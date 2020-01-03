For the third time in as many years, Utah State’s football team is in need of a different offensive coordinator.
That’s because Mike Sanford Jr. is leaving Cache Valley to become Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, it was announced Friday. Sanford will also coach the Gophers’ quarterbacks, just like he did at USU.
“I am thrilled to welcome Mike, his wife Annie-Marie and kids Peyton, Gunnar and Griffin to Minnesota,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in a press release. “I have known Mike for many years and he will be an elite addition to our staff. Mike is one of the brightest young minds in the game and brings a wealth of experience to our offensive staff and our offensive system.”
In Sanford lone season in Logan, the Aggies averaged 29.23 points per game, 431.3 yards an outing — 152.2 on the ground and 279.1 through the air — and 5.8 yards a play. Additionally, USU converted on 42.6 percent of its third downs. The Aggies struggled in the red zone as they only scored touchdowns on 23 of 49 opportunities.
Sanford spent the previous two seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky. In addition to USU, the former Boise State signal caller has experience as an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame (2015-16) and Boise State (2014).
The son of former UNLV head coach Mike Sanford has also coached at Stanford, Yale and UNLV after graduating from Boise State in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Sanford will replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who left Minnesota last week to fill the same role at Penn State. The 2019 campaign was a solid one for the Gophers’ offense, which averaged 34.1 ppg and 432 yards an outing — 178.7 on the ground and 253.3 through the air.
No. 16 Minnesota capped off a memorable season with a 31-24 victory over No. 9 Auburn in Wednesday’s Outback Bowl. The Gophers (11-2) racked up 494 yards of total offense against the Tigers. Only Alabama (515) and LSU (508) gained more yards against Auburn in 2019.