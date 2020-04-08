When the Aggies are cleared to get back on the football field, there will be lots to catch up on.
Utah State held two practices before the plug was pulled on spring football due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both of those were non-padded practices back on March 10 and March 11. Camp was supposed to conclude Thursday with the annual spring game at Maverik Stadium.
“We never got pads on,” Aggie head coach Gary Andersen said in a recent telephone interview. “I knew there was going to be some trouble when we walked out onto the field for the second practice, but I didn’t know it was going to go that fast. It flipped upside down in about six hours.”
And that left USU with many questions unanswered.
A new offensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback may just be the biggest concerns. Bodie Reeder was hired to run the offense when Mike Sanford Jr. left for Minnesota. Then you have Jordan Love, who declared for the NFL draft. The Aggie quarterback had started the last 32 games.
“Bodie has never called a football play in a scrimmage situation with a group of young quarterbacks,” Andersen said. “And he is not going to do that until we get into fall camp, probably. It’s different, not scripted out the way you script it out at the beginning of the year. It’s an adjustment. We will be OK.”
Junior signal caller Henry Colombi did get some snaps last year, but will now be working with a new offensive coordinator. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Peasley played in one game and was injured, missing the rest of the season. Those two will be in competition with some freshmen to lead the offense, which will still be fast paced, but will huddle some this upcoming season.
On the other side of the ball, the defense has new coordinators in Frank Maile and Stacy Collins. However, those two were on the staff last season and know the athletes.
“The staffs on both sides have adjusted and adapted,” Andersen said. “They have built relationships. It was a short time for Bodie (Reeder). ... Coach Reeder jumped in and got it to where it needed to be and not just with the quarterbacks, but with the whole offense. We had some quality time to build those relationships, which was nice.”
Still, having actual practices is not even comparable to position meetings leading up to spring practices.
“I guess for the most part everyone is in the same situation, unless you were lucky and got spring ball in,” Andersen said. “If you got in spring ball, you have a major, major advantage. Nobody can discount that major advantage. If you got seven or eight practices in, that’s a big advantage. If you got a couple in, not much.”
With everything on hold and not being able to meet, recruiting has become interesting. Andersen said he would like to find a graduate transfer running back and defensive back. The Aggies do have three spots available to fill.
“We should be attractive with what those guys were able to do last year,” Andersen said.
Those guys would be leading wide receiver Siaosi Mariner, tight end Caleb Repp and linebacker Nick Heninger. Mariner and Repp were starters, while Heninger saw significant time off the bench and is a projected starter for this season.
“The best way to get better at football is to play football,” Andersen said. “The best way to get better in recruiting is to see the prospects play football. But we don’t get to do any of those. You look at it and say, ‘now what, how are we going to get better?’ Everybody is doing the video conferencing, Zoom in position meetings. Our coaches are doing a great job. We have two or three position meetings going on right now.
“... You grind through the recruiting, understanding that you are not going to be able to see them and they are not going to be able to see you. For people to come up and actually see Cache Valley and see Utah State is such a big part of who we are recruiting wise.”
When the university closed and students were encouraged to move home, that meant athletes too. Workouts and practices were canceled. Classes went to online.
“The first thing was getting the kids settled and in their best environment, wherever that may be, then get them settled academically, which they have adjusted to fairly well,” Andersen said. “There will be some challenges, there always is.”
Athletes have been given workouts from the USU strength staff. Position coaches check in with them regularly.
Andersen said he may be “overly optimistic” but is aiming for June 1. He is hoping that is when athletes would be able to return. What actually happens and how the NCAA deals with missed spring practices is still up for discussion.
“I would like to see them (NCAA) give us between nine and 12 practice opportunities for the kids not in pads, so we can coach and film and evaluate,” Andersen said. “You use those nine or 12 days as you see fit in June and July, then that gives us a chance to get them in shape. We can all say what we want, but we are not going to be what we were when we left. It’s not even close. That would be my happy dream if that happened. If that happens any time after June 1, then I think you have to look at cutting the season and not playing as many games, because I think you are putting the kids in jeopardy.
“... I don’t really care about the money. Money vs. putting kids in the position to play healthy is how I look at it, so I don’t care how much money the NCAA has, that doesn’t bother me. I don’t care how much TV makes. I worry more about a kid not blowing out his knee, not hurting his back, not having soft tissue injuries because we push them too hard.”