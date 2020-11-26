The first career start for Aggie quarterback Andrew Peasley was a smashing success.
Peasley threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and turned on the afterburners for a jaw-dropping 62-yard scamper to paydirt after escaping a sack as Utah State's football team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-27 victory over New Mexico on Thursday evening at Maverik Stadium.
"Peasley did a great job of controlling the game and ... he didn't force anything with those throws," USU interim head coach Frank Maile said. "And he used his legs, which is one of his many talents, being a dual-(threat) quarterback, and I think it paid off in the end."
In the process, the Aggies were able to secure their first win since, ironically enough, beating the Lobos in their regular season finale a year ago. USU also extended its winning streak against UNM to four games.
"Obviously right now there is a lot of emotion with our team," Peasley said. "You know, we're all excited and we all love this. Winning feels really, really good. ... But we'll take tomorrow and spend it with our families that are here. Tomorrow will be our Thanksgiving (and we'll) kind of lay low and spend time with family, but then Saturday we've got to come back and we've just got to keep preparing, keep getting better, fix the mistakes we had this week and go from there."
The Aggies (1-4) scored the first 28 points of a dynamic third quarter to turn a 7-point deficit into a 34-13 lead. Peasley tossed touchdowns passes of 36, 26 and 25 yards to three different targets during that stretch, and true freshman linebacker Kina Maile returned a fumble 16 yards to the house. Earlier in the third quarter, Maile partially blocked a punt. Peasley's scoring passes went to Justin McGriff, Savon Scarver and Carson Terrell, respectively.
The Lobos (0-5) scored two straight touchdowns to pair their deficit to 34-27 before Peasley essentially slammed the door shut on his aforementioned explosive scoring run. No. 6 somehow escaped a sack, reversed field, blew past a few Lobo defenders and made one final cut en route to the end zone with 4:04 remaining in the contest. Peasley racked up a career-high 118 yards on the ground, giving him 357 total yards in the game.
"I wasn't nervous, anxious, really," Peasley said. "I was out for COVID last week, so I had some time to just think and prepare for this game, and I felt really confident going into the game. I felt like my teammates believed in me and I went out and performed, and good things happened."
True freshman safety Luke Marion then proceeded to ice the game for good with an interception in the red zone on New Mexico's ensuing possession. Marion and Maile were two several different freshmen who made an impact for the hosts.
"We're all hungry as a group, I feel like as a whole team," said Maile, who tallied a career-high six tackles. "But this freshman class they we've got, (it's) special and I know they're going to make a lot of plays from here on out."
The Aggies easily finished with season-high tallies in points, total offense (452) and first downs (22), despite not having the services of starting offensive lineman Andy Koch and starting running back Jaylen Warren. USU averaged an impressive 7.53 yards per play, to boot, and outgained the Lobos 302-177 after halftime. New Mexico, losers of 13 games in a row overall and 20 consecutive in Mountain West play, gained 348 total yards.
Indeed, it was a good night for USU's offensive line, which only gave up one sack and helped the team finish with season-best tallies in rushing yards (209) and passing yards (243).
"I mean, the offensive line ... they get everything going," Peasley said. "I feel like they played really well tonight. Just all around (our offense played well). Our receivers were getting off the ball, they were running their routes, I was getting the ball out fast enough. I was trying not to hold onto it too long, and then when nothing was there I took off and scrambled. And I'm just proud of the offense and this team."
It was also the Aggies' best defensive performance of the season as they allowed season-low tallies in points, total yards and yards per play (4.58). Six different Aggies broke up one pass and the defense had a pair of takeaways for the second straight contest. USU didn't forced any turnovers in its first three games.
"I'm proud our our guys, man," said Maile, whose team didn't play last game due to COVID-19 related issues. "In this game, man, the preparation was awesome this week. They did a great job of staying locked in with all of the ups and downs that we faced this week, so I couldn't be more proud to be in charge of this team right now. And our guys, man, I love every single one of them and I'm grateful that I'm in charge of these guys right now for the time being."
Utah State was able to pull away, even though a questionable call resulted in a potential 10-point swing in New Mexico's favor at the end of the first half. Peasley's foot appeared to make contact out of bounds while he was reaching for the pylon with 2:24 remaining in the second quarter. However, it was ruled Peasley fumbled the ball across the goal line, giving the Lobos a touchback. Had No. 6 been ruled down before the fumble, it would have been third-and-goal for USU from inside the 1-yard line.
The Lobos then proceeded to march 66 yards on nine plays ‑‑‑ aided by a pair of Aggie penalties ‑‑‑ and split the uprights on a 31-yard field goal attempt with three seconds remaining in the half to take a 13-6 lead into the locker room.
USU advanced the pigskin inside the UNM 30-yard line on all three of its possessions in the opening half, but failed to fully take advantage of those opportunities. Connor Coles booted field goals of 27 and 44 yards on the first two series. The 44-yarder was a new career long for the junior.
New Mexico ended the first half by denting the scoreboard on its final three possessions after going three and out to begin the contest. Donovan Murphree was successful on field goals of 39 and 31 yards, and running back Bobby Cole capped off a 13-play, 89-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge midway through the second quarter.
Peasley ended up completing 14 of 21 passes and hooked up with seven different targets. McGriff caught four passes for a career-high 99 yards, while Derek Wright hauled in four receptions for a career-best 70 yards. Devonta'e Henry-Cole chipped in with 53 yards on 10 carries for the Aggies,.
Shaq Bond shined defensively for the Aggies as he recorded a game-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss. AJ Vongphachanh contributed with nine tackles and one sack, while fellow linebacker Nick Heninger absolutely sparkled as he added eight tackles, including three for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Heninger forced the fumble that Maile returned for a touchdown. True freshman cornerback Jakob Robinson also had a sack for USU, which finished with four of them and eight tackles for a loss.
"I thought the defense played really well today," Maile said. "It was a team effort, everybody doing their jobs. We had a few mistakes, but I thought overall we played really well and played as a team. I'm especially proud of the D-line. They (played their guts out) and they freed up a lot of space for us to make tackles."
The Lobos were down to their third-string quarterback in the second half when starter Trae Hall was shaken up and left the game late in the third quarter. Tevaka Tuioti, UNM's starting signal caller to begin the season, missed his third straight game due to concussion protocol. Third-stringer Connor Genal ended up completing 5 of 10 passes for 61 yards and the aforementioned INT.
Hall was New Mexico's biggest weapon offensively Thursday, especially when keeping the pigskin on the read option. Hall rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries and threw for 63 yards on 11 of 21 attempts.
"We're a bad football team," UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said. "My message in the locker room was exactly that. I've been around some really good football teams and the only way you get better is if you show up to work the next opportunity you get, which will be tomorrow."
NOTES
* USU now leads the all-time series with UNM, 14-13.
* The Aggies limited the Lobos to fewer than 30 points for the eighth consecutive time in the series.
* The Aggies exploded for 35 points in the second half, their most after halftime since scoring 37 against Weber State in 2011.
* This was the first time USU overcame a second-half deficit in a win since rallying past Nevada 31-27 in 2015. The Aggies trailed 27-7 in that game.
* Peasley is the first Aggie quarterback since Kent Myers in 2015 (against Colorado State) to rush for more than 100 yards in a game. Additionally, he is only the fifth USU signal caller to accomplish that feat since 1957.
* Safety Jared Reed and cornerback Michael Anyanwu made during first career starters for the Aggies, while wide receivers Quinton Hadnot and Kyle Van Leeuwen made their first career appearances. Hadnot caught a pass in the second half, and Reed finished with a career-best seven tackles.