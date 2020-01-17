BOISE, Idaho — It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Aggies.
Utah State has not played a men’s basketball game in a week. It was the Aggies’ turn to have a bye mid-week in the 11-team Mountain West Conference. They took some days off and feel much better heading into Saturday’s contest at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State (11-8, 3-4 MW) plays host to USU (14-5, 3-3). The conference rivals will tip off at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
“We need to be in attack mode,” said Aggie head coach Craig Smith Friday after a practice in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. “... This will be a great road challenge. Winning on the road in the Mountain West Conference with the exception of the first day of league play has proven to be very, very difficult. We need to have our minds right, and we are expecting their best punch.”
The team boarded a bus for the 300-mile trip to the capital city in Idaho. Less than a 100 miles into the trip, the Aggies ran into a road closure on I-84 just over the border in the Gem State. After more than an hour wait, the road was once again opened.
Shortly after arriving in Boise, the team had a shoot-around at the arena.
Heading into their bye, the Aggies did have a positive note to end a busy stretch. USU beat Nevada, 80-70, to end a three-game skid. It was the longest losing streak since Smith took over nearly two years ago.
While it was good to get the win, the Aggies were playing on fumes. Injuries and sickness had taken a toll through December and early January. However, on Friday the Aggies had more pep in their step.
“The bye week has been good for us and we are moving a lot better; we have had some very good practices,” Smith said. “... This is probably the healthiest we have been all year. We are moving better. … Whether it will translate into winning or losing, who knows.”
Senior captain Diogo Brito agreed.
“I really feel like the guys have made a step forward and we are on a good track now,” Brito said. “The win against Nevada was good and the off week gave us the opportunity to work on things we needed to work on and get healthier. I think we are ready to explode and go into another gear.”
The Broncos are happy to be back home, where they have won seven straight and are 8-1 this season. Boise State dropped road games at No. 7 San Diego State, 80-65, and at Air Force, 86-78, over the past seven days.
“Boise State is playing really well at home,” Smith said. “They are undefeated in Mountain West Conference play at home. Their numbers show it. Their offensive numbers are a lot better at home than on the road.”
When the Aggies and Broncos tangle lately, it has been close. In 11 of the last 12 meetings, the outcome has been decided by seven points or fewer. They only played each other once last year, with USU coming out on top in Boise, 78-71, in overtime. The Aggies have won the last three games, but had dropped six in a row before that.
“A close game is what you expect,” Smith said. “There is a bit of a rivalry, so the records all get thrown out the window. Last year we kind of pulled a rabbit out of our hat, even though we kind of squandered away a lead late in the second half.”
The Broncos will be having a Blue Out and are hoping for a big crowd.
Leading the way for Boise State is junior Derrick Alston, Jr. He has led the conference in scoring at times this season and averages 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists an outing. The 6-foot-9 guard can be a handful to guard.
“Derrick Alston is a big-time playmaker for them,” Smith said. “His game keeps evolving. I know he is on a lot of NBA draft boards.”
Three other Broncos average double figures in scoring in guard Justinian Jessup (14.8), forward Abu Kigab (14.0) and forward RJ Williams (11.8). Williams leads Boise State in rebounding with 8.2 per game. Guard Alex Hobbs, who has started 10 games this season, gives the Broncos some punch off the bench with his 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists an outing.
“Jessup is a returning all-league guy,” Smith said. “He is really long and can score it in a lot of different ways. He is a good playmaker and can really get going in a hurry.”
Kigab transferred from Oregon and became eligible to play in December. He has started the last nine games.
“Abu Kigab brings a different dimension to them,” Smith said. “They are a different team with him. He can score it in a lot of ways.”
Smith said the Broncos will put a lot of pressure on the Aggie defense. He credited former USU head coach and current Boise State assistant coach Tim Duryea, who is in charge of the Boise State offense, for making the Broncos good on offense.
“Coach Duryea spent a lot of time at Utah State, 17 years, so some of our guys will be familiar with some of what they (Broncos) run, but they have different stuff they run too,” Smith said.
The Aggies have five athletes averaging double figures in scoring. Guard Sam Merrill continues to lead the way with 16.9 points a game. He is joined in double-digit scoring by Justin Bean (12.8), Neemias Queta (11.1), Brock Miller (10.1) and Alphonso Anderson (10.1), who comes off the bench. Brito adds 8.7 points an outing off the bench. Bean leads USU in rebounding with 10.3 per game, while Queta grabs 6.3.
The preseason favorite Aggies will be trying to start a winning streak against the Broncos.
“The past is the past; we can’t change those games (we lost),” Brito said. “We just need to look forward and see the opportunities we have coming up.”
The first is Saturday night against the Broncos.