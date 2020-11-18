Aggie basketball fans had to stay up late Wednesday night to see some history made.
Most that commented on social media didn’t seem to mind as they got to witness Sam Merrill have his name called in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The former Utah State guard was taken with the final pick at No. 60 by New Orleans and traded to Milwaukee. Merrill is the first Aggie to be drafted in more than three decades.
It was 1986 and there were more rounds then. Greg Grant went to Detroit in the sixth round. The last Aggie to go in the first two rounds was Brian Jackson in 1981.
It also looks like Merrill will end another drought and make an NBA roster. The last former USU player to do that was Desmond Penigar in 2004, when he played 10 games with Orlando.
“Former Utah State star Sam Merrill has signed a two year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, League Sources tell The Athletic,” Tony Jones tweeted shortly after the NBA Draft concluded Wednesday night. “1.5 years are guaranteed, $1.4 million guaranteed. The former Bountiful High star has officially made the NBA.”
The 6-foot-5 guard joins a team that won the Eastern Conference last season. The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.
As a senior last season Merrill averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The 24-year-old hit the game-winning 3-point shot in the Mountain West Conference Tournament last March, earning MVP of the tournament for the second straight season.
Merrill was the last of four players from the Mountain West that was drafted. That matches the most ever in one year from the league.
San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn was first, going in the first round at No. 29 to Toronto. Boise State’s Justinian Jessup was next at No. 51 to Golden State. Just before Merrill had his name called, Nevada’s Jalen Harris went at No. 59 to Toronto.
Merrill left USU as No. 2 on the career scoring list (2,197 points) and No. 2 on the career assist list (477).
With former USU quarterback Jordan Love being drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Merrill’s selection marks the first time since the 1968 season that an Aggie has been selected in either the first or second round of each draft in the same calendar year. The previous instance when Aggies were selected in the first or second round of both drafts included Shaler Halimon, who was the 14th pick of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the 1968 NBA Draft, and MacArthtur Lane was the 13th pick for the Cardinals in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft. The Aggies’ Bill Staley also went in the second round of the 1968 NFL, being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th pick.
The draft Wednesday night took place at ESPN’s facilities in Bristol, Connecticut, via videoconferencing.