SJSU women pull away from USU in 4th quarter
The Utah State women’s basketball team tipped off Mountain West play with a 76-61 loss to San Jose State on Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Aggies buried themselves in turnovers, committing a season-high 25 in the game, and were never able to overcome their sloppy play, despite putting up 26 points in the third quarter to close the gap to six.
The Spartans’ firepower proved too much for the Aggies, having built a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game and overall looked too quick on the court for their opponents. San Jose guard Ayzhiana Basallo has twice won the Mountain West Player of the Week honors this season, and she put that level of quality on display against Utah State, leading the team with 20 points on the night and conducting the offense like a maestro.
A lot of what San Jose State was doing to get a high volume of open looks was cutting down the Aggies’ passing lanes. The majority of USU’s turnovers were forced when the Spartans put pressure on the ball handler and broke to the ball. This allowed San Jose State to play on the break for most of the first half.
“They go for turnovers,” USU interim head coach Ben Finkbeiner said. “We were on our heels making fadeaway passes trying to execute what we were doing, instead of making a play at the basket.”
Utah State made some adjustments coming out of the half but, according to Finkbeiner, an alteration in mindset is what changed the course of the team.
“The biggest adjustment was just the mindset of the girls honestly, that was the biggest adjustment,” Finkbeiner said. “We did come out with two new offenses. … We made adjustments and the girls responded well to the adjustments, to their credit.”
A good percentage of the Aggies’ points to open the second half came off the shot of senior guard Lindsey Jensen-Baker, who netted a career-high 20 points in the game and hit 50 percent of her field goal attempts.
“Feels good, I’m ready, I’m ready to have a good overall game,” Jensen-Baker said. “I’m just waiting for the game where I can play well all-around. My free-throws, my threes, my finishes at the rim, just everything. But yeah, it feels good.”
Sophomore guard Steph Gorman was second on the scoring list, hitting her season average of 15 points on the night, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Two other Aggies nearly recorded double-doubles in the contest. Jensen-Baker had seven rebounds alongside her 20 points, and senior forward Hailey Bassett led the team with eight boards and had 12 points of her own.
During Utah State’s third quarter explosion, the team was able to limit its turnovers to just two and shut down San Jose State’s top scorer, giving room for all three of Utah State’s top scorers to find space on the court to execute. However, the Aggies lived on the perimeter in the game, making 7 of 19 3-point attempts, but not being able to establish an inside presence until late in the contest.
“We did struggle to get points in the paint,” Finkbeiner said. “Some of that is when teams play zone, it’s a little bit harder because screening and that kind of stuff isn’t there. I think our forwards were focused on offensive rebounding and I think that’s where a lot of our paint touches could have come from.”
The Spartans bounced back in the final period, scoring 23 points and forcing the Aggies to get bit by the turnover bug once again. The second-best 3-point shooting team in the conference took advantage of Utah State’s turnovers and capitalized by hitting 39.3 percent of their looks, a large number of which came in transition.
USU continues a two-game conference slate against Fresno State on Saturday, before the winter break slows down the schedule for the month of December.