For 29 minutes, it was looking good for the Aggies in their season opener.
The last 11 minutes not so much Wednesday night in the Sanford Pentagon.
In the final game of the first day at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, VCU used a 18-0 run to take control late in the game and cruised by Utah State, 85-69.
“The last 14 minutes was a train wreck in every way, shape and form,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “We missed a lot point-blank shots and certainly we turned it over. We had 10 catastrophic turnovers that led to at least 20 points. I’ve got to do a better job for our guys.”
The final 11 minutes were pretty much a wreck for the Aggies (0-1) who finished with 18 turnovers for the game. Eight of those came in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
“We were able to handle their pressure early with seven turnovers at halftime,” Smith said. “... We are very inexperienced in the backcourt and that certainly showed. We kind of lost our poise when they made that big run. They finished the game with a flourish, and we really didn’t have a response. We’ve got to bounce back.”
The Rams (1-0) turned up the heat with their press to create most of those turnovers.
“We put some stops together and did a better job rebounding,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said. “But it was also the press. That press is a great equalizer.”
Utah State held a 63-56 lead with 10:55 to play after Brock Miller drained a 3-pointer. That would be the last field goal for the Aggies until there was 35 seconds left in the game. And they only mustered four free throws before Szymon Zapala scored a bucket in the waning seconds.
“Congrats to VCU,” Smith said. ‘They played really, really well, especially the last 15 minutes of the game. They really overwhelmed us. Those guys compete hard. We knew it was going to be a dog fight.”
How bad did it get? USU went 6:18 without scoring and 10:20 between field goals. The Aggies missed 10 shots and a pair of free throws to go with the eight turnovers.
The Rams went on a 18-0 run to seize control. Then after the free throws by USU, VCU put the game away with a 9-0 surge.
“Great team effort, just really proud of these guys,” Rhoades said. “... These guys were not afraid. They flew around and were confident. We’ve been preaching to be aggressive.”
The Rams were led by Nah’Shon Hyland with a career-high 23 points. The guard was 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Vince Williams Jr. added 15 points, while KeShawn Curry chipped in 10. VCU also recorded seven blocked shots.
The Aggies were led by center Neemias Queta as he had his 15th career double-double with 17 points and a game-best 10 rebounds. Justin Bean netted 13 points, while true freshman guard Rollie Worster added 10 points. Bean also had four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Miller and Sean Bairstow netted eight points each.
With a brand new backcourt, the Aggie head coach was asked about the guards.
“I thought our freshmen played well in Steven Ashworth and Rollie Worster,” Smith said. “They did a great job handling the pressure early. Marco Anthony was very good for a long stretch. Brock (Miller) does what Brock does. … The last 15 minutes, they (Rams) wore us down. At the end of the day, we need to be better. We believe in those guys and they are going to be very good players.”
The Rams came out firing from deep. VCU’s first four field goals were from long range and six of its first seven buckets were from beyond the arc. The Rams built an early 12-6 lead with the treys.
“They (Rams) got off to a great start,” Smith said. “We really were trying to take No. 5, Hyland, out of the game and he hits those two threes right away. … Shooting gets contagious.”
The Aggies scored seven unanswered on their way to an 11-2 surge to take a 17-14 lead with 13:25 left in the opening half. Anthony had five points during the run.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Rams put them back in front, 20-17.
USU reeled off nine straight points to take back the lead, 31-27, with 7:10 left before the break. Quetta had four points during the surge.
The momentum swung back to VCU as it went on a 7-0 run to go back in front. There were nine lead changes and four ties over the first 20 minutes. There was also a double technical call when Queta and Hyland exchanged pleasantries.
Miller hit a pull up jumper, and Bean sank a free throw to give the Aggies a 41-38 lead at halftime.
USU used a 10-1 run to takes its biggest lead of the game, 55-45, with 14:21 to play. Worster and Bean each had four points.
VCU responded with a 7-0 surge and gave the Aggies a glimpse of things to come. A few minutes later the Rams started to make their game-changing run.
“Tonight VCU got the best of us,” Smith said. “... I do think this is going to be a good shooting team. We just got to get better and find consistency. Certainly this one stings.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies starting lineup included: Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Brock Miller, Justin Bean and Neemias Queta. … USU is now 15-4 in tournament action under head coach Craig Smith. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 35-28. … USU went 17 of 26 from the free throw line, while VCU made 19 of 22 foul shots. … The Rams shot 52.8 percent from the field. … The Aggies had just eight assists. … Worster was the first Aggie true freshman to score in double figures in a season opener since Queta did in 2018.
GAME BALL
Hard call, but the nod goes to forward Justin Bean. He finished with 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the floor and 3 of 4 from the foul line. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out a team-best three assists. It was the 26th time in his career that he scored in double figures.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Forward Justin Bean got off to a solid start with a dunk in each half. He was the lone Aggie to throw one down in the opener.
UP NEXT
No. 15 West Virginia beat South Dakota State, 79-71, in the quarterfinal game just before the Aggies-Rams contest. USU will now play the Jackrabbits on Thanksgiving day at 5:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.