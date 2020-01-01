Facing their largest deficit of the season, the Aggies did not respond like they did in Jamaica in November against LSU.
Utah State struggled in all facets of the game late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. And UNLV cashed in big time on the first day of 2020.
The Rebels handed the defending Mountain West Conference champs their first league loss of the season in convincing fashion. The Aggie men’s basketball team was taken to the woodshed in a 70-53 loss.
“They (Rebels) were the aggressor all night,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “It was easy to see who was more desperate to win. That was very clear to see, which is disappointing.”
Poor rebounding, shooting and passing was a recipe for an upset loss at the hand of the Rebels (7-8, 2-0 MW), who have now won three in a row. The Aggies (13-3, 2-1) came into the game with a +11.9 advantage in rebounding, but was outboarded, 41-29.
Smith had said rebounding would be a big key before the game. The 29 boards were a season low for USU.
“They (Rebels) out worked us, they out toughed us, they out coached us, they out did us in every way, shape and form,” Smith said. “We were served a piece of humble pie tonight.”
The Aggies shot a season-low 32.7 percent from the field and a season-low 10.5 percent from 3-point range. USU made just 2 of 19 from behind the arc. The 53 points were a season low.
Utah State had more turnovers (15) than assists (eight) for just the fourth time this season. In fact, its eight assists are tied for the fewest in a game this season.
Nothing seemed to go right for the Aggies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
“They (Rebels) did a good job of pressuring us and getting us off our spots,” Smith said. “We’ve seen that a million times and faced a lot of teams that do that and we’ve handled it much better than we did tonight. They got us off our spots and we didn’t execute the way we needed to.”
The coach had also said the Aggies needed to own the paint heading into the contest. The Rebels outscored USU in the paint, 38-26.
The Aggies were led by Justin Bean with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Merrill added 10 points, and Brock Miller chipped in nine.
Neemias Queta made the trip to Las Vegas but did not dress for the game. Trevin made his third start of the season at center.
Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to lead the Rebels with a game-best 20 points. Amauri Hardy netted 14, while Cheikh Mbacke Diong had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Rebels jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the contest. The Aggies responded by scoring six unanswered points as Merrill hit a long jumper to spark the surge.
There were four lead changes in the early going. After hitting its first four shots, USU had a hard time finding the bottom of the net. The Aggies went nearly four minutes without scoring and was 1 for 12 from the field after the hot start.
UNLV used a 7-0 run to build a 22-12 lead with 7:53 left in the opening half. Marvin Coleman drilled a 3-pointer to cap the run.
Miller made the first 3-pointer of the game by the Aggies after missing six. The trey led to a 7-0 run by USU. Merrill pulled the visitors to within 22-19 with a pair of free throws with 5:36 left before the break.
But then it was back to missed opportunities for the Aggies. The Rebels scored 10 straight. During the surge, USU’s Alphonso Anderson was given a flagrant foul, and UNLV scored six points on a bucket, a free throw and then a 3-pointer on the possession awarded because of the flagrant.
The Rebels took a 37-26 lead into halftime.
The Aggies made just 1 of 9 3-point attempts over the first 20 minutes, and it didn’t get much better in the second half. In fact, it was worse (1 of 10).
UNLV used a 9-0 run to build a 56-36 lead with 8:51 to play. The 20-point deficit was the largest the Aggies have faced this year. It became worse a few minutes later as the Rebels reeled off six straight points for a 62-39 lead.
The largest lead of the game for UNLV came with 4:42 to play, 65-41. In the final minutes, Smith pulled Merrill and Bean.
USU did outscore the hosts 8-3 over the last two-and-a-half minutes, but it was too little way to late.
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 38 in the NET rankings, up 11 spots from last Saturday, while the Rebels checked in at No. 197. ... USU had won nine-straight MW games and 12 straight games against league opponents prior to this loss. … The Aggies had a season-low 11 bench points. … USU held UNLV to 26.3 percent (5 of 19) from 3-point range. It is the 10th time this year the Aggies have held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from behind the arc, including the fourth straight game and sixth time in its last seven games. … Sam Merrill played in his 113th career game, moving into a tie with Jon Wickizer and Brian Jackson for 18th on the career list. Merrill also moved into a tie with Jackson for sixth in career 10-point games with 90 and moved into a tie with Tai Wesley (112) for ninth in career steals. The Aggie guard went over 1,800 points for his career, just the seventh USU player to accomplish that. ... Justin Bean now has 10 double-doubles on the season, which is tied for first nationally. … Brock Miller played a season-high 34 minutes. … The Rebels lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 33-8. ... UNLV is one of just three teams in the MW that has a winning record against USU.
GAME BALL
With this 10th double-double of the season, Justin Bean was the lone positive for the Aggies. The sophomore finished with 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line. Bean grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds. He also had an assist and blocked a shot in 31 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies recorded one dunk in the first half when Justin Bean took a nice pass from Sean Bairstow and two-handed it. It would be the lone dunk of the game for USU.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 11, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 7, Diego Brito 5, Bean 5, Neemias Queta 2, Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home to host undefeated No. 13 San Diego State. The Aztecs (14-0, 3-0) beat Fresno State on Wednesday, 61-52. USU and San Diego State meet on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.