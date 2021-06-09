It’s been an encouraging week so far for Utah State’s football program.
The Aggies announced Tuesday that fans will be allowed to attend home games at full capacity for the upcoming season. One day later, a soon-to-be high school senior pledged his commitment to the program.
Outside linebacker Josh Williams announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. Williams just completed his junior year at Mesquite (Texas) High School.
“Blessed and grateful to say that I am Committed To Utah State University,” Williams posted.
The Aggies have been recruiting the Lone Star State heavily since Blake Anderson, a Texas native, was named the head coach last December. Williams’ high school defensive coordinator is friends with current Utah State cornerbacks coach Ray Brown.
Williams was offered a scholarship by the Aggies last month and has already bonded with the coaching staff.
“The coaching staff,” Williams told the Herald Journal when asked what about USU made it feel like the right fit. “I love all of the coaches that have taken their time to recruit me.”
Williams is new to the outside linebacker position as he was a quarterback prior to his junior year. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder transition from a signal caller, to a wide receiver, to an OLB. No. 10 didn’t move to the defensive side of the ball until a week before the 2020 campaign, but it was a change Williams enjoyed.
“It feels like I’m right at home playing OLB,” he said.
Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, Mesquite was able to play an abbreviated season last fall. The Skeeters played nine games from Sept. 25 with Dec. 5. No statistics from last season were available on Mesquite’s maxpreps home page.
The Skeeters compete in the Lone Star State’s 6A classification, which is always loaded with talent.
“(It prepares you) a lot because you’re only faced against good players,” Williams said.
Williams also showcases his talents as a sprinter on Mesquite’s track & field program. He competes in the 200 meters and with the 4x200 relay squad, and it’s fair to say that speed comes in handy on the football field.
“How fast I am and my field vision,” Williams said when asked about his strengths on the gridiron.
Williams is planning on taking an unofficial visit to USU sometime in the near future, “but I have an official visit (scheduled) for the weekend of signing week,” which is in December.
When asked about his goals for his senior season with the Skeeters, Williams said he would like to finish with 50-plus tackles, 10-plus sacks “and at least five interceptions.”
JARED REED
Former Utah State safety Jared Reed announced Wednesday on social media that he will play for Mountain West rival Boise State. The native of Portland, Oregon, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Reed played in all six games for the Aggies last fall and was in the starting lineup against New Mexico and Air Force. The 6-0, 190-pounder finished with 18 tackles, including 10 solo stops, one sack — against Nevada — and also broke up a pass. Reed, a 2020 academic all-Mountain West selection, racked up a career-high seven tackles in USU’s victory over New Mexico at Maverik Stadium.
Boise State will be Reed’s third collegiate program as he spent two seasons at Portland State before transferring to USU.