Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series profiling the newest additions to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23.
Two classes will be added to the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23, making up for missing a year because of COVID.
Inductees of the 18th and 19th Hall of Fame classes includes an All-American softball player and one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history. Kathy Beasley-Houchen, who now lives in the Boise, Idaho, area, played softball at USU from 1993-96. Barb Zahl-Klein, who calls Star Valley, Wyoming, home now, competed for the Aggie gymnastics team in 1988 and 1990-92.
Both were a bit shocked when contacted by USU to let them know they had been selected.
“I was surprised,” Beasley-Houchen said. “It was kind of out of the blue. I had no idea that I was even being considered. Once the shock wore off it was a humbling and proud moment.”
“(Former USU head coach) Ray (Corn) had visited me many times and kept saying we need to get you in,” Zahl-Klein said. “I was just surprised because he (Corn) had just passed away. It was crazy, humbling, just a whole lot of emotions. I cried. I know Ray had worked on it for many years, so for it to happen for one of his gymnasts, it would have been very special for him.”
Beasley-Houchen is one of just seven softball players in school history to earn All-America accolades as she was named a second-team All-American in 1993. She helped USU reach the 1993 NCAA Tournament — one of just four appearances in school history — after winning the Big West Conference Championship. The league title is one of just five conference championships in school history as the Aggies went 25-7 in BW play.
“It was definitely a positive experience being an Aggie,” Beasley-Houchen said.
Beasley-Houchen helped USU win 128 games during her four years, including 75 conference contests. For her USU career, Beasley-Houchen ranks third all-time in school history in walks (79), tied for third in at-bats (639), fourth in games played (220), fifth in doubles (35), fifth in RBIs (98), sixth in hits (190) and seventh in total bases (265). Along with being an All-American, Beasley-Houchen earned first-team all-conference and was named to the NFCA’s West Regional first team in 1993.
“I had made some great friendships and camaraderie with my teammates,” Beasley-Houchen said. “Most of my teammates that I played with over those four years I’m still in contact with.”
The 48-year-old came to Logan from Simi Valley, California. She has not made it back to Cache Valley since her playing days, so she is looking forward to seeing the new facilities.
The former softball star is married and has a 6-year-old daughter. She works for the state of Idaho in the finance department for Medicaid.
Beasley-Houchen will join Aggie teammate DeAnna Earsley-Bowers (Class of 2016) in the Hall of Fame.
“I’m proud to be inducted,” Beasley-Houchen said. “I’m a representative of shared success with all of my teammates. Playing a team sport, we wouldn’t have had the success without one another. I will share the recognition with those I played with.”
Zahl-Klein had similar feelings. The former walk-on from Apple Valley, Minnesota, earned a scholarship as a sophomore.
“If you got a chance to look at my recruiting tapes, you would have a chuckle and say, ‘what did Ray see in that?’” Zahl-Klein said.
Corn, who himself is a member of the USU Hall of Fame (Class 2015), knew what he was doing. As a senior in 1992, Zahl-Klein captured the floor title with a 9.85 at the Big West Conference Championships, where she also garnered first-team honors in the all-around (second), vault (third) and bars (third). Her all-around score of 38.80 in those championships was the second-highest score in school history at the time.
During that senior season, she competed in all 14 of USU’s meets as an all-arounder, helping the Aggies to a top 10 national ranking. Her 37.996 all-around average and 38.50 Regional Qualifying Score were both school records at the time, as was her 9.85 on floor.
“If you look at where I came from, I wasn’t one of those gymnasts you would expect to do very well in a college,” Zahl-Klein said. “It’s neat to have Ray as a coach and my teammates to always be encouraging and challenging me. I loved being out there and competing.”
During her time at USU, Zahl-Klein, who dislocated both elbows prior to regionals in 1991, competed in 57 of 60 meets and was a national championships competitor as an individual in 1990. She is tied for seventh all-time in school history with 34 career titles, including 16 on floor (fourth in school history) and nine in the all-around (tied for fifth in school history). Zahl-Klein captured 12 total titles as a sophomore, which is tied for second all-time in class history, eight as a freshman (tied for ninth), seven as a senior (tied for ninth) and seven as a junior (tied for 12th).
Zahl-Klein was USU’s Big West Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1991, and was a four-time USA All-American Scholastic Team recipient and three-time High Country Athletic Conference (HCAC) all-academic honoree. She was also a two-time finalist for the AIA “American Award,” which was given to the outstanding senior gymnast in the nation and a finalist for the 1992 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
“One of my favorite memories was the Big West Championship that was in Logan,” Zahl-Klein said. “To be able to perform in front of our crowd and we won as a team, that was pretty neat. In fact, any time you got to perform in the Spectrum was pretty darn neat. The crowd is so supportive and they love gymnastics.”
Since graduating, she has been a teacher, currently teaching third grade. The 52-year-old has three daughters with her husband. Her family, parents, father-in-law, an aunt and some friends plan on attending the induction.
“I’m so nervous right now,” Zahl-Klein said. “It’s very humbling. There are so many amazing people that have gone to Utah State, so many amazing athletes. To be in with all of those people, the coaches and (trainer) Dale (Mildenberger), it’s just kind of like wow. I’m in good company. I wonder how I’m going to fit in there.”