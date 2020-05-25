Having never declared for the NBA draft this spring, it wasn’t a big surprise when Aggie center Neemias Queta announced he was back — again.
The 7-footer from Barreiro, Portugal, tested the professional waters a year ago after finishing up a stellar freshman season at Utah State. He returned to the delight of Aggie basketball fans, teammates and the USU coaching staff for his sophomore season.
However, an injury to a knee last summer while playing for his country in the European championships and some other bumps and bruises hampered him for a big part of the 2019-20 season. Queta was back to his old form by the end of the regular season and had an all-tournament team performance over three days in Las Vegas as USU repeated as Mountain West Conference Tournament champions.
“I try to think of it as positive,” said Queta in a recent interview with The Herald Journal. “We won the championship. ... I feel blessed.”
Queta was really looking forward to playing in the NCAA Tournament for a second time. But the coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 Big Dance to be canceled.
“Maybe if the season was a couple of weeks longer, I could have played a lot better and fulfilled the expectations I had,” Queta said. “I just never got there. I just felt like I was starting to play like I can and didn’t have the fatigue in the tournament when you play three games in three days.”
How hard was this past season for the two-time all-league center?
“It was really hard,” Queta said. “For me, I never felt like I could get a good rhythm. I never got into my grove. I felt I finished the season the best that I’ve been.”
Queta did play in 22 games, starting 20. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and almost two assists and two blocked shots a contest. At the MW Tournament, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocked shots in the three wins.
So, he still out did his scoring as a freshman. During the 2018-19 season, Queta started all 35 games and averaged 11.8 points an outing. However, he did grab 8.9 boards and block 2.4 shots a game.
As far as declaring for the NBA draft this year, it wasn’t really an option for Queta. Since he has already declared once and returned. He can only do that one more time and decided to save it for after his junior year.
“There is a lot of uncertainty this year because of the coronavirus,” Queta said. “I didn’t know if there would be a combine or even workouts with individual teams. I just felt it wasn’t going to be a good year to try.”
Since the college basketball season was halted, Queta has remained in Logan. He works out every day from between two to four hours.
“All of the workouts I do are literally by myself,” Queta said. “We have not been cleared to work out as a team yet. ... I knew if I went home, I wouldn’t be able to work out like I can here. I can even go to the mountains and get a workout in where as I couldn’t do that in Portugal.”
Queta said “it is way better here (Logan)” than being in Portugal right now. Fellow Aggie Diogo Brito, who is also from Portugal, has also remained in Cache Valley to stay in shape as he will try and play professionally when action starts back up. Queta plans on visiting his family in Portugal at the end of July and already has his airline tickets.
“It (virus) was not taken lightly in Portugal,” Queta said. “They did a good job and things are starting to open back up.”
There has been no time frame given for when the Aggies can start practicing again.
“I keep asking the coaches,” Queta said with a laugh. “It’s kind of frustrating.”
Finishing up school online “wasn’t that hard,” he said. But know with extra time on his hands, the big man has checking out Cache Valley and Utah more. He admits to being in the mountains before, but not really hiking.
“Lately I’ve just been trying to go outside and go more to the mountains and explore more, go on hikes,” Queta said. “I’ve also been playing video games too. I still workout, but that doesn’t take the whole day, so I have to find other things to do.”
He has explored some trails in St. George, as well as going up Logan Canyon and doing the Crimson Trail and the Wind Caves Trail. He goes with teammates and friends.
Looking ahead to next season, Queta is convinced the basketball will return and the Aggies will have a good team.
“We have a really good group,” Queta said. “It’s hard to lose guys like Sam (Merrill), Diogo (Brito), Abel (Porter) and Roche (Grootfaam). Those guys were our pillars and had been here for a minute, so it’s going to be hard in changing the dynamic of the guards. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think all of the guards coming are really good.”
And the big man is well aware of the expectations of the fans. Having shared the regular season title and won the tournament for the 2018-19 campaign, USU was the unanimous choice to repeat in 2019-20.
“We have won two, now everyone wants three,” Queta said.
Over the summer before going home for a visit, he plans on continuing to try and improve his game. That includes making mid-range shots at a higher percentage. Having made three 3-point shots during his career out of six attempts, he would like to be more consistent and a threat from beyond the arc as well.
The 7-footer said his health is good and his knee “feels great.” He has gained 25 pounds since arriving at USU and is a “legit 245” now, which is what he is trying to maintain.