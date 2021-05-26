Three Utah State track & field athletes were in action on Day 1 of the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, which are being contested in College Station, Texas.
It was an eventful Wednesday afternoon/evening for Aggie thrower Kyle Morris, who competed in the javelin and shot put. USU distance runners Luke Beattie and Caleb Garnica were also in action on a very warm and humid Wednesday evening in the Lone Star State.
Morris is one of two Aggies who qualified for this meet in a pair of events. The other is fellow thrower Maia Garren, who was a former state champion in the discus and shot put at Logan High School.
Morris started his day in the javelin. The Hillsboro, Oregon, native was consistent, but wasn’t able to uncork a big throw in his three attempts. Morris, who was seeded 12th, placed 34th out of 48 competitors with a mark of 196 feet, 9 inches.
The University of Montana transfer won the javelin at the Mountain West Championships a couple of weeks ago with a heave of 214-5. His career-best throw of 230-5 ranks third in the Aggie record books.
Morris needed to toss the javelin 213-7 to finish in the top 12. Those who place in the top 12 advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place from June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
The senior returned to action a couple of hours later and finished 36th in the shot put. Morris, the 30th seed, had throws of 55-8.5 and 55-9 before scratching on his final attempt.
Arizona State’s Turner Washington reigned supreme in the shot put with a 68-0.5, while Kansas State’s Logan Wolfley was triumphant in the javelin with a 237-6.
Beattie and Garnica were two of 46 athletes who showcased their talents in the 10,000 — the final event of Day 1. Beattie, a senior, finished 20th, while Garnica, a junior, dropped out of the race on the final lap. Beattie completed the grueling event with a time of 29 minutes, 53.09 seconds.
Beattie, USU’s record-holder in the event (28:33), was in a national qualifying position midway at the 6,000-meter mark, but wasn’t able to keep pace with the top finishers. Beattie was seeded 13th, while Garnica — the reigning Mountain West cross country champion — was the No. 46 seed. Garnica garnered All-America honors in cross country a couple months ago.
Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo led from start to finish and broke the stadium record with a 28:50.11. Kiptoo threw down a 60-second opening lap, which was more than five seconds faster than any other competitor.
BYU’s Conner Mantz, the reigning NCAA cross country champion, was the bronze medalist. The former Sky View star clocked in at 29:10.91.
Garren is the lone Aggie that will be in action Thursday. The senior is competing in the shot put. Garren will also return to the facility for Saturday’s discus.