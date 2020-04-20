Even with the COVID-19 outbreak, Utah State’s football program has managed to stay busy on the recruiting trail.
The Aggies have offered scholarships to several class of 2021 athletes over the past five or so weeks. USU’s diligence paid off as soon-to-be high school senior Kendric Rhymes verbally committed to the program Sunday on Twitter.
“First, giving all praise and glory to God and my parents for blessing me and guiding my life,” Rhymes posted. “I want to thank Coach Dixon and my Heights family for their support and love. Nothing I’ve accomplished has been without these people. I want to thank all the schools that showed interest in me. However, there’s one program that showed me how much I meant to them and today I will be committing to UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY.”
Rhymes, a 3-star recruit according to 247sports, showcased his rushing and receiving skills as a junior for the Heights High (Texas) School Bulldogs. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back led the Bulldogs in rushing attempts (78), rushing yards (551) and rushing touchdowns (seven), receptions (48) and receiving yards (596). No. 1 also hauled in a pair of touchdown catches and threw for 151 yards and three more scores in 10 games.
The junior was also a threat as a kickoff returner as he racked up 230 yards on 10 returns, with a long of 45 yards. Rhymes, who was recently invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp Series, rushed for 154 yards and three TDs on 21 carries in a game against Westbury, and snared eight receptions for 169 yards and a score against New Caney. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry during the 2019 campaign.
Rhymes has been recruited by several schools, including Power 5 Conference programs Arizona, Baylor and Illinois, but according to his Twitter account has only been offered by USU and Texas Southern. The Aggies offered the native of Houston in May of 2019 — his first offer.
USU WOMEN’S HOOPS
A pair of junior college transfers have pledged their commitment to USU’s women’s basketball program over the past four days. Forward Bre’Asiajah Mathews and guard Paris Williams each have two years of eligibility remaining.
USU will be the third collegiate program for Mathews, who spent her freshman season at New Mexico and her sophomore campaign at Ranger (Texas) College. As a sophomore, No. 40 averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists an outing, while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.
The native of Garland, Texas, had a few monster performances for the Rangers. She finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds in one game, 39 points and 11 boards in another and 32 points and a season-best 20 boards in another. Mathews drained 33 of 54 field goal attempts in those three games.
Mathews, the No. 27 overall prospect nationally according to World Exposure Report, played in 13 games in her lone season at New Mexico. The 6-0 forward knocked down 7 of 17 shots from the field, 8 of 14 free throws and averaged 2.3 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per contest for the Lobos, who went 24-7, including 14-4 in the Mountain West that season.
Mathews was a very good high school player for Lakeview (Texas) Centennial. Mathews was selected as her district’s MVP as a junior after leading her team in scoring (18.4 points per game), rebounding (9.6 pg) and steals (2.9 pg). Mathews garnered first-team all-district honors three times during her prep career.
Meanwhile, Williams played her first two seasons at Dayton (Florida) State College. The 5-8 guard averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-best 5.4 assists an outing as a sophomore for the Falcons and 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a freshman. No. 2 shot 38.9 percent from the field and 64.6 percent from the charity stripe as a sophomore, and recorded double-doubles against Hillsborough Community College (16 points, 11 assists) and Florida State College at Jacksonville (16 points, 12 assists).
As a high school senior, Williams led the Lakewood Spartans in scoring (17.1 ppg), rebounding (6.1 pg), assists (7.2 pg) and steals (4.3 pg). Lakewood went 26-5 that season.
“I Just Want to Thank God, My Family, My Coaches, And Everybody Who Supported Me During This Journey,” Williams posted on Twitter. “I Also Want To Thank Every Coach That Has Taken The Time Out To Recruit Me And Show Interest. I’m Blessed To Be In The Position I Am In. I’m Honored To Say I Have Decided To Commit To Utah State University!”