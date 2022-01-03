If it seems like there have been more postponed Mountain West Conference men’s basketball games than actually played, you would be correct.
Multiple announcements from the league are being sent out daily, or so it feels that way. As of Monday, there had been nine conference games scheduled. Four have been played, which leaves five that have been “postponed.” There are also a handful of women’s games that have fallen under the say predicament.
Of the five men’s games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, only one will take place. That leaves nine games postponed so far, and that number will most likely grow.
When those postponed games are played is anyone’s guess. Rachel Roberts of the Idaho Statesman reported Monday afternoon that meetings to discuss that issue were being held Monday among conference members.
With the number of games growing and March tournaments, it seems highly unlikely all of the regular season contests will be played. How that is worked out will be interesting as some schools will certainly not get a fair schedule.
For Utah State, the Aggies have had two home games postponed so far. Losing home games isn’t fair for any school. So far, USU has not had a COVID outbreak that has caused it to shut down.
As of Monday evening, USU is on to play at New Mexico on Saturday. The Aggies last played on Dec. 29 — a span of 10 days between games. That is not ideal, especially as conference season heats up.
While the Aggies are practicing and trying to stay sharp, several other MW schools have already experienced long delays. Nevada went 15 days between games from late November to mid December. No. 20 Colorado State last played on Dec. 11. The Rams are scheduled to host Air Force on Tuesday. When San Jose State plays again on Jan. 11, it will have been 20 days between games.
So far, San Jose State, Fresno State, Boise State and Wyoming have had COVID issues since conference play began. Nevada and Colorado State had issues earlier. That is more than half of the teams in the MW.
The Aggies have had a long time to think about their 49-47 setback at Air Force at the end of last year. First-year USU head coach Ryan Odom wasn’t thrilled with having games postponed, but has wanted some time in the practice gym. The Aggies have certainly had that and then some.
Odom said his team has been focusing on itself and working on getting better. The time off may in fact help USU as most of the starters have been dealing with various bumps and bruises, as well as one of the key reserves. Health wise, the Aggies should be good to go Saturday at Albuquerque.
All five games scheduled for this Saturday are still on as of Monday, so that is a good sign. But that could change quickly.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changing quarantine time from 10 days to five for those testing positive to COVID, that could make it possible for teams to be cleared to return to action sooner. Wyoming and Fresno State are the two most recent schools to deal with not enough players available to play in a game. They are scheduled to meet each other in California this Saturday and so far the game is on.
The Mountain West has six programs in the top 100 of the NET rankings as of Jan. 2, and they are Colorado State (24), Wyoming (32), San Diego State (57), Boise State (59) Fresno State (60) and USU (65). The MW’s average NET ranking is 111.6, which ranks as the seventh-best conference NET average, behind the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, SEC, ACC and Pac-12.