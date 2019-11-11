It's undoubtedly been somewhat of a trying season for Utah State's football program, but the Aggies have also made some history — in a good way.
For starters, USU is the first team in the Mountain West to ever beat San Diego State and Fresno State on the road during the same year since the conference went to the divisional format in 2013. The Aggies gutted out a heart-stopping 37-35 victory over the Bulldogs last Saturday night, and All-American kicker Dominik Eberle provided the heroics by booting a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
“It was a tremendous win for the guys,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said Monday during his weekly press conference. “They battled like crazy and found a way to win a game just like they’ve done in many Mountain West games. Somebody has had to pick up one side of the ball or the other. Special teams has been a key factor in all of those victories. That held true in this game.”
Eberle was successful on all three of his field goal attempts and has been on 14 of 16 occasions during the 2019 campaign. It was USU's first game-winning field goal since Brad Bohn, Eberle's former coach and close friend, also connected on a 30-yarder in 1998. Eberle's final field goal was the 57th of his collegiate career, which matched the Mountain West record.
For his efforts, the senior was selected as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week. Eberle, who also booted field goals of 25 and 38 yards against the Bulldogs, has received this award twice this season and four times during his illustrious career.
“Special teams had a huge play in the end there, obviously,” Andersen said. “Dominik Eberle was the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week and that’s well deserved. The whole crew did a nice job of protecting him in that moment, and never underestimate the snapper and the holder in those situations. That’s not an un-stressful scenario. I’m really proud of the guys. It’s a great victory against a tough team, and a tough opponent.”
The head coach credited the whole unit and especially, the snapper, holder and kicker.
“That crew, they're a trio now,” Andersen said. “They go out there and they're going to rely on those other guys that are protecting them when they go into that situation, but those guys put themselves in that setting a lot of times. Dom is locked and loaded. It was the snap. It was the hold. It was there. That thing was drilled. It was right in the middle of the good hands of the thing that sits in the back of the net back there. It was fun to see it hit that net. I'll tell you that much. He's been through a lot of football games. He knows how to keep himself in the moment. It can happen at any time. He had an opportunity to hit a game winner, and he absolutely drilled it.”
Starting offensive tackle Alfred Edwards is normally not on the field for special teams. He was filling in on the game-winning kick Saturday night for an injured teammate.
“It was a good feeling being on the field for that,” Williams said Monday.
With the win, the Aggies (5-4, 4-1 MW) kept their dreams of a Mountain Division title alive, while essentially terminating any chance of the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3) capturing a third straight West Division crown. USU also avoided its first three-game losing streak since ending the 2016 campaign on a five-game skid.
The Aggies shined offensively against the Bulldogs as they racked up 525 yards of total offense — FSU finished with 419 — and scored on seven of their 10 possessions. USU, which exceeded the 500-yard barrier for the fourth time this season, pieced together drives of 71, 76, 80, 60, 79, 54, 67 and 41 yards.
“Offense, obviously, was productive and did a nice job,” Andersen said. “It was great to see the offense as a whole be able to do what they were able to, to keep us in the football game and give us a chance.”
Quarterback Jordan Love put together arguably his best performance of the year as he completed 30 of 39 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Love, who was named the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week, did not throw any interceptions. Neither team turned the ball over, although the Bulldogs did stop the Aggies on a fourth-and-goal run from inside the 1-yard line.
“There were some contested balls and we made some catches, which was great to see,” Andersen said. “... Jordan (Love) did a nice job of getting the ball out. It was great to see Jordan have that success. For all he’s been through this year and the battles that he’s been through. He’s never once batted an eye. It would be easy for him to go to the woe-is-me card and look at himself and look at the guys around him. There’s not even a sniff of that.”
That failed red zone trip could have buried the Aggies as it took place with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, FSU failed to pick up a first down for the second consecutive possession as former Logan High standout Jacoby Wildman stoned the hosts on a third-and-1 run.
“I owe that play to Justus (Te’i) and Devon (Anderson) on the front end, first of all,” Wildman said Monday. “They set the edge for me. Then Christopher Unga came in from the backside with me, kind of dove in, made the guy cut, pull up, and at that point he had already made his jump cut, so he was wide open for a shot from the side. It was an easy tackle at that point, and I just ran through it. I owe it to those guys.”
USU's injury-riddled defense gave up 7.5 yards a play, but made enough plays to come away with a big road victory. The Aggies recorded five tackles for loss in the first half, despite not having the services of all-conference pass rusher Tipa Galeai, who is still questionable this week. USU was already without All-American linebacker David Woodward and all-Mountain West defensive tackle Fua Leilua, who have suffered season-ending injuries.
“I’m just proud of those guys (on defense) making those plays in that moment,” Andersen said.
Both of Love's touchdown passes went to stellar senior Siaosi Mariner, who finished with a career-best 11 receptions for 103 yards. It was Mariner's first two-touchdown game of his career and he has now hauled in six TDs catches in 2019. The Utah graduate transfer also recovered an absolutely crucial fumble that eventually led to an Eberle field goal and a 31-21 Aggie lead.
Caleb Repp, Deven Thompkins and Jordan Nathan teamed up to catch 13 passes from Love for an impressive 222 yards. Nathan made a spectacular 36-yard reception in heavy traffic. Gerold Bright and Jaylen Warren each had a rushing touchdown for the Aggies and have teamed up for 11 this season.
Love moved past Chuckie Keeton and into second place in program history for career passing yards with 7,600.
Utah State was able to prevail despite only being somewhat efficient in the red zone. The Aggies scored points on 5 of 6 trips inside FSU's 20-yard line, but settled for field goals twice. Conversely, the Bulldogs found paydirt on all five of their forays into the red zone.
All five of Fresno State's touchdown were of the rushing variety, including three by tailback Ronnie Rivers, who has nine rushing TDs in FSU's last four contests. With the exception of a 40-yard Rivers scamper, though, the Aggies held the Bulldogs to an average of 3.3 yards on their other 35 carries.
USU notes
• The Aggies improved to 18-4 against opponents from the West Division since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013 campaign. No MW team has a better record against the West Division since the divisional format was instituted.
• USU has won 53 of its last 57 games when it scores 30 or more points.
• The Aggies found the end zone on their first drive of the game for only the second time this year. USU also accomplished that feat in its season opener against Wake Forest.
• Junior defensive end Jaylin Bannerman and true freshman linebacker AJ Vongphachanh made their first career starts. Vongphachanh matched his career high with five tackles.
MW Weekly Awards
Hawaii signal caller Chevan Cordeiro was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 309 yards and a trio of TDs in his team's 42-40 triumph over visiting San Jose State. The freshman also rushed for 55 yards and two scores, meaning he matched the MW single-game freshman record with five TDs.
Nevada defensive end Sam Hammond was tabbed the league's Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-high nine tackles, including 1.0 sack, in his team's big 17-13 road win over then-No. 24 San Diego State. The junior also forced an intentional grounding penalty on the Aztecs in the second quarter.