An Aggie is the lone Mountain West Conference athlete to be invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
Utah State center Neemias Queta is among 69 players that appeared on a list released by the NBA Tuesday afternoon. It stated that those on the list were “expected to attend.”
The combine will run June 21-27, and will be held at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
“The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm on July 29,” a press release from the NBA stated. “Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills June 22-25. ESPN2 (June 24) and ESPNU (June 25) will provide coverage of the five-on-five games from 3-7 p.m. ET each day.
“A select number of standout players from the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021.”
Queta is also the only player from a school in the Beehive State that received an invite to the combine. The 7-footer has been drawing some positive remarks on social media from national reporters and is regarded as one of the top 10 centers in the upcoming draft.
In late May Queta, who is from Barreiro, Portugal, was featured on the cover of a Portuguese magazine with his name and “Legendary” in big letters across an action shot from this past season with the Aggies.
Queta declared for the draft after his junior season with USU and hired an agent. He had tested the NBA waters following his freshman season, but returned to play two more years for the Aggies, where he set school and conference records for blocks.
He left USU having set the single game, single season and career blocks records. In the Mountain West Tournament, he recorded nine blocks against Colorado State in a semifinal game to set the school record. He finished his junior season with 97 blocks, breaking his own mark of 84 set as a freshman. His 219 career blocks far surpass the old record of 155 by Gilbert Pete over four years.
In the final game of the 2020-21 season and now his Aggie career, Queta finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks, six assists and one steal against Texas Tech, marking just the second time that a player has recorded 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in an NCAA Tournament game since the 1985-86 season.
In addition to his prowess as one of the top rim protectors in the nation, Queta also finished second on the team with 31 steals in 2020-21, led the MW and ranked second in the nation in total defensive rating (80.6), led the league and the nation in defensive win shares (2.9) and led the conference and the nation in defensive box plus/minus (6.9).
On the offensive side of the ball, Queta finished as the only player in the MW in 2020-21 to average a double-double with 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He finished third on the team with 77 assists this season, averaging 2.7 per contest and was the only player in the nation this year with 75 or more assists and 95 or more blocks.
Queta is one of only two players in the NCAA since 1992-93 to finish the year averaging more than 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, joining Houston’s Bo Outlaw (1992-93) with that distinction. On the glass, Queta finishes his career ranked ninth in school history with 764 career rebounds
A 2021 AP honorable mention All-American, he garnered numerous accolades during his time at USU, including being named one of four finalists for the 2020-21 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Queta will be trying to be the second straight Aggie to get drafted by an NBA team. Sam Merrill was taken in the second round by Milwaukee last year and is currently a back-up for the Bucks who are playing in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The last time USU had players taken in consecutive drafts was 1982. In fact, there was a streak of five straight years starting in 1976 that a USU player was drafted, but there were also many more rounds back then, not the two that exist today.