense against New Mexico that posted single-best tallies in points allowed (27), total yards allowed (348), passing yards allowed (152) and yards per play (4.6). USU broke up a season high six passes and finished with 4.0 sacks, matching its performance against Nevada, which threw the ball 21 more times than New Mexico.
“I still consider it a blessing to be able to play the game that I love so much, and to just be one of the older guys on the team is a blessing as well,” said Heninger when asked about leading the charge for a young defense against UNM. “I think that ESPN or somebody said we’re the 13th youngest team in the country, something like that, and this team also has a new offense, has a new defense, and we didn’t get spring ball. It was shut down for coronavirus. And so for this team to be able to go through all of the adversity that we ‘we’ve had and to be able to band together and go out there and get a dub, I love it. I love the opportunity to help in any way I can the young guys, and I’m just happy we got a victory.”
Meanwhile, Coles had his breakthrough performance against the Lobos. The redshirt junior was successful on field goal attempts of 27 and a career-best 44 yards in the opening half en route to a career-high 11 points.
Coles, who booted a 38-yard field goal against Fresno State, never attempted a field goal or extra point in his first three seasons with the Aggies. That’s because the native of Bozeman, Montana, was learning from Dominik Eberle, the most decorated kicker in program history.
“If you would have told me I was going to be second string for three years, I would have been upset about that, but looking back on that I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Coles said, who has developed a close friendship with Eberle. “To have an opportunity to be there competing with Dominik Eberle every day has been something that was so valuable is my development as a kicker.”
Coles attributed a lot of his success last week “to the protection on the O-line and Brandon Pada,” who is a three-year starter at long snapper for the Aggies. No. 59 made a point to praise Pada and punter Stephen Kotsanlee for their efforts this season. Kotsanlee only had to punt twice against the Lobos and both were downed inside UNM’s 20-yard line.
“It was nice to finally get a game where I got on the field more than (Kotsanlee and Pada) and was able to put some points up, so I’m thankful for that,” said Coles, who also spoke highly of the job special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni has done in 2020.