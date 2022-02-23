When you are trying to snap a losing streak, any kind of good vibes you can get is welcome.
The Aggies had plenty Tuesday night when they hosted New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference men’s basketball game. In the second-to-last home game of the regular season in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Utah State couldn’t have asked for a better start against the Lobos.
Well, that’s not entirely true. The Aggies turned the ball over on their first possession, and New Mexico scored on an offensive rebound. But after that it was all USU in a 81-56 victory in front of 7,102 fans. The win snapped a four-game skid.
“That was exciting,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “... I thought we didn’t have a lot of mental lapses, and we were composed. ... We had good games from everybody.”
Fourteen Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MW) played at least two minutes, with 11 of them scoring. The return of No. 22 on Feb. 22, in the year 2022 certainly was welcomed by the players and fans. Senior Brock Miller had missed the last 14 games and 15 total this season with back issues.
“He just provides an intensity, a leadership that is so important for any team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said of Miller. “He means a ton to us, and I think you saw the reaction of all of his teammates and coaches, how excited everybody was just to see him get back in there, regardless of whether he made a shot or didn’t, that didn’t really matter. Just his presence was so important.”
Miller played 12 minutes and was 1 of 3 from 3-point range. He also grabbed a rebound.
“Definitely have to give Brock (Miller) a shout out for that 3-pointer,” Bean said. “That was probably the loudest this arena has gotten all year, so that was exciting for him to get his groove back and get back out there.”
How is Miller feeling?
“That is a good question, but I do not want to disclose that because of teams in this conference,” Miller said. “I’m going to say 100 percent.”
There were also some other special people in attendance Tuesday night, along with the Aggie football team that was honored at halftime for winning the MW title and winning the L.A. Bowl. Odom’s parents are in town this week to watch their first USU games live in the Spectrum. His father, Dave Odom, was the SEC Coach of the Year at South Carolina (2004) and the ACC Coach of the Year at Wake Forest (1991, 1994 and 1995).
“It was special to have mom and dad here,” Odom said. “They have been out here several times, but never for a game, so that was their first time experiencing the Spectrum. ... My dad has been coming to the practices and is always partial to the big guys. He will chat with them. Today he was out there rebounding for Brock. It’s fun.”
Aggie guard RJ Eytle-Rock, who is from London, England, also had his mother in attendance. Ruth Eytle surprised her son on Monday. Eytle-Rock finished with five points, four rebounds, an assist and blocked a shot in 20 minutes of action.
Yes, there were plenty of good vibes in the Aggies’ favor, which was not good news for the Lobos (11-17, 3-11) who have now dropped three in a row after beating No. 22 Wyoming, 75-66, a week ago.
“We played against a really good New Mexico team,” Miller said. “They’re obviously very talented, and they lead the conference in shooting percentage from 3, so coming into this game, I thought our defense was excellent. Coach had us prepared and ready to go. I was really proud of our guys and how we were able to come together and get stops and scores and stops and scores against a really good team.”
New Mexico came into the game leading the MW in 3-pointers per game at 8.92 and shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc in league games. In the first meeting against USU, the Lobos were 17 of 34 from long range. Tuesday night the visitors were 5 of 17 (29.4 percent).
“The theme of this game for us was that we had to defend,” Odom said. “We needed our defense back, and we needed our defense to lead us to a victory. Overall, there were stretches where we guarded really, really well and made things hard. You’re not going to shut anybody out, but overall our guys did do a nice job of guarding the rim a little bit better than we had been for the last several games.”
New Mexico finished the game shooting 36.4 percent from the field. USU shot 52.5 percent and made 8 of 22 shots from 3-point range (36.4 percent).
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House entered the game averaging 17.9 and 17.0 points for game for the Lobos. Mashburn led New Mexico with 13 on 5 of 15 shooting, while House had just two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
“Offensively, I thought our guys did a really nice job passing the ball tonight,” Odom said. “I think our guys were spaced a lot better and were confident.”
Bean led the way with a game-best 21 points (9 of 13 shooting) and recorded his 17th double-double of the season as he grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Bean also had five assists, two steals and blocked a shot. Joining Bean in double figures was Brandon Horvath (19 points on 8 of 10 shooting), Sean Bairstow (12, on 5 of 8) and Steven Ashworth (10 on 4 of 5). Ashworth had a game-best six assists as the team finished with 23 dimes on 32 made baskets.
After the turnover to start the game, the Aggies made their first eight field goal attempts, including four from long range. It was a 20-7 Aggie lead just over five minutes into the contest.
“You start the game allowing them 8 for 8,” New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino said. “I think we started the second half allowing them 5 for 7, so there’s not a whole lot of positivity going on right now.”
It was actually 4 of 5 in the early minutes of the second half. USU did connect on 12 of 17 field goal attempts over the first 11:30 to begin the second half.
“It was good to really take control in the second half and not let them (Lobos) back in it,” Bean said. “Finishing games has been an emphasis that we need to do a better job at.”
The largest lead of the game came with 3:58 to play when Trevin Dorius sank two free throws to give the Aggies a 76-47 lead.
“It’s always nice being back home; we feed off the energy here,” Bean said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves after those four losses. We know what we are capable of. Win or lose, we know we can play with anyone in this league. This is the healthiest we’ve been in a long time, and that plays a role too.”