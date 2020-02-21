It was a banner evening for Utah State’s gymnastics program at a quad meet hosted by Boise State.
The Aggies and Broncos tied for the team title with impressive scores of 196.800 on Friday night in Boise, Idaho. It was USU’s second-highest score in program history.
Additionally, USU established a new school record with its splendid 49.575 on beam. The lowest score the Aggies had to count was a 9.875. Autumn DeHarde and Sofi Sullivan both posted scores of 9.950, while Taylor Dittmar also exceeded the 9.900 barrier with a 9.925.
In addition to sparkling on the beam, Utah State put together strong performances of 49.225 on the floor and 49.175 on the vault. The Aggies recorded a solid 48.825 on bars and the lowest score they had to count the entire evening was a 9.700.
Brittany Jeppsen and Grace Rojas paced the Aggies with scores of 9.825 on the bears, while Mikaela Meyer and Leighton Varnadore led the way with 9.875s on vault. Varnadore also showed her mettle with her score of 9.900 on her floor routine. DeHarde posted a 9.875 on the floor, and Ariel Toomey powered her way to a 9.850.
Varnadore won the all-around with a 39.350, while DeHarde and Sullivan were awarded the top scores on the balance beam. Boise State’s Emily Muhlenhaupt broke the program record en route to winning the uneven bars with a 9.975.
USU tallied the top team scores on the beam and vault, while BSU was triumphant on the floor (49.400) and bars (49.225).
This was the second straight meet the Aggies eclipsed the 196.000 barrier as they outpointed then-No. 23 Southern Utah at home last Friday, 196.525-196.450. USU also beat BSU earlier this season at the Spectrum.
UC Davis finished third in the team competition with a 195.850, followed by Sacramento State with a 192.650.