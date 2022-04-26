For the first time in three years, the top scholar-athletes at Utah State were honored with an audience.
There were 241 Aggie athletes honored Tuesday at the 29th annual Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or have posted a 3.2 GPA during the last two semesters. The event took place in the Taggart Student Center Ballroom on the USU campus.
The top student-athlete is awarded the Joe E. Whitesides Award. Sydnee Smith, who plays softball, was the recipient. She will graduate this spring with a 3.98 GPA and a degree in psychology and minors in sociology and human and family development.
“Getting this award means everything,” Smith said. “I put so much time into school. I grew up working towards school and being told by my parents that school comes before everything. So, being recognized for all the hard work I’ve been doing really means a lot.”
Smith is from Chandler, Arizona. She attended Phoenix College and after graduating came to USU. The Aggie senior has enjoyed being in northern Utah.
“I loved being in this community.” Smith said. “ … The weather is so much better up here than in Arizona. I’m loving the snow.”
Balancing school work and playing at the Division I level is not easy.
“It is so hard, but Utah State makes it so easy by having tutors and mentors and anything we need,” Smith said. “Having academic advisors being there really helps. It’s all about time management.”
She credits time at the junior college in helping her get a routine down. Smith called it a smooth transition coming to USU.
Trying to have a 4.0 was the goal, but a dual-credit class in high school where she got a B in a sign language class and a lab for advanced behavior analysis where she received a B+ prevented that.
“I was close,” Smith said with a smile.
After graduating, Smith is headed to Grand Canyon University for a masters program. She wants to get into school counseling.
“I want to work with kids,” Smith said. “I’m hoping to intern with a high school to see how I like it, but I’m going to start with elementary and work with younger kids. … I originally wanted to be a clinical children’s therapist. I grew up knowing someone who went to therapy when they were a kid. Hearing the experiences and the impact the therapist had made me want to explore that.”
On the softball field, Smith has played where the team needs her. Originally a catcher and third baseman, she found herself starting many games in right field and has practiced at second. Smith has started 23 games and played in 31.
“We are having a really good year,” Smith said. “It’s super exciting to see all of our hard work in practice pay off. We are winning some games, so it’s super exciting.”
There were also other awards handed out Tuesday. Justin Bean from men’s basketball and Corinne Larsen from volleyball received the Wayne Estes Memorial Award. This is presented to a male and female graduating senior who excels in scholarship, citizenship and leadership. Bean was not able to make it, as assistant coach Byrce Crawford accepted in his place. Larsen, who worked with the refugee community in Cache Valley, was there.
“This means a lot to me,” Larsen said. “I wanted to be involved in as much as I could. There are 600 refugees living in Cache Valley, and they captured my heart.”
Shyla Latone from the women’s basketball team was given the Aggie Achievement Award for overcoming injuries and personal loss. Kadie Kunz and Daniel Ashby were recognized as the Outstanding Mentor and Outstanding Tutor of the Year, respectively. USU academic advisor Mykel Beorchia was presented the Meet The Challenge Award.
There were also team honors given Tuesday. Volleyball was named the top academic team with less than 20 members with a 3.60 GPA, while women’s cross country was the top academic team with more than 20 with a 3.83 GPA. Men’s tennis was the most improved academic team.
The combined GPA of USU student-athletes is currently 3.35. The Aggies lead the Mountain West Conference with a 93 percent graduation rate.