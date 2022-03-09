One of the best football players in Utah State University history will need to find a new landing spot for the 2022 NFL season.
Bobby Wagner, a standout linebacker for the Aggies from 2008-11, was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. Wagner was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft and has been with the franchise ever seen.
The native of Ontario, California, will leave as Seattle’s all-time leader in tackles with 1,383, which is the most tackles by an NFL player in the past 10 years by a comfortable margin.
Ironically enough, Wagner was released the same day the Seahawks agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wagner and Wilson were drafted by Seattle on the same day and have been teammates ever since, plus they were the franchise’s last two remaining starters from its Super Bowl-winning squad of 2013 — that is until Tuesday.
“Thank you Seattle for everything,” Wagner posted Wednesday on Twitter. “It will forever by my home.”
Like Wilson, Wagner was a fixture in Seattle’s starting lineup ever since arriving in The Evergreen State. Wagner played in 151 career games in his 10 seasons for the Seahawks and was an eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. No. 54 garnered first-team All-Pro honors for five straight seasons, a streak that ended with his second-team selection in 2021.
“Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all-time,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example for all to follow, and we will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame.”
Wagner racked up 170 tackles this past season, which was a franchise record until teammate Jordyn Brooks surpassed that total with 184. Wagner essentially missed Seattle’s final two games with a knee injury and was the leading tackler in the league heading into Week 17. The 6-foot-0, 242-pounder still finished third in the NFL in tackles, despite only playing in essentially 14 games.
Wagner, who contributed with at least 104 tackles in every one of his seasons with the Seahawks, originally broke the franchise’s single-single record with 167 tackles in 2016. The 31-year-old also chipped in with 68.0 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three defensive touchdowns and one safety during his time in Seattle.
“This is an extremely difficult day for the organization,” Seattle general manager John Schneider said in a statement. “Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons and always represented our organization with class. He is a special player and person, and we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk.”
Wagner signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Seahawks in 2019, so the team will free up some significant salary cap space by releasing the anchor of its defense.
Prior to his success in the NFL, Wagner, who will surely be a future Hall of Famer, starred in his four seasons at USU. The Colony High School product racked up 446 tackles during his time in Logan, which matched Del Lyles’ program record, according to statistics tabulated by the university, starting in 1979.
Wagner accumulated more than 113 tackles as a sophomore, junior and season for the Aggies, and his 147 stops as a senior ranks seventh in USU’s single-season record books. Wagner was named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 as he contributed with 147 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions that season.
Wagner, whose only FBS scholarship offer was to USU, turned a lot of heads by recording 22 tackles during the 2012 Senior Bowl, which ultimately elevated his draft stock. The two-star recruit was selected as the MVP of the Senior Bowl and parlayed that success to the 47th overall pick in the ’12 NFL draft.