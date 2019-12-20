FRISCO, Texas — For the second time in the last five years, a football program from the Mid-American Conference earned its first-ever bowl victory at the expense of Utah State.
Jordan Love was sharp in his final game as USU’s quarterback, but Kent State signal caller Dustin Crum was unstoppable with his legs and arm as he racked up 426 yards of total offense to help propel the Golden Flashes to a 51-41 win over the Aggies in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Friday night at Toyota Stadium.
“Congratulations, first of all, to Kent State,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said. “It was a heck of a game and they won, so they (get to) take home the trophy and they’re champions. And that was our goal was to go home and take that trophy with us, and it didn’t happen, so it’s extremely disappointing.”
Akron capped off its 2015 campaign with a 23-21 triumph over USU in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which is still the Zips’ only bowl victory.
It was a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl with some pretty substantial momentum swings, but Kent State (7-6) was ultimately able to take control by accumulating 24 points in its final four possessions of the contest. There were three ties and two lead changes in the third installment of the Frisco Bowl, plus the two teams combined for a whopping 39 points in the fourth quarter — 25 by the Golden Flashes, who amassed 550 total yards and averaged 6.6 yards per play.
KSU also made a handful of huge special teams plays, including a 46-yard return by Jamal Parker on a squib kick in the final two minutes of the contest to set up Crum’s game-clinching 4-yard touchdown run.
The Golden Flashes averaged 31 yards on their five kickoff returns, plus standout kicker Matthew Trickett, the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, was successful on all five of his field goal attempts. Additionally, a 10-yard punt by USU’s Christopher Bartolic loomed large in a wild fourth quarter.
“Special teams was a debacle,” Andersen said. “The kickoffs were, time and time again, just putting the defense in a hard spot.”
USU (7-6) took its final lead of the game at 27-26 on a 45-yard field goal by Dominik Eberle with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, they seemingly never recovered from an awful sequence early in the fourth quarter that helped the Golden Flashes seize the lead for good. Bartolic bobbled the snap on a punt and, instead of facing potentially bad field position, KSU took over its own 43-yard line following the aforementioned 10-yard punt. The Golden Flashes only needed two plays to cover 57 yards. KSU also tacked on the two-point conversion to go up 34-27.
USU did pull even one final time at 34-34 on a dynamic 57-yard scamper to the end zone by Deven Thompson via a fly sweep in a third-and-long situation. However, KSU immediately bounced back with a eight-play, 64-yard drive to paydirt.
A fumble by running back Gerold Bright — USU’s third turnover of the game — helped Kent State take a two-possession advantage at 44-34 on Trickett’s 37-yard field goal with 3:50 remaining in the Frisco Bowl.
The Aggies made one final charge, slicing their deficit to 44-41 on a 11-yard strike from Love to Siaosi Mariner in the corner of the end zone. Mariner snared seven receptions for 113 yards and two TDs in his final game as an Aggie.
Love ended up completing 30 of 39 passes for 317 yards and three TDs, vs. one interception that wasn’t his fault. The redshirt junior, who recently announced his intention to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, broke three school records Friday. No. 10 is USU’s career record-holder in total offense with 9,003 yards. Love also established new program standards in completions in a bowl game and completions in a single season (293).
“I thought Jordan played a great game,” Andersen said. “... You saw how he ran the ball, you saw how he scrambled, you saw how he (threw the ball). This game meant the world to Jordan Love. I’m sure he’s down there (in the locker room) and it’s really hard for him to be able to deal with, but his legacy will be here forever. And we’re excited to watch him jump into his next adventure.”
It was certainly the start Love and the Aggies were hoping for as they received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 75 yards on 10 plays. Bright capped off the drive with a 4-yard run to paydirt up the middle, giving USU a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. Love completed 4 of 4 passes — three to Jordan Nathan — for 41 yards during that possession.
USU’s momentum was short-lived, though, because KSU answered right back with a 78-yard bomb to Isaiah McKoy, who got behind Aggie cornerback DJ Williams on the play. It was the first of many third-down conversions for the Golden Flashes in the first half.
Kent State struck again with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Xavier Williams, which gave his team a 14-7 lead. The Golden Flashes advanced the pigskin 158 yards and converted on 4 of 4 third downs during their first two possessions of the contest.
A big defensive play kept momentum firmly in KSU’s corner. USU running back Jaylen Warren was hit hard immediately after hauling in a screen pass, and the ball popped directly in the air to KSU linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke for an interception. Fortunately for the Aggies, they bowed up defensively and limited the Golden Flashes to a 40-yard Matthew Trickett field goal, which gave KSU a 17-7 advantage.
The Aggies stopped the bleeding with a 40-yard field goal by Eberle, which pared their deficit to 17-10 with three seconds remaining in the opening quarter. USU pulled even at 17-17 midway through the second quarter on a 25-yard TD reception by Mariner, who outmuscled KSU’s defensive back on the play despite being interfered with.
Meanwhile, USU’s defense, after getting shredded in the first quarter, had back-to-back defensive stops in the second quarter. However, the Aggies were a bit unlucky when a terrible bounce on a punt caromed off Nathan, and the Golden Flashes recovered at the USU 8-yard line. Utah State was able to limit the damage to a 22-yard Trickett field goal.
The Aggies had a great chance to at least knot things up a 20-20 late in the quarter, but a blown up run, followed by a holding penalty pushed them out of field goal range.
Not only did the Golden Flashes not allow the Aggies to score, they only needed 57 seconds to extend their lead as they marched 67 yards in eight plays. Trickett split the uprights on a 36-yard FG at time expired to give KSU a 23-17 halftime lead.
The Golden Flashes dented the scoreboard on another field goal to begin the second half before the Aggies responded with 10 answered points — the first six on a 17-yard TD reception by Thompkins, who made a KSU defender look foolish on the play. Eberle then booted his third field goal of the contest, which set the stage for a crazy fourth quarter.
Bright ran hard as he rushed for 94 yards on 21 carries for the Aggies, who finished with 506 total yards and averaged 6.4 yards per play. Nathan caught a game-high nine passes for USU.
Crum threw for 289 yards on 21 of 26 passing, and added 147 yards on 23 attempts with his feet. Time and time again, No. 14 eluded the Aggie pass rush and extended drives with his scrambling ability.
Safety Troy Lefeged Jr. led the Aggies with a game-high 14 tackles, while linebacker Elijah Shelton added a career-best 10 stops. Defensive end Nick Heninger made three of USU’s seven tackles for loss, including both Aggie sacks. Heninger also recovered a fumble forced by Lefeged Jr., but the defensive highlights were too few and far between for Utah State.
“We’ve got our work cut for us in that area, but I know we’re going to have a bunch of kids that are going to come back and fight,” Andersen said.
USU seniors
It was the final game for 15 Aggies seniors, three of which earned all-Mountain West honors at least twice during their careers in Eberle, defensive end Tipa Galeai and defensive tackle Christopher ‘Unga. Former Logan High standout Jacoby Wildman also played his final game as an Aggie.
“We’ve had a great group of seniors,” Andersen said. “They’re battled their tails off this year to get to this position, and we’ve had some disappointing loses. We’ve had some tremendous victories (as well). They’re a great group of kids ... and I wish them all the best as they move forward with the next adventures in their lives. And I wish we could have gotten this (win) for them, but we didn’t.”