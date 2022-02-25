On a night where the Aggies best event let them down a bit, they were still hanging in there against rival BYU.
But then a fall on the floor exercise late in the meet was the final blow for the Utah State gymnastics team. There was no more time to try and catch the 12th ranked Cougars Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in USU’s third home meet of the season.
BYU was able to win a tri-meet with No. 14 USU and No. 23 Towson. The Cougars finished with a 196.575 score and a Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) victory against USU. The Aggies finished second with a 196.225, followed by Towson at 195.60.
“It’s kind of been a theme,” USU head coach Amy Smith said. “I feel like we go on a roller-coaster ride every meet. I do love roller coasters, but don’t like them in competition. … We keep talking about bringing our best on all four events, one through six. We need to figure that out. We are kind of plateauing. It’s not a bad place to be at 196 plus, but we really are better than this and have higher goals.”
Three Aggie seniors were honored after the meet, along with seniors from BYU and Towson. USU seniors included Carley Bayles, Anique Grenier and Grace Rojas.
The Aggies (8-6, 3-4 MRGC) held the early lead, but the Cougars (9-4-1, 6-3) moved ahead after the second rotation and stayed in front from there. Towson (12-5) was in third the entire meet.
It certainly was a roller-coaster ride for the hosts. Aggie all-arounder Rebecca Wells enjoyed her ride, but did hope the team would have done a bit better.
“We need to take that consistent training in the gym and just keep it going,” Wells said. “We need it to start coming together.”
The junior won the all-around with a career-high 39.475.
“She is such a stud,” Smith said of Wells. “It’s so cool because we talked with her and told her she could be one of the best all-arounders in the country. She is starting to settle into that. That is really, really cool to see. She really is a rockstar. She is phenomenal.”
The Aggies will host Townson again on Sunday in their regular season home finale.
“It’s nice to have back-to-back meets because you get a day off and then need to put it back in play and saddle up and go,” Smith said. “I’m excited about the opportunity on Sunday to right the wrongs we had here and get off the roller coaster and have some smooth sailing.”
“I feel like this week in training went well,” Wells said. “I can’t wait to put all the pieces together on Sunday for the whole team. It went really well for me.”
The Aggies got off to a solid start on the vault. Trinity Brown opened with a 9.85, which would end up tying Wells for the best by a USU gymnast.
After one rotation, the Aggies were in front with a 49.025. The Cougars and Tigers were close behind with 48.975 scores on bars and beam, respectively.
“Great start on vault again,” Smith said. “Bars, it was great to get Grace (Rojas) back in the lineup. She had been out from an injury. To get her back on senior night was awesome.”
The Aggies dealt with some interesting differences in the scores on bars in the second rotation. Smith reminded the media she could not comment on the judging. Wells and Brianna Brooks led the team on the apparatus with 9.85 marks as the team recorded a 48.95. Wells’ score was a career high. Rojas set a season high with a 9.75.
“I feel like bars is finally coming together,” Wells said. “I’m just beginning to relax and not be as stressed as before. It’s like it is normal.”
At the midway point of the meet, the Cougars had slipped into first with a 98.15. USU was second at 97.975, while Towson was close behind at 97.875.
The Aggies couldn’t capitalize on a great start on the beam. Wells went out and tied her career-best with a 9.925. Then there were a few hiccups. USU still finished with a 49.0 on the beam as a team, but BYU was turning in a 49.35 on floor at the same time.
“I do really enjoy leading off on beam,” Wells said. “I like setting the tone for my team. It’s really fun to go out there and get it over with before everyone else goes.”
Through three rotations, the Cougars tightened their grip on the lead with a 147.50. The Aggies were holding off the Tigers for second, 146.975 to 146.875, as the teams headed to the final rotation of the night.
“Beam, that’s not our beam team of what we are capable of doing,” Smith said. “I’m proud of them for fighting and not giving up and coming out with a solid 49, but we are way better over there. … It’s bittersweet, because we have more.”
The Cougars had finished on vault with a solid score, and started cheering for the final Aggie competitors on the floor, especially freshman Brie Clark, who is one the best in the nation on the event. The Aggies were inching closer to BYU.
With the BYU gymnasts cheering for Clark, the air went out of the place when she fell and landed on her backside on her final tumbling pass. The roller coaster ride had one final twist for the Aggies.
“We had a great score on the floor, right, but really we have more in the tank,” Smith said. “... Hopefully we can come back Sunday and put a complete meet together. The parts are there.”
USU did finish with a 49.25 on floor as Eve Jackson led the way with a 9.90 to tie her career-high mark. Wells tied her season-best with a 9.85, and Amari Evans finished off the event with a career-high 9.85.
The Aggies and Tigers will tangle again on Sunday in the Spectrum. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. It will be the home finale for USU and the last meet in the Spectrum for the seniors.
“I’m super proud of these seniors,” Wells said. “It’s been a great experience to have them as our leaders this past year. I’m so sad that they are leaving.”