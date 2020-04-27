He’s back — again.
Aggie basketball fans got some exciting news Sunday afternoon. Utah State center Neemias Queta announced via Twitter that he was returning for his junior season.
The 7-footer from Barreiro, Portugal, waited until the day before the deadline to enter the NBA draft to release his intentions.
“Aggie Nation, after giving it a lot of thought, I have decided to return to Utah State for my junior season,” Queta began his post on Twitter.
A year ago Queta tested the NBA waters by declaring after his freshman season with the Aggies. He never hired an agent. After several workouts and some input from the Utah Jazz organization, Queta announced his return to USU just before the deadline to come back.
As a freshman, Queta earned Freshman of the Year accolades in the Mountain West Conference, as well as Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also selected to the all-conference second team and was named to the Mountain West all-tournament team.
The center set a single-season blocks record with 84 during the 2018-19 campaign. Queta, who started all 35 games during the season, had at least one block in the first 29 contests of his Aggie career and multiple blocks in 22 games. Twice he swatted away six shots in a contest, including in a game at the MW Tournament, which set a freshman record.
Queta pulled down a team-high 312 rebounds (8.9 per game), which was a USU freshman record. It was the most boards by an Aggie since Mike Santos during the 1976-77 season.
He also got it done on the offensive end, scoring 414 points, the fourth most ever by a USU freshman. His 11.8 points a game was second on the team. Queta led the team with 10 double-doubles. He shot 61.4 percent from the field, the eighth-best shooting percentage for a season by an Aggie.
Last summer Queta was playing for the U20 Portuguese team in the European Championships. Portugal ended up winning the title as Queta graded out the most efficient player in the tournament after averaging 14.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and two blocked shots a game. However, he was hurt in the semifinal game. He suffered a knee injury that prevented him from being ready to start the 2019-20 season at USU.
Queta missed the first nine games of the season, then was on limited minutes for a bit. He would end up missing three more games with a different injury.
For the 2019-20 season, Queta played in 22 games, starting 20. His averages of 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds a game were both second on the USU team. He once again led the team in blocks with 38 (1.7 a game). He also averaged 1.9 assists a game, shot 62.4 percent from the field, was a second-team all-MW selection and made the all-tournament again.
When the coronavirus pandemic ended the season before the NCAA Tournament and shut down the USU campus, Queta remained in Logan. He had not talked about what he was thinking of doing until Sunday.
“My dream has always been to play in the NBA, but now is not the right time to declare for the Draft,” Queta posted on Twitter. “We have continued to build a great program here at Utah State and it is one that I am very proud of representing. Let’s pack the Spectrum next season so together we can climb to the top of the Mountain West once again.”
The Aggies do lose back-to-back MW Tournament MVP Sam Merrill, who finished his career at USU with his name all over the record books, sixth-man Diogo Brito and starting point guard Abel Porter. But with Queta coming back and double-double machine Justin Bean, the frontcourt will be solid.
Brock Miller, Alphonso Anderson and Sean Bairstow are also back. Guard Marco Anthony, a transfer from Virginia, will be eligible to play this upcoming season. Plus, there are redshirt players and some new signees that could figure into the mix. The Aggies are still looking to sign one more athlete, probably a guard.