One of his screen shots on Twitter said it all.
“I’m Coming Home.”
Rylan Jones will be moving back to Cache Valley soon to join the Utah State men’s basketball team. He has spent the last two years at the University of Utah, where he recently announced his departure from.
Jones is no stranger to Aggie fans as his father, Chris Jones, was an assistant coach at USU for eight years with Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. The elder Jones spent the past five seasons on the staff with the Utes.
Rylan Jones grew up an Aggie fan, and one of the four screen shots he tweeted out Monday included a photo of himself, his dad and younger sister, Rendi, in USU gear at a USU game. He played his freshman season at Logan High School, where he earned first-team all-state accolades after averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals to lead the team in those categories. Jones also grabbed 3.7 rebounds and shot 52 percent from the field as a freshman for the Grizzlies.
So, the 6-foot point guard who calls Holladay home now, knows all about the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and the valley.
When Craig Smith left USU to take over at Utah, it started a chain reaction. Aggie guards Rollie Worster and Marco Anthony left Logan for Salt Lake City. Chris Jones was not kept on the new Ute staff, and now Rylan Jones is coming to USU.
In the announcement Jones made on Twitter, it had four screen shots. The first said “Committed” and had him in an Aggie uniform wearing No. 15.
He made a statement in the second: “Utah, I am extremely grateful for my 2 years at the University of Utah. Coaches, teammates, Fans, Memories and moments that I will never forget. With that being said I have decided to Commit to Coach Odom and Utah State University. #AggieNation.”
Jones played his final three years at Olympus High in Salt Lake City, where he was named Utah’s Mr. Basketball in 2018 after leading the Titans to a perfect 27-0 record and the 5A state title. He was also Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He averaged 18.3 points, 9.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a junior.
During his senior season at Olympus, he averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals, while shooting 52 percent from the field. He was ranked as a four-star player and tabbed one of the top 25 point guards in the nation by multiple recruiting outlets. He set the single-season state record for assists with 266.
As a true freshman at Utah, Jones started all 28 games he saw action in during the 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game. He led the team in free throw percentage at 86.3 percent.
During his freshman season, he became the fourth Ute to ever record a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Mississippi Valley State. He scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Utes to a wild comeback win against BYU.
This past season he started 15 of 17 games he saw action in. Jones missed eight games with a shoulder injury. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a sophomore.