Like a lot of college football conferences, there always seems to be a fair amount of unpredictability when it comes to the Mountain West on a yearly basis.
What seemingly never changes, though, is San Diego State’s ability to play stout defense, especially against the run. Once again, the Aztecs are among the NCAA leaders in rush defense, and they will face a pretty potent Utah State ground attack this weekend.
SDSU hosts USU in the Mountain West opener for both teams Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.
“Rocky’s (Long) defenses have always been very, very physical, good tacklers; they’ve got good speed and they play well together,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said. “Some people sometimes think there’s just a lot of deception and bobbing and weaving in there, and there is, but it’s very well thought out. He’s a tremendous coach and they recruit good players in those positions, so it makes it tough to run the ball.”
Weber State, UCLA and New Mexico State didn’t have any success in the running game against a SDSU rush defense that ranks third nationally in yards per carry (1.7) and rushing yards per game (42.3). The Aztecs have allowed 205.7 yards passing an outing, but opponents rarely capitalize through the air as SDSU is currently fourth among FBS programs in scoring defense (8.0 points per game).
The Aztecs returned five defensive starters from last year’s squad, including a pair of all-MW performers in senior linebacker Kyahva Tezino and junior safety Tariq Thompson.
As a junior, Tezino led the league in solo tackles (70), and ranked among the leaders in total tackles (127), tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (8.5). No. 44 has started 21 straight games for SDSU.
“Like so many kids on that team, he’s just fundamentally sound, loves to play football,” Andersen said of Tezino. “That’s obvious when you see what he does and how he goes about it. He’s physical, knows his assignment, plays his role, fits where he needs to be able to fit.”
No current Aztec has started more games than Thompson’s 29, and they’ve all been consecutive. A year ago, No. 14 contributed with 60 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, plus he broke up eight passes. Thompson and Tezino have each picked off a pass in 2019, and Thompson has already recovered a pair of fumbles.
SDSU’s other returning defensive starters are senior LB Troy Cassidy, junior safety Trenton Thompson and senior cornerback Kyree Woods. Cassidy currently ranks third on the team with 22 tackles and has SDSU’s other INT.
So far one of the Aztecs’ breakout performers on defense has been junior defensive back Dwayne Johnson. Johnson is SDSU’s leader with 25 tackles.
The Aztecs have already racked up 10 sacks and 25 tackles for loss — by 13 different players — in just three games. SDSU ranks 16th nationally in tackles for loss an outing with 8.3. Sophomore defensive end Cameron Banks leads the way with 4.5 TFL, while senior DE Myles Cheatum has a squad-best 2.5 sacks.
Offensively, the Aztecs typically rely on smashmouth football, but they’ve been balanced so far in 2019. SDSU is averaging 169 yards a contest through the air and 167 on the ground.
Quarterback Ryan Agnew has been very efficient this season as he is completing 64 percent of his passes and has only tossed one INT. The senior started seven games last season, where he was selected as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think he’s a winner,” Andersen said of Agnew. “I think he’s proven that, that he is a kid that puts his team in a position to win. He makes heady plays when he needs to make heady plays, he’s very good in the pocket as far as picking his spots to step up in the pocket and when to run.”
The Aztecs generally have one of the best offensive lines in the conference, but they are more inexperienced this season as essentially three of their mainstays are first-year starters. However, junior center Keith Ismael and senior left guard Daishawn Dixon have each made 28 career starts for SDSU. Ismael is a two-time all-Mountain West honoree and was selected to the first team a year ago.
SDSU has a proven commodity at running back in Juwan Washington, but the senior has been nursing an injury and didn’t play in his team’s 31-10 road triumph over New Mexico State last weekend.
The Aztecs didn’t have a lot of success running the ball against Weber State and UCLA, but amassed 291 yards on 47 attempts vs. NMSU. The tandem of Jordan Byrd and Chance Bell teamed up to gain 244 yards and score a trio of TDs on 39 carries.
“I thought going into the season one of our deepest positions on our team was running back,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said during his weekly press conference. “Thank goodness for that, because we have a couple of running backs hurt, (but) we still have three healthy ones that are pretty good players. Hopefully they’ll continue to perform at that level so that we can run the ball, run the clock and keep (USU’s) offense off the field.”
SDSU has a very good blocking tight end/fullback in senior Parker Houston, who has made 27 career starts.
Agnew’s top two targets in the passing game so far this season have been sophomore wide receiver Kobe Smith and redshirt freshman wideout Jesse Matthews, who both have 11 catches in ’19. Agnew raved about the 6-foot, 190-pound Matthews during the aforementioned press conference.
“That man’s got hops,” Agnew said. “I saw that last year, we would always throw a Hail Mary at the end of practice and he would have some great hops and go up and get the rock. So, whenever he was coming out this year and he was starting to get some playing time, I was like that is a guy I can trust. ... Couldn’t be more happy with him right now or the rest of the receiving core.”
SDSU’s punter is a three-year starter in Brandon Heicklen, who was a honorable mention all-MW selection a year ago. The senior is averaging 43.9 yards per punt and has placed eight of 18 inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.
Redshirt freshman kicker Matt Araiza has been successful on 6 of 7 field goals attempts this season, including 2 of 3 from 40-49 yards.