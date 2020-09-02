It’s been a tough college career for Aggie big man Klay Stall.
In three seasons in Logan, the 6-foot-10 center from Chandler, Arizona, had seen action in just 13 games. That will most likely be it.
Utah State announced Tuesday that Stall will not be on the roster for the 2020-21 season after being ruled medically ineligible to compete. He would have been a senior this upcoming season.
“Our hearts go out to Klay. Our coaching staff and his teammates feel for him,” USU head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said in a press release. “We appreciate Klay’s commitment, dedication and accomplishments to the Aggies over the last four years.”
Stall has been hampered by injuries throughout his Aggie career, limiting his time on the court. However, he will earn his degree in exercise science at the end of this semester.
“We are excited for Klay to earn his degree at Utah State and support his future endeavors,” Smith said.
Several times Stall entered the season with high hopes and was positive about contributing to the team. Each time an injury derailed those hopes.
Stall spent his first year at USU as a redshirt before appearing in 10 games during his redshirt freshman year in 2017-18. A back injury cut his season short. At the time, it looked like he might his career might be over then.
Stall worked hard to return and was cleared to join his teammates. Then, during the offseason, he injured a knee and ended up missing the entire 2018-19 campaign. Once again the big man worked his way back and appeared in three games last season while dealing with back issues and other injuries.
During the 10-game stint as a redshirt freshman, Stall averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, while playing 8.6 minutes an outing. He blocked four shots over the 10 games he played and made 56.3 percent of his field goal attempts.
For his career, Stall averaged 2.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, while averaging 7.8 minutes a game. He had career highs of six points and six rebounds against Valparaiso in 2017.