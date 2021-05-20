An 10-athlete contingent will represent Utah State's track & field program at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, a four-day meet which will start next Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
Two of those athletes, former Logan High standout Maia Garren and fellow senior Kyle Morris, will compete in a pair of events for the Aggies.
Only 48 competitors in every individual event from the western region qualified for this meet, as well as 24 teams in each relay. The same can be said for the NCAA East Preliminary Championships, which will be contested from May 26-29 in Jacksonville, Florida. Those athletes with the top 12 times and marks, plus the top 12 teams in each relay, from both regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Here is a breakdown of USU's qualifiers:
MORRIS: The native of Hillsboro, Oregon, will be the highest-seeded Aggie at the meet as he ranks 12th in the west and 26th nationally in the javelin. Morris, the reigning Mountain Crest champion in the event, has a career-best toss of 230 feet, 5 inches, which ranks third in the USU record books. The University of Montana transfer will also showcase his talents in the shot put, where he is seeded 30th with a mark of 59-8.25. Morris, who will be making his third appearance at this meet, occupies the No. 8 position in the Aggie record books in the shot put.
GARREN: The senior punched her ticket to this meet in the shot put and discus. Garren is seeded 42nd in the shot put (52-0) and 47th in the discus (167-2). The former Logan High state champion in both events ranks third in program history in the shot put and seventh in the discus. Garren, a two-time regional qualifier, finished fourth in the shot put at last week's Mountain West Championships.
LUKE BEATTIE: The senior will be making his third appearance at regionals and is the No. 13 seed in the 10,000 meters. Beattie broke Aggie legend Dillon Maggard's school record in the event earlier this season (28:33.45). The native of Woodstock, Illinois, was the bronze medalist at the MW Championships in the 5,000 (13:51.94).
KYLE BROST: Like Beattie, Brost is an Aggie record holder in the event he will be competing in at regionals. The two-time regional qualifier is seeded 29th in the triple jump (51-3.5). The senior finished third in this event at the MW meet and garnered first-team all-conference accolades.
CALEB GARNICA: The junior will be making his debut at regionals and will race in the 10,000, where he is seeded 46th (29:06.64). The Mountain West cross country champion and All-American is fifth in the Aggie record books in the 10,000. Caleb's brother, Brandon, will represent BYU in the 5,000 next week. He is seeded seventh in that race (13:26.62).
CHRISTIAN SONNENBERG: The senior will be making his second appearance at regionals in the discus, where he is seeded 46th (178-1).
CAMDREN TODD: The sophomore will be making his regionals debut in the 10,000. Todd is seeded 47th in the event and his time of 13:53.64 ranks third in program history. Todd, who barely missed out on garnering All-America distinction in cross country, was the Mountain West runner-up in the 10,000 (29:46.11).
AUDREY GARRETT: The USU graduate student is coming off a strong performance at the MW Championships, where she was the runner-up in the high jump with a personal record clearance of 5-10.75. The first-team all-conference selection ranks second in program history and will be seeded 14th in the event at regionals. This will be the former Union High star's debut at this meet.
KATIE HAVILAND: The senior will be making her debut at regionals and will compete in the 3,000 steeplechase. Haviland holds down the No. 2 spot in the Aggie record books in the event and is seeded 36th at regionals (10:17.39).
MICHALA ZILKEY: The senior will be making her second appearance at this meet in the discus and is seeded 36th. Zilkey is third in program history in the event (170-8).
CONNER MANTZ
In addition to Garren, Cache Valley will be represented at this meet by BYU legend Conner Mantz, the reigning NCAA cross country champion. The junior ranks first nationally among NCAA athletes in the 10,000 for the fifth-ranked Cougars. The former Sky View stalwart also ranks second in program history in the event (27:41.16).
MW HONORS
In addition to Morris, Beattie, Brost, Todd and Garrett, other Aggies who secured a spot on the all-Mountain West first team were sprinters Clark Brown, Nick Ashby, Garen Early and Austin Lane, jumpers Skyler Andam and Kelton Chenworth, and thrower Gavin Bierle. Those athletes who placed in the top three in any event at the conference meet earned this distinction.
Brown, a BYU graduate transfer, was the bronze medalist in the 100 (10.70), plus teamed up with Ashby, Early and Lane to finish third in the 4x100 relay (40.97). Bierle was the runner-up in the shot put (53-2.25), while Andam was the bronze medalist in the long jump (23-1) and Chenworth captured a bronze in the high jump (6-8.75).
The Aggie men racked up 107 points and finished third out of eight teams at the MW Championships. Colorado State pulled away from the competition with 206 points.
USU placed seventh out of 11 teams on the women's side. The Lady Aggies finished with 46 points. San Diego State won the title with 161 points.