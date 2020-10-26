Granted, it was a tall order to begin with, nevertheless it wasn’t the season opener Utah State’s football program was hoping for.
The Broncos rode a dominant first half to a convincing 42-13 victory over the Aggies last Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is 121-9 at home since the start of this century, and USU hasn’t won on the blue turf since 1996.
Indeed, most of the damage was inflicted in the opening half as the Broncos enjoyed massive advantages in first downs (17-1) and total offense (304-45) en route to taking a 28-0 lead into the break.
“The biggest issues were similar to a year ago; it was kind of a repeat,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said during Monday’s press conference via Zoom. “Physicality on the front was a problem, tackling consistently (was a problem). We put our hands on guys and were not able to get them down on the first shot. ... At the line of scrimmages, we’ve got to work our tails off to catch those guys strength wise and from a physicality standpoint on both fronts, and that is what it is.”
USU did fare better defending the run than it did a year ago against BSU. Take away a 34-yard scamper and the Aggies limited talented Bronco tailback George Holani to 66 yards on 13 carries. As Andersen mentioned, some poor tackles prevented his team from having even more success against Holani, who absolutely torched USU for 178 yards on 16 attempts in Boise’s 56-21 triumph in Logan last fall.
“I feel like it was definitely a different vibe compared to this time and last year in terms of playing Boise State,” said USU’s Kevin Meitzenheimer, who tied fellow inside linebacker Cash Gilliam for the team lead in tackles with eight and matched his career high with 1.5 tackles for loss. “Tackling was sure one of the big things, getting off the field on third downs was one of the big things. If we were able to do those two things, I feel like the outcome could have been a lot different.”
To be fair, the Aggies defended the run better than they did the pass. BSU standout quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed 15 of 21 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half alone. The sophomore only attempted seven passes after halftime, with one of them going for a TD.
To their credit, the Aggies showed some heart and grit after a horrendous opening half. USU outgained BSU 158-146 and earned an 11-8 edge in first downs during the final two quarters.
Additionally, the Aggies converted on 7 of 13 third downs and 3 of 4 fourth downs during that timespan. Another encouraging thing for USU was it was only penalized three times for 20 total yards in the contest.
One huge bright spot for the visitors was the tenacity of senior running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 76 of his 89 yards after the break, including 49 yards on seven carries during USU’s epic 16-play, 80-yard match to paydirt in the third quarter. The former junior college All-American capped off that drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge.
Warren also powered his way into the end zone from two yards out at the 11:57 mark of the fourth quarter to pare USU’s deficit to 28-13. The Aggies only needed to advance the pigskin 21 yards on that scoring drive because BSU’s Joel Velazquez punted the ball off the back of one of his upbacks.
“Quite frankly, a lot of times it was Jaylen Warren making one person miss and then putting it on a safety or putting it on a corner to be able to get the (extra) yardage,” Andersen said. “... We’ve got the running backs. We’ve just got to make sure we give them an opportunity to have those creases.”
Although USU’s offensive linemen ultimately lost the battle at the line of scrimmage, Andersen felt like “they played their tails off.”
It was a rough evening for Jason Shelley is his first game as an Aggie. The starting signal caller was limited to 92 passing yards and was intercepted once. The University of Utah transfer did make some nice throws in the second half, and Andersen vehemently defended his QB during Monday’s press conference.
“Jason’s our quarterback and he’s proven to be a really good quarterback in the past, he’s proven that,” Andersen said. “It’s not like, ‘oh, I wonder if he can be a good quarterback.’ It’s on tape against three really good teams and he allowed a football team to get to a championship game in their conference, and without him they would have had no chance to get there. So, that’s a proven stat and a fact, and now he’s got to prove it out there on the field (this season) and we’ve got to allow him to get it done.”
Shelley was one of seven players who made their first career start for the Aggies. The others were Warren, tight end Mosese Manu, wide receiver Justin McGriff, defensive lineman Marcus Moore, linebacker Nick Heninger and safety Jarrod Green. Moore, a UCLA graduate transfer, looked sharp as he finished with six solo tackles.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, they were short-handed against the Broncos as they were without the services of All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver and fellow starters Carson Terrell (tight end) and Troy Lefeged Jr. (safety), plus several backups. Some of the missing Aggies tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t find out until 40 minutes before the team boarded the bus for the Gem State’s capital city, Andersen said.
Conversely, the Broncos, who scored touchdowns on all five of their trips to the red zone, weren’t missing anyone due to COVID-19.
“None of us are looking for a pity party, first of all,” Andersen said. “Not one person on this football team, not one coach, nobody wants a pity party and Aggie Nation doesn’t want a pity party either,” Andersen said. “... But it is very difficult for the young men that are going through that, and I can’t sit here and give you names as we go through here, but just to see the tears roll down their face as they walk out the door because they don’t get to play in a football game (is tough). And if a kid tests positive last Friday, he misses three football games (and) well, that’s half a year, (but) I also emphasis that is the right thing to do. We’re not challenging what’s right and wrong with COVID.”