When the Aggies share the ball, they are pretty hard to defend.
For the third time this season the Utah State men’s basketball team had 26 assists in a game. It’s a high mark this season and each time the Aggies have won by at least 19 points.
The latest passing clinic took place on Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU had no trouble with New Orleans, ending a two-game skid with a 82-50 win.
“We were able to get out in transition,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “Rylan (Jones) made some really good passes ahead. I thought our guys overall were really looking for one another and I think that just continued throughout the game.”
Jones certainly was looking for his teammates Saturday. He matched his career high with 11 assists and was just one dime away from cracking into the top 10 for assists in a game at USU. The individual record is 16 by Oscar Williams, set in 1976.
“Ryan is a great facilitator,” Aggie guard RJ Eytle-Rock said. “... This is the best team I’ve been on for sharing the ball. Everyone can dribble. Whoever gets the rebound can literally push the ball. I feel we are very hard to guard in that sense. We are a very unselfish team.”
Eight different Aggies (7-3) recorded at least one assist against the Privateers (3-7) on Saturday. Following Jones, Sean Bairstow tied his career high with five assists, while Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth each added three assists each.
“Rylan just plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Odom said. “Our transition offense helped with that (assists) a lot. Our guys were moving it up the court. When we are able to do that, we are a tough team. We’ve got to keep that going.”
The Aggies 26 assists came on 32 made field goals. Some rebound dunks prevented the assist-to-field goals number from being even higher. There were seven total dunks in the game, highlighted by a long pass around midcourt from Jones to Bean for a slam.
“That was an incredible pass and incredible catch,” Odom said of the long alley-oop from Jones to Bean. “I haven’t seen very many of those in my time. What a play that was. For Rylan to see it and trust it, and for Bean to come up with that was tremendous. That is one those two will be celebrating until they are 55.”
In the three games the Aggies have had 26 assists, they have come on 30, 36 and 32 field goals. The team record for assists in a game is 36, set in 2019.
USU started the week fourth in the nation with 19.8 assists per game. The Aggies have recorded 20 or more assists in five games this season.
Jumping out to a 15-2 lead just over four minutes into the game, USU went deep on its bench as the game wore on. The Aggies led by 46 with 7:38 to play for their largest lead. Fourteen different players saw action.
The head coach liked how his bench players responded with extended minutes.
“Steven (Ashworth) was Steven,” Odom began. “Sean (Bairstow) gave us some good minutes. I thought Trevin (Dorius), even though I brought Szymon (Zapala) in first, Trevin came in and he delivered. I thought he had an excellent game, caught the ball, played good defense around the rim and I thought that was definitely a bright spot for us.”
There was a bit of a downer for the Aggies in the second half. With less than 10 minutes to play, Bairstow had a pass hit his left hand weird off a partial deflection. His pinky finger took the brute of it as he suffered a compound fracture. There has been no timetable given for how long he will be out. Bairstow was just getting back from an injury that prevented him from playing in the first six games.
Bean and Eytle-Rock led the Aggies on Saturday with 14 points each.
“That was one of RJ’s better games,” Odom said. “RJ can shoot. He is used to being guarded at UMBC where he was the primary guy. Now he has gone back in time and sometimes that can take some time to adjust. His best days are clearly ahead of him. He is getting more comfortable out there.”
Dorius netted 12 points as he was a perfect 6 of 6 from the floor against New Orleans. Dorius also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. It was the first time this season Bean did not lead the team in rebounds as he had eight boards.
Dorius was asked about coming so close to a double-double after the game.
“I was just looking at that,” Dorius said. “It’s not the most important thing. I’ve got plenty of time to make that happen.”
Now the Aggies turn their attention to in-state rival Weber State. The Wildcats (9-1) won their first eight games before losing at Washington State. USU will travel to Ogden for the Wednesday night game.
“Big week ahead for us,” Odom said. “We’ve got to rest and get ready for a really tough Weber State team, but I’m definitely excited about this one (New Orleans game).”