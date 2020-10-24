BOISE, Idaho ‑‑‑ To their credit, the Aggies showed some heart and grit after a forgettable first half against perennial Mountain West contender Boise State.
Unfortunately for the Utah State, a 28-0 halftime deficit was far too much to overtime as the Broncos galloped to a 42-13 victory in the season opener for both football programs on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Aggies did get as close as 28-13 early in the fourth quarter on the second of Jaylen Warren's two touchdown runs, but the Broncos pulled away late.
It didn't even appear the Aggies would have a chance to make things interesting in the second half after the Broncos completely dominated in both sides of the ball early on. Case in point: BSU outgained USU 304-45 in the opening half and owned an eye-popping 17-1 advantage in first downs.
"We lost the battle on both sides of the line of scrimmage miserably for most of the evening, right? And that's all of us," USU head coach Gary Andersen said. "Let's not point the finger at anybody, except me when it comes to that (respect). Boise is very physical up front on both sides of the football (and) that showed, but I thought we came out (in the third quarter) and we were able to at least get ourselves back in it and give ourselves a chance to cut it to a one-score game. But obviously Boise came back and did what they did to score."
Nevertheless, the Aggies can build on their performance in the second half as it started immediately as they crossed midfield on their first possession of the third quarter. That drive fizzled out, but USU embarked on an epic 16-play, 80-drive march to finally dent the scoreboard with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Warren carried the ball seven times for 49 yards on that series, which culminated with a 1-yard scoring plunge by the former junior college All-American. The senior's best carry was a hard-nosed 22-yarder in which he broke multiple tackles. Warren ended up gaining 89 yards on a career-high 23 attempts.
"Well, he's a tough kid," Andersen said of Warren. "He's a competitor, he's tough-minded, he works extremely hard. ... Jaylen ... just basically showed a bunch of young players what it takes to prepare to be able to be in a big-time Division I football game, and how to keep fighting and clawing and prying when it doesn't go your way. And pretty soon, you have some good things go your way, so that was great to see, but not nearly enough on offense to give us a chance to win the game. But I was unbelievably proud of the way that Jaylen played."
USU's defense then proceeded to get a big stop, plus the visitors were the recipients of some good fortune when BSU's punter booted the ball off the back of one of his blockers. The Broncos lost 38 yards on the play, giving the Aggies the ball at the BSU 21-yard line.
The Aggies capitalized a couple of minutes later when Warren powered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out to pare their deficit to 28-13. Nels Haltom's extra point attempt caromed off the post, breaking USU's run of 183 straight successful PATs, which was the second-longest streak among FBS programs.
Any chance of a USU comeback was essentially squelched a few minutes later when BSU bounced back with a seven-play, 83-yard march to paydirt. Khalil Shakir showcased his nimble feet and athleticism on a 18-yard TD reception to give the hosts a 35-13 lead. The all-conference wide receiver finished with 123 yards on seven receptions and also added 34 yards rushing.
The Broncos took advantage of a short field to slam the door shut with 1:37 remaining in the contest when Andrew Van Buren bulled his way into the end zone from 5 yards out.
Although the ending was rough, the second half was still a stark contrast to a terrible opening half for the Aggie offense, which only mustered up 45 yards and one first down on 22 plays. USU's offensive line struggled to open up holes for the running backs, and the wide receivers were largely blanketed by BSU's talented secondary. The Broncos have three defensive backs who garnered all-Mountain West honors a year ago.
Conversely, the Aggies had their moments defensively in the first two quarters as they forced the Broncos to go three and out twice. However, Boise State also found paydirt on four of its possessions, including its final two. The hosts amassed 304 total yards in the first half, powered by standout quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also scored once with his feet.
Bachmeier hooked up with a wide open Shakir over the middle of the field for a 52-yard catch and run to the end zone early in the second quarter for a 14-0 BSU lead. The sophomore signal caller then scored from 6 yards out on a designated keeper with 3:23 left in the quarter.
The Aggies went three and out for the fifth time in the opening half, and the Broncos proceeded to execute their hurry-up offense to precision. Holani capped off a 10-play, 66-yard drive in less than two minutes by breaking a couple of tackles and scampering into the end zone on a 17-yard catch and run to give the hosts a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.
BSU's first touchdown of the game was a 1-run run by Holani midway through the first quarter. Holani, who gashed the Aggies with 178 rushing yards a year ago, racked up 100 yards on 14 attempts Saturday.
The Aggies only had possession in BSU territory once in the opening half and that was because Jordan Nathan fielded a punt at the Bronco 46-yard line after the hosts went three and out on their first series.
Bachmeier ended up throwing for 268 yards and a trio of touchdowns for the Broncos, who finished with a 450-203 edge in total offense and haven't lost to the Aggies at home since 1996.
"We had our moments (defensively) and then we allowed the big plays to take place, and that's what a good quarterback does," Andersen said. "And (Bachmeier) did that. He took the checkdowns when they were there, so those checkdowns turned into big plays. ... He's a seasoned player, he makes good decisions, doesn't make mistakes."
Shelley completed 14 of 27 passes for 92 yards and an interception in his first career start for the Aggies. The Utah transfer made some nice throws in the second half, which was encouraging after a rough first two quarters. USU backup quarterback Andrew Peasley played one series in the opening half.
"I'll have to sit back and watch tape and evaluate it, but it was tough sledding in there from a protection standpoint," Andersen said when asked to evaluate Shelley's first game as an Aggie. "You know, when you've got guys whistling around your ear in 1.5 seconds, I think Peyton Manning in his prime is going to have a hard time making some things happen. There's some throws I'm sure (Shelley) would like to be able to get back. I thought I couple of times he got out of the pocket and made some nice throws. He seemed to get better protection than he had in the first half, and then that last drive it got poor again on him."
Linebackers Cash Gilliam and Kevin Meitzenheimer tied for the team lead with eight tackles for the Aggies. Gilliam had six of his stops in the first quarter, while Meitzenheimer paced the team with 1.5 tackles for loss.
UCLA graduate transfer Marcus Moore pieced together a strong performance in his first game as an Aggies as the defensive lineman tallied seven tackles, including six of the solo variety.
"Marcus is what we need," Andersen said. "He's got the strength, he's got the size and he's a tremendous athlete. ... Now, I haven't seen the film, so I'm sure that any game when you play against a good offensive line like that, you have your good snaps and bad snaps. But I thought he played hard and that was a challenge for Marcus as we got through camp was, quite frankly, to play harder every single snap, because he's a tremendous athlete and he's got enough strength to hang in there against a team like Boise and battle his tail off."
Both teams finished with three sacks each. Elijah Shelton and AJ Vongphachanh had one apiece for USU, while Gilliam and Meitzenheimer shared one.
Deven Thompkins and Justin McGriff combined for nine receptions for the Aggies, who converted on 8 of 20 third downs and 3 of 4 fourth downs.
NOA BROTHERS
It was a special day for the Noa family as senior linebacker Ekezial Noa had a big night for the Broncos, while younger brother Elelyon Noa got some meaningful snaps for the Aggies as a true freshman running back.
Ekezial Noa led BSU with eight tackles, including one on his own brother. Elelyon Noa gained 15 yards on six carries and gave Warren some much-needed rest in the second half.
USU NOTES
In addition to Shelley, Warren, Moore and McGriff, three other players made their first career starts for the Aggies in linebacker Nick Heninger, tight end Mosese Manu and safety Jarrod Green. ... Other athletes besides Noa who made their debuts for USU were cornerback Xavion Steele, safety Patrick Maddox, tailback John Gentry, tight end Broc Lane, punter Stephen Kotsanlee, cornerback Jakob Robinson, kicker Joey Rouly and tight end Bryce Mortensen, who is a former Sky View star. Like Noa, Gentry, Lane, Kotsanlee, Robinson and Roully are true freshmen. ... The Aggies fell to 34-27-3 all-time in conference openers, including 6-2 in the Mountain West. Meanwhile, the Broncos have prevailed in 21 straight league openers.