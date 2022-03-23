No Utah State football players were selected to participate at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, but that didn’t prevent several of them from making a good impression in front of NFL scouts.
That opportunity took place Wednesday as 15 former Aggies showcased their skills in front of scouts from 17 different NFL teams at USU’s annual Pro Day, which took place at the iFIT Sports Performance Center and the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center.
It was a much-anticipated event for athletes such as wide receivers Deven Thompkins and Derek Wright, defensive end Nick Heninger and defensive tackle Marcus Moore, and those four certainly didn’t disappoint. Running back Devonta’e Henry-Cole also tested very well.
“I think we all took the whole combine thing and not being invited just for like what it was,” Thompkins said. “You know, at the end of the day we understand there’s a system and a process, things of that nature, and we came out here, worked hard and did exactly what we needed to do.”
All 15 athletes had their official heights and weights measured, plus competed in several traditional Pro Day events such as the 225-pound bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone run and shuttle run. Pro Day concluded with positional drills for each of the one-time Aggies.
In addition to Thompkins (5-foot-6.5 inches, 167 pounds), Wright (6-0.5, 193), Heninger (6-2.5, 229), Moore (6-2.25, 281) and Henry-Cole (5-7.25, 193), other former Aggies who were in action Wednesday were offensive lineman Demytrick Ali’ifua (6-2.75, 319), defensive end Jaylin Bannerman (6-4.25, 236), safety Shaq Bond (5-10.25, 190), wideout Brandon Bowling (5-9.25, 183), linebacker Cash Gilliam (5-10.50, 201), cornerback Kyle Mayberry (5-8.50, 184), wideout Jordan Nathan (5-8, 177), linebacker Justin Rice (6-1.50, 226), wideout Savon Scarver (5-10.5, 184) and tight end Carson Terrell (6-4.50, 248).
It was definitely a homecoming of sorts for these 15 players, who were able to reconnect with their former teammates Tuesday as the Aggies received their Mountain West championship rings. USU went 11-3 during the 2021 season and capped it off by beating San Diego State in the conference title game and Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Many of USU’s current players were on hand for Pro Day.
“We actually met as a whole team because we had the ring ceremony, got our rings from last year, which was awesome,” Heninger said. “It’s been really awesome. I love this team. It really was a one-of-a-kind type of team (where) you’re lucky to have one of these types of cultures in your whole lifetime.”
It was a memorable Pro Day for Heninger, who did positional drills for scouts as a defensive end and linebacker. For starters, the Utah graduate transfer put up 30 reps in the bench press, which would have ranked first among all defensive players at the NFL Combine. It was only good enough for second place on Wednesday, though, as Moore came through with 32 reps.
Heninger ran a mid-4.70 in the 40, soared 36 inches in the vertical jump and posted a mark of 9 feet, 11 inches in the board jump. Heninger’s time of 7.18 seconds in the three-cone drill would have ranked fourth among all defensive ends at the Combine, plus he would have fared well with his other measurables.
“I thought we all performed really well,” Heninger said. “It’s kind of funny because everybody thought we were underdogs all year, right, but (the NFL scouts) were like, ‘wow, this was one of the most talented groups we’ve had.’ And I was like, ‘wow, I wonder why we won the championship and I wonder why we were 11-3.’”
Not only did Moore sparkle on the bench press, he ran a mid-4.70 in the 40, recorded a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-10 broad jump. The UCLA graduate transfer would have ranked in the top three among defensive tackles in the Combine in all of those categories, plus the three-cone and shuttle runs.
“I’ve been working all of my life for this, for this day right here,” Moore said. “I think I did perform well. Hopefully, I’ll get some call backs.”
Likewise, Thompkins and Wright both put up some impressive Pro Day numbers. Thompkins, USU’s single-season all-time record-holder in receiving yards (1,702), soared 11-0 in the broad jump and 38.5 inches in the vertical jump — marks that would have ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, among wide receivers at the Combine. Thompkins also clocked in at 6.98 in the three-cone run and 4.18 in the shuttle run, which would have ranked third in both at the Combine for his position, plus he posted a mid-4.40 in the 40.
“I felt pretty good today,” said Thompkins, who ranked first among the 15 former Aggies in the broad jump and second in the vertical jump. “You know, I think I hit all of my numbers that I needed to.”
Meanwhile, Wright put up 21 reps in the bench press, which was more than any wideout at the Combine. Wright, who like Heninger walked on at USU, also fared well in the 40 (sub-4.5), vertical leap (38 inches), broad jump (10-9) and three-cone run (7.00). He would have stacked up favorably in all of those measurables at the Combine, especially in the agility and leaping events.
“A lot of preparation coming into today,” Wright said. “I was anxious just to get it over with. I mean, it’s been, what, three months of just building up for this day, so I felt like I executed well in most of the stuff. I wasn’t happy with a couple of things, but overall I was excited about today. ... I think on film I don’t look very fast, so I don’t really think the scouts were expecting me to run well,” Wright said. “I was hoping for a little quicker 40 (time), but overall I was pretty happy with it and I think it was better than what the scouts were expecting.”
Henry-Cole ranked first among all 15 of his former teammates in the vertical leap (39.5 inches) and 40 (4.40), and second in the broad jump (10-11). Those marks in the broad jump and vertical leap would have ranked first and second, respectively, among running backs at the Combine, which took place from March 1-7.
Scarver, the most decorated kickoff returner in USU history, tested well in the 40 (low-4.40) and vertical leap (38 inches).
All of the times in this story are unofficial, inasmuch as they were hand-timed.
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.