With the Mountain West Conference stretched over eight states, there are some interesting challenges.
And that’s when things were normal. Everything is anything but normal now in college sports.
MW Commissioner Craig Thompson addressed many different topics recently in an interview with Jesse Kurtz of the Mountain West Network. Both Kurtz and Thompson referred to what is currently going on “unique times in college athletics.” All NCAA spring sports were canceled back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first part of their conversation was released to the media Monday afternoon with the second part to coming out on Tuesday.
Thompson said the conference will not be making the call as to when sports begin again. There are too many factors in play, but the most important being when universities allow students back on campus.
“That is the maybe the most simple answer we can provide. The campus will have all the say,” Thompson said when asked how much say each member of the league has. “Unless they are in full mode with dormitories and housing and all facilities, we will hot have college athletics. We will not have college athletics until the campuses are open.”
The bigger question is when will colleges be given the green light to open back up?
“Certainly the medical officials will have tremendous input as well as the federal government, the state governments, even locally,” Thompson said. “It’s interesting to read how each state is handling this. There is 20 to 30 states that could have a rollback opening and return to whatever normal is. But for those that aren’t, it’s going to take a combination of things to see if it is safe to reopen and have 30,000 students co-mingling on a campus.”
That is also where it gets tricky. With eight states involved, the league will have no say. The commissioner used Wyoming as an example. The Cowboy State has no stay-at-home policy. What if some states start opening up, but others don’t? A state that doesn’t open up would be at an unfair disadvantage.
“There are going to be some very heavy questions for us to address in the coming months,” Thompson said. “... It’s going to be all or nothing. I can not imagine we would allow football players to come back and not allow the others.”
So, how much concern is there about fall sports being impacted?
“I think they will be impacted,” Thompson said. “It’s interesting the debate in football for instance. Some people think six to seven weeks is the amount of time it would take for them to get ready. ... You can not bring football players back until campus is open or ready to open. Then you add soccer, volleyball and other fall sports. There is going to be an continued impact until we know if and when we can return to campus for practice.”
Looking at football and the majority of coaches saying they need eight weeks to get ready for a season, that would put the first of July as a date to watch in order for the college season to begin on Labor Day weekend as originally planned. Thompson isn’t sure if that will happen. He discussed several other options.
“We are talking about a traditional Labor Day start, there is conversation about October, there is conversation about spring football in 2021 which would coincide with basketball and other sports,” Thompson said. “Then you get into facilities and the logistics of can you play a football game in March in Colorado? Then you look at how does that blend into the academic calendar and also what does that do with a number of professional sports that are going on at the same time. There is always an overlap of college and professional sports, but it’s mostly by season. ... If they are all playing on top of each other, what challenges will that create?”
In the perfect world, college football would return in early September. That would also help with television contracts with CBS and FOX, which Thompson said “a three-fold increase over the past” is expected. But that is if the season starts as planned.
If not, then the financial implications are “large.”
“If we don’t fulfill and provide them (CBS and FOX) with a 12-week schedule with games over nearly fourth months, there will be an impact,” Thompson said. “It’s too early to say whether we are going to play 12 games or not.”