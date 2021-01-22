It’s no mystery that new Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson and his staff have been very active in recruiting players in the transfer portal over the past four weeks.
Case in point: During that timespan eight transfers have pledged their commitment to the Aggies in former Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner, ASU graduate transfer Brandon Bowling (wide receiver), former ASU and Fresno State linebacker Justin Rice, former Texas LB/defensive end Byron Hobbs-Vaughn, former Miami LB/DE Patrick Joyner, Liberty graduate transfer Maisen Knight (offensive lineman), former TCU O-lineman Quazzel White and Kansas graduate transfer Kyle Mayberry (cornerback).
During that same stretch, zero high school players had verbally committed to USU, but that changed Friday as class of 2021 running back/wide receiver/cornerback Martavious Davis announced his decision on various social media platforms. Davis is listed as an athlete on his 247sports recruiting profile.
“I would first like to thank the man above for allowing me to further my education and dreams," Davis posted on Facebook. "My family, coaches, friends, community, and Utah State’s coaching staff. I am truly blessed and honored to be going to the next level. One thing I learned is, “What’s for you will always be for you and nobody can stop that but you” and I stand by that. Thank you Utah State!! #GoAggies."
Davis is a versatile athlete who was once committed to Louisiana, which went 10-1 this past season, beat Iowa State on the road and was ranked 15th in the final AP Poll. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder had scholarship offers to more than 10 FBS programs, including Coastal Carolina, Hawaii and Arkansas State.
The native of Attala, Alabama, played multiple positions as a senior at Etowah High. In the seven games recorded on maxpreps.com, Davis rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries, and caught 29 passes for 291 yards and another score. No. 1 also returned a kickoff 95 yards to the house for the Blue Devils.
No defensive statistics for Etowah from the 2020 campaign are available on maxpreps.com, however according to a story that ran in The Gadsden (Alabama) Times, Davis made 19 tackles, broke up 12 passes and intercepted two passes — one which he returned for a touchdown — this past fall.
Davis, a 3-star recruit, was offered a scholarship by the Aggies last week. He was a 4A first-team all-state selection as a senior.
ELIJAH SHELTON
Shelton, a former Aggie outside linebacker, entered the portal earlier this month and announced his landing spot Friday on Twitter. The redshirt sophomore is headed to the University of Utah.
“Honored to announced that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at my hometown school, the University of Utah,” Shelton posted. “Thankful for every individual that made this possible. Go Utes.”
Shelton played in five games this past season for the Aggies, primarily as a second-stringer, and contributed with 15 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass breakup. The former Highland High star finished with 23 tackles in nine games for USU in 2019.
Shelton is the third former Aggie in as many weeks to announce where he is transferring to, joining O-linemen Karter Shaw (Minnesota) and Heneli Avendano (Oregon State).