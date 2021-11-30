The Aggies weren't even in the Sun Belt the last time one of their wide receivers garnered first-team all-conference honors
A 21-year drought came to an end when Deven Thompkins received first-team all-Mountain West accolades. Utah State's last receiver to secure first-team all-league recognition was Aaron Jones in 2000, when the program was still in the Big West Conference. Unfortunately for standout Kevin Curtis, USU was competing as an Independent during his back-to-back 1,250-plus-yard receiving seasons of 2001 and 2002.
Thompkins was one of nine Aggies who was recognized by the Mountain West on Tuesday. Linebacker Justin Rice and kickoff return Savon Scarver were named to the second team, while offensive linemen Alfred Edwards and Quazzel White, safety Shaq Bond, defensive end Nick Heninger, wideout Derek Wright and punt returner Jordan Nathan were honorable mention honorees.
Thompkins has been an impact performer for the Aggies since the 2019 campaign, but took his game to a new level in 2021. The senior finished the regular season ranked first among all FBS players in receiving yards (1,543) and receiving yards per game (128.6), plus he's currently fourth nationally in all-purpose yards (1,803).
The 5-foot-8, 155-pounder broke Curtis' single-season program record of 1,531 receiving yards in last Friday's 35-10 road victory over New Mexico. Thompkins was also one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award and a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week this fall.
USU head coach Blake Anderson and receivers coach/passing game coordinator Kyle Cefalo were able to convince Thompkins from withdrawing from the transfer portal at the beginning of this year, and the decision has paid off for everyone involved.
"Everybody sees the plays he makes on the field, but the way he works on a daily basis --- he's done that since Day 1 of coming back in January when he chose to rejoin the team and truly be a part of this family --- I've never seen him take a day off," Anderson said during Tuesday's press conference. "... He makes everybody around him better, he's elevates anybody else's game and then he is completely accountable for his own game every Saturday, regardless of who and where we're playing. And as many catches and plays as he's made, he's one of the most unselfish guys that you'll find, which our top core value is selflessness.
"So, I mean, he definitely deserves it. There's a lot of great players, but he's earned every accolade that's come his way through tremendous hard work and dedication and consistency on a daily basis, so it doesn't surprise me. I'm proud for him. You know, he's my vote for MVP, to be honest with you, for what he's done and how he's helped this team, just the energy he's created. But I'm definitely glad he's a first-teamer and he absolutely deserves everything that he's gotten."
Rice is one of five players that followed Anderson from Arkansas State to USU prior to the season. This is actually the second time the Modesto, California, native has been honored by the Mountain West as he earned first-team accolades as a junior at Fresno State in 2019.
Rice was projected to be the league's preseason Defensive Player of the Year by the media last summer as an incoming senior at Fresno State, but ultimately elected to transfer to Arkansas State when the MW initially indicated it would be moving all fall sports to the spring of 2021. He was a first-team all-Sun Belt Conference pick last fall at ASU, where he was the national leaders in tackles for loss with 18.5.
In his lone season in Logan, Rice has contributed with a team-high 105 tackles, including 12.0 for a loss --- which ranks second on the team --- and three interceptions, which matches Bond and Ajani Carter for the top spot on the squad. The 6-2, 225-pounder ranks fourth in the conference in tackles for game (8.8) and eighth in TFLs per game (1.0).
Scarver will conclude his decorated Aggie career as a four-time all-Mountain West honoree. The super senior was a first-team selection in 2018 and 2019 and an honorable mention pick a year ago.
In his final season as an Aggie, the Las Vegas native ranks third in the MW and 32nd nationally in kickoff return average (24.2). The 5-11, 175-pounder brought back a kickoff 100 yards to the house in USU's come-from-behind victory over UNLV. It was Scarver's seventh kickoff return for a touchdown in his career, which tied the NCAA all-time record.
Like Rice, Bond will wrap up his collegiate career as a three-time all-conference honoree. The graduate senior was also named to the honorable mention squad the previous two seasons.
In addition to his three INTs, the 5-11, 185-pounder has contributed with 64 tackles and two forced fumbles in '21. Bond, who has picked off eight passes in his four seasons in Logan, is tied for second on the squad in forced fumbles and is fourth in tackles.
This is the second straight season Heninger has been a honorable mention selection. The graduate senior is the team leader in tackles for loss (15.5), sacks (5.0) and forced fumbles (five), plus he ranks third in tackles (66) and passes broken up (three). The South Jordan native also ranks first in the MW and third nationally in forced fumbles and third in the league in TFLs (1.29 per game).
Heninger transferred to USU after three seasons at Utah, where he originally walked on as a freshman in 2016. The 6-2, 235-pounder has accumulated 32.0 TFLs and 13.0 sacks during his three seasons as an Aggie.
Like Heninger, Nathan has been on a collegiate roster since '16 and is one of only two current players --- offensive lineman Demytrick Ali'ifua is the other --- to spend all six of his seasons in Logan. As a graduate senior, the native of Monrovia, California, has returned 11 punts for an 8.8-yard average, which is the highest of his career. Perhaps more importantly, Nathan has cleanly fielded fair catch after fair catch this season.
The 5-9, 185-pounder has averaged 8.2 yards on 70 career punts and Nathan's been very consistent along the way as his average has been between 8.3 and 8.8 yards during four of his five seasons on the active roster.
This is the first time Nathan has been recognized by the Mountain West as part of its postseason awards, which is also the case for super seniors Edwards and Wright, and White, a TCU transfer. Edwards was an academic all-Mountain West selection the previous two academic years.
Edwards was a four-year starter during his time as an Aggie. The 6-7, 320-pounder has graded out first among USU's offensive linemen this season (88 percent overall) and he has taken 877 offensive snaps, which ranks third on the team. The Redlands, California, native has also chipped in with 12 knockdowns.
It's been a breakout season for Wright, who has snared a pair of touchdown catches in four different games. The former walk-on ranks first on the team in TD receptions (10), second in receiving yards (699) and third in receptions (39). The native of the small town of Sterling also currently holds down the No. 4 spot in the MW and 15th spot nationally in TD catches (0.83 an outing).
White, a 6-3, 310-pounder, is USU's leader in offensive snaps (938) and knockdowns (32) this fall, plus ranks second among the team's O-linemen in overall performance (83 percent). The native of Tacoma, Washington, has started all 12 games at right guard in his first season in Logan. The junior spent his first four seasons at TCU, where he appeared in 21 games and was in the starting lineup five times. White was offered a scholarship by the Aggies when he was in high school.
Nevada led the way with 16 all-MW selections, followed by San Diego State (15), Boise State (13), San Jose State (11), Fresno State (10), USU and Hawaii (nine each), Colorado State and Wyoming (eight each), Air Force (seven) and UNLV and New Mexico (five each). The Aztecs had eight first-teamers, which was twice as much as any other team.
San Diego State also won three of the five specialty awards as junior defensive end Cameron Thomas was the Defensive Player of the Year, senior punter/kicker Matt Araiza was the Special Teams POTY and Brady Hoke was the Coach of the Year. Thomas ranks first in the conference in sacks (11.5) and TFLs (20.0), while Araiza is on pace to be the NCAA's single-season record-holder in punt average (51.8), plus he made been successful on 16 field goals attempts in '21 --- three from 50-plus yards out. Hoke has helped propel the Aztecs to 11 regular season wins for the first time in program history.
The other specialty award recipients were Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong (Offensive POTY) and UNLV freshman signal caller Cameron Friel (Freshman of the Year). Strong also received this award a year ago and is the fifth back-to-back winner in the conference's 21 years.
Strong is the league leader in passing yards (4,175) and passing touchdowns (36) this season, and those tallies rank third and fourth, respectively, in Mountain West history for a single season. Meanwhile, Friel has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,608 yards in '21.